Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

REAL RETURN FUND

SSRIX | Fund

-

$222 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$222 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SSRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    REAL RETURN FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 02, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Real Return Fund seeks to produce a return similar to that of the Bloomberg 1-5 Year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) Index, which is the Fund's benchmark index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest a significant portion of its assets in investment grade fixed income securities, including inflation-indexed bonds of varying maturities issued by the U.S. Treasury, other U.S. Government agencies and instrumentalities. An inflation-indexed bond is a bond that is structured so

that its principal value will change with inflation. TIPS are a type of inflation-indexed bond in which the Fund may invest. The Fund's exposure to fixed income securities is not restricted by maturity requirements.

The Fund may also invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks, such as time deposits, U.S. and foreign corporate debt including commercial paper; and securitized issues, such as mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. Government agencies. Although the Real Return Fund is able to use a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser) whereby Fund assets would be allocated among multiple sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers), the Fund's assets currently are managed directly by SIMC.

SSRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SSRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSRIX Category Low Category High SSRIX % Rank
Net Assets 222 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 20 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 137 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 61.59% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States of America 7.35%
  2. United States of America 6.60%
  3. United States of America 6.57%
  4. United States of America 6.26%
  5. United States of America 6.07%
  6. United States of America 5.98%
  7. United States of America 5.85%
  8. United States of America 5.75%
  9. United States of America 5.64%
  10. United States of America 5.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSRIX % Rank
Bonds 		98.54% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.46% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSRIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.30% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSRIX % Rank
US 		98.54% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SSRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SSRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SSRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SSRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSRIX Category Low Category High SSRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSRIX Category Low Category High SSRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

SSRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

