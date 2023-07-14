Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SouthernSun Small Cap

SSSFX | Fund

$30.34

$318 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$318 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SouthernSun Small Cap

SSSFX | Fund

$30.34

$318 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.30%

SSSFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SouthernSun Small Cap
  • Fund Family Name
    SouthernSun Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    1347881
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Cook

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, measured at the time of purchase in small-capitalization securities. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of small-capitalization U.S. companies that the Adviser selects using a research-driven, value-oriented investment strategy. The Fund defines small-capitalization securities to include securities of issuers with a market capitalization at the time of purchase within the capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index during the most recent 12-month period (based on month-end data). This capitalization range will change over time. As of November 30, 2021, the range of the Russell 2000 Index was $34.64 million to $31.41 billion. The Fund also may invest in companies that are incorporated, domiciled, or have a majority of their revenue derived from outside the U.S. and whose equity securities trade on U.S. exchanges. The Fund does not trade in equity securities via non-U.S. exchanges.

The Fund typically invests in 20-40 companies that the Adviser believes are niche dominant and attractively valued with financial flexibility and uniquely fitted management teams. When selecting companies for investment, SouthernSun seeks opportunities that it believes have the following characteristics:

Financial Flexibility: The Adviser seeks companies that have strong balance sheets, while generating discretionary cash flow and organic revenue growth (revenue growth not obtained through mergers or acquisitions).

Management Adaptability: The Adviser seeks management teams with measurable, transparent goals that are held accountable for performance. As long-term owners of businesses, the Adviser is looking for like-minded management teams that know how to adapt and innovate.

Niche Dominance: The Adviser seeks companies that it believes possess meaningful competitive advantages over peers with attractive opportunities in their target markets.

Under normal market conditions, the majority of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to equity securities. The Fund may hold assets in cash and cash equivalents, and at times these holdings may be significant. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s holdings in cash and cash equivalents will not exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s cash level at any point typically relates to the Adviser’s individual security selection process, and therefore may vary, depending on the Adviser’s desired security weightings or other factors. The Fund may also allocate a greater percentage of its portfolio to investments in a particular sector, such as the industrials sector.

The Fund generally seeks to buy and hold stocks for the long-term, and sells holdings that the Adviser believes have exceeded their intrinsic market value, become too large a position, experienced a change in fundamentals or are subject to other factors that the Adviser believes may contribute to underperformance. The Fund generally seeks to hold positions in companies as they increase in market capitalization, potentially beyond the small-capitalization range, as long as the Adviser considers the company to remain an attractive investment with capital appreciation potential. Because of this, the Fund may from time to time hold less than 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies due to subsequent market action.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund.

Read More

SSSFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -14.5% 140.9% 11.71%
1 Yr 10.8% -34.7% 196.6% 35.87%
3 Yr 13.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 10.05%
5 Yr 3.1%* -23.8% 9.2% 12.59%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 81.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -59.3% 118.2% 3.74%
2021 4.3% -17.3% 18.6% 54.15%
2020 4.4% -21.2% 28.2% 35.94%
2019 6.5% -17.9% 8.4% 3.30%
2018 -6.3% -20.0% 0.2% 80.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -17.6% 140.9% 11.54%
1 Yr 10.8% -34.7% 196.6% 31.98%
3 Yr 13.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 7.21%
5 Yr 3.1%* -23.8% 10.7% 13.56%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% 78.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -59.3% 118.2% 3.74%
2021 4.3% -17.3% 18.6% 54.15%
2020 4.4% -21.2% 28.2% 35.94%
2019 6.5% -17.9% 8.4% 3.30%
2018 -6.3% -19.9% 0.2% 87.15%

NAV & Total Return History

SSSFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSSFX Category Low Category High SSSFX % Rank
Net Assets 318 M 1.48 M 120 B 58.82%
Number of Holdings 23 2 2519 98.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 173 M 213 K 4.6 B 29.63%
Weighting of Top 10 54.68% 2.8% 101.7% 1.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Darling Ingredients Inc 7.43%
  2. Extended Stay America Inc Units Cons of 1 Sh of Ext Stay Amer ' 1 Sh of ESH 6.06%
  3. MGP Ingredients Inc 6.00%
  4. AGCO Corp 5.51%
  5. Dycom Industries Inc 5.50%
  6. Univar Solutions Inc 5.48%
  7. The Timken Co 5.27%
  8. Thor Industries Inc 5.26%
  9. The Brink's Co 5.22%
  10. Dorman Products Inc 4.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSSFX % Rank
Stocks 		96.43% 25.32% 100.32% 76.26%
Cash 		3.57% -79.10% 74.68% 22.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 15.82%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 17.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 14.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 15.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSSFX % Rank
Industrials 		34.63% 2.46% 37.42% 1.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		22.62% 0.99% 47.79% 1.02%
Consumer Defense 		18.87% 0.00% 18.87% 0.34%
Basic Materials 		16.91% 0.00% 18.66% 0.51%
Technology 		6.97% 0.00% 54.70% 95.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 90.99%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 97.11%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 26.53% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.52% 99.83%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 95.07%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 93.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSSFX % Rank
US 		96.43% 24.89% 100.00% 47.31%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 93.77%

SSSFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.01% 13.16% 30.20%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 51.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.69%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.45% 71.98%

Sales Fees

SSSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 23.29%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 1.00% 314.00% 50.39%

SSSFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSSFX Category Low Category High SSSFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 36.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSSFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSSFX Category Low Category High SSSFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -2.40% 2.49% 57.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSSFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSSFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Cook

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2003

18.68

18.7%

Michael Cook is the Founder, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at SouthernSun responsible for all portfolio management activities for the firm. In his over 30 years of experience as a research analyst and portfolio manager, Mr. Cook has developed a unique investment philosophy and process which serves as the core of the firm’s U.S. and Global Equity strategies. Prior to founding SouthernSun in 1989, Mr. Cook was a portfolio manager/analyst at Front Street Capital Management from 1986 to 1988, and was an account executive at Merrill Lynch from 1985 to 1986. Throughout his career, he has been featured and quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and Bloomberg Markets Magazine and has been a speaker on CNBC, Fox Business News, and Bloomberg TV. Mr. Cook attended Covenant College and the OCCA Business Programme, Wycliffe Hall, University of Oxford, and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Phillip Cook

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Cook joined SouthernSun in 2006. He is responsible for coordination of research and communication within the Investment Team and is responsible for the research and analysis of existing portfolio companies as well as new ideas. He also provides input on portfolio management and construction. Prior to joining SouthernSun, Mr. Cook served as the Analyst to the Chairman and CEO of Trivest Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm focused on middle-market LBOs. He received his B.S. in International Business, summa cum laude, from Auburn University. Mr. Cook serves on the Board of Su Casa Family Ministries.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

