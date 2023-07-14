Home
Trending ETFs

SSTDX (Mutual Fund)

SSTDX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

-2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$56.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

87.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$150,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SSTDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Asset Allocation Trust Conservative Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Mar 25, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    25033
  • Share Class
    D
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Smigiel

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to manage risk of loss while providing the opportunity for modest capital appreciation. Managing the risk of loss does not mean preventing losses, but rather managing the Fund in a manner intended to limit the level of losses that the Fund could incur over any particular period. The Fund predominantly invests in other SEI funds (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), each of which has its own investment goal (the Underlying SEI Funds). The Underlying SEI Funds invest, in turn, in securities and other instruments of various asset classes. Each of the Underlying SEI Funds is managed by one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) under the supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), or, in certain circumstances, is managed directly by SIMC.

The Fund's assets may be diversified across Underlying SEI bond and money market funds, equity funds, real estate funds and multi-asset funds. The bond funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide exposure to U.S. and/or foreign fixed income securities of varying credit quality (including junk bonds), maturity and duration. The equity funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide investment exposure to U.S. and/or foreign equity securities of companies of various capitalization ranges. The real estate funds provide exposure to the equity securities of real estate companies. The multi-asset funds consist of funds that seek to achieve their investment goals by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes. A multi-asset fund may also adjust its allocation among asset classes over short periods of time, and therefore it may provide the Fund with a dynamic investment component. Although a multi-asset fund could consist of equity securities, bonds or real estate securities, it may also provide exposure to additional asset classes, such as commodities.

The Fund's assets are allocated among a variety of Underlying SEI Funds within the following percentage ranges:

Underlying SEI Fund Type

 Investment Range(Percentage of the Fund's Assets)

Investment Grade Bond & Money Market Funds

  

25-100

%

Multi-Asset Investment Funds

  

0-60

%

U.S. Equity Funds

  

0-40

%

Non-Investment Grade Bond Funds

  

0-35

%

Real Estate Funds

  

0-25

%

International Equity Funds

  

0-20

%
SSTDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSTDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -5.1% 5.7% 89.93%
1 Yr -2.3% -12.2% 3.7% 82.73%
3 Yr -2.3%* -10.6% 1.0% 22.73%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.3% 3.5% 19.20%
10 Yr -0.2%* -2.8% 1.0% 14.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSTDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -39.5% -1.5% 7.25%
2021 0.2% -4.4% 4.2% 27.41%
2020 0.2% -5.7% 4.1% 95.28%
2019 1.5% 0.8% 4.1% 84.25%
2018 -0.8% -3.1% -0.2% 4.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSTDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -11.4% 5.6% 89.21%
1 Yr -2.3% -12.2% 3.7% 81.29%
3 Yr -2.3%* -10.6% 5.7% 22.73%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.3% 3.8% 30.65%
10 Yr -0.2%* -2.7% 2.4% 64.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSTDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -39.5% -1.5% 7.25%
2021 0.2% -4.4% 4.2% 27.41%
2020 0.2% -5.7% 4.1% 95.28%
2019 1.5% 0.8% 4.1% 84.25%
2018 -0.8% -3.1% 0.1% 33.06%

NAV & Total Return History

SSTDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSTDX Category Low Category High SSTDX % Rank
Net Assets 56.2 M 9 M 6.08 B 83.45%
Number of Holdings 14 3 7774 81.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.1 M -56 M 5.07 B 81.29%
Weighting of Top 10 87.52% 10.9% 102.4% 47.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEI Multi-Asset Cap Stability Y (SIMT) 16.97%
  2. SEI Short-Duration Government Y (SDIT) 14.98%
  3. SEI Core Fixed Income Y (SIMT) 12.03%
  4. SEI Global Managed Volatility Y (SIMT) 10.94%
  5. SEI Conservative Income Y (SIMT) 9.96%
  6. SEI Multi-Asset Income Y (SIMT) 6.02%
  7. SEI Multi-Asset Inflation Mgd Y (SIMT) 5.00%
  8. SEI Real Return Y (SIMT) 4.01%
  9. SEI Ultra Short Duration Bond Y (SDIT) 3.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTDX % Rank
Bonds 		51.93% 0.00% 130.40% 87.05%
Cash 		25.76% -54.98% 76.00% 5.04%
Stocks 		20.57% -1.95% 57.00% 49.64%
Other 		1.23% -3.09% 22.34% 13.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.47% 0.00% 3.97% 84.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.04% 0.00% 3.63% 51.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTDX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		19.17% 0.00% 22.77% 2.16%
Healthcare 		16.68% 0.00% 19.76% 5.04%
Technology 		14.17% 0.00% 25.62% 82.73%
Communication Services 		11.71% 0.00% 11.71% 0.72%
Financial Services 		7.91% 0.00% 20.10% 91.37%
Industrials 		7.17% 0.00% 29.86% 90.65%
Utilities 		6.07% 0.00% 91.26% 11.51%
Energy 		5.72% 0.00% 27.98% 23.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.51% 0.00% 12.36% 92.09%
Basic Materials 		3.46% 0.00% 8.71% 76.26%
Real Estate 		2.44% 0.00% 78.69% 90.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTDX % Rank
US 		15.63% -1.96% 56.43% 45.32%
Non US 		4.94% -2.14% 14.08% 56.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTDX % Rank
Government 		39.47% 0.00% 62.10% 34.53%
Cash & Equivalents 		33.26% 1.69% 100.00% 7.19%
Securitized 		14.03% 0.00% 61.25% 78.42%
Corporate 		12.93% 0.00% 73.91% 90.65%
Municipal 		0.24% 0.00% 20.03% 43.88%
Derivative 		0.08% 0.00% 23.66% 51.08%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTDX % Rank
US 		44.77% 0.00% 130.40% 85.61%
Non US 		7.16% -1.54% 27.51% 69.06%

SSTDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSTDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.07% 3.13% 17.78%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.25% 24.46%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 81.93%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.70% 60.78%

Sales Fees

SSTDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSTDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSTDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 318.00% 5.49%

SSTDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSTDX Category Low Category High SSTDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.64% 0.00% 4.22% 66.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSTDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSTDX Category Low Category High SSTDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.02% -1.30% 3.99% 96.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSTDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SSTDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Smigiel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Jim Smigiel is Chief Investment Officer of Non-Traditional Strategies. He oversees alternative, hedge fund, property and multi-asset strategies. Previously, he oversaw SEI’s Portfolio Strategies Group and the Global Fixed Income team. Prior to joining SEI, Smigiel served as Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Officer at PNC Advisors/BlackRock Financial Management, where he managed institutional fixed-income portfolios. Smigiel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Drexel University.

Ryan Schneck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Ryan Schneck has served as Portfolio Manager for SEI Investments Management Corporation since 2006. Prior to joining SIMC, Mr. Schneck was part of the global fixed-income research team at Standard & Poor's responsible for credit and default research.

Bryan Hoffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2016

5.84

5.8%

Bryan Hoffman is SEI’s head of Strategic Asset Allocation, the team within the Portfolio Strategies Group responsible for constructing long-term policy portfolios that span the risk/return spectrum for both institutional and retail clients across the globe. He also conducts asset-class and strategy research, participates in SEI’s active asset-allocation program, and authors white papers. Prior to his current role, Bryan led SEI’s process for creating and maintaining capital-market assumptions and asset-class simulations. Bryan earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame, with majors in finance and economics as well as a supplementary major in philosophy. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

