The Fund invests substantially all of its assets (at least 80%) in securities listed in the Standard & Poor's 500 Composite Stock Price Index (S&P 500 Index), which is composed of approximately 500 leading U.S. publicly traded companies from a broad range of industries (mostly common stocks). The Fund's investment results are expected to correspond to the aggregate price and dividend performance of the

S&P 500 Index before the fees and expenses of the Fund. The Fund generally gives the same weight to a given stock as the S&P 500 Index does.

In seeking to replicate the performance of the S&P 500 Index, the Fund may also invest in futures contracts, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of companies located in developed foreign countries and securities of small capitalization companies. The Fund's ability to replicate the performance of the S&P 500 Index will depend to some extent on the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, as well as on the level of the Fund's expenses. The Fund may use futures contracts to obtain exposure to the equity market during high volume periods of investment into the Fund. The Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of the Fund's adviser, SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), but the Sub-Adviser makes no attempt to "manage" the Fund in the traditional sense (i.e., by using economic, market or financial analyses). Instead, the Sub-Adviser purchases a basket of securities that includes most of the companies in the S&P 500 Index. However, the Sub-Adviser may sell an investment if the merit of the investment has been substantially impaired by extraordinary events or adverse financial conditions.