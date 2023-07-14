Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.9%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$110 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.5%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.54%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SSMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.9%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|53.98%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|37.10%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|27.36%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|39.26%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|48.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.8%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|25.98%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|44.51%
|2020
|9.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|38.90%
|2019
|5.8%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|52.05%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|69.45%
|Period
|SSMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.9%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|51.86%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|34.63%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|27.46%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|42.89%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|73.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.8%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|26.16%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|44.51%
|2020
|9.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|38.90%
|2019
|5.8%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|52.05%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|80.24%
|SSMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSMGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|110 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|85.21%
|Number of Holdings
|98
|20
|3702
|25.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25.5 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|86.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.54%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|77.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSMGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.73%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|34.86%
|Cash
|1.27%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|63.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|98.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|97.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|98.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|98.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSMGX % Rank
|Technology
|27.49%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|68.84%
|Industrials
|24.64%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|4.05%
|Healthcare
|19.24%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|34.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.54%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|92.25%
|Financial Services
|6.14%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|53.17%
|Basic Materials
|5.20%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|13.73%
|Real Estate
|2.85%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|41.37%
|Communication Services
|2.47%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|58.10%
|Consumer Defense
|1.81%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|58.27%
|Utilities
|1.42%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|15.14%
|Energy
|1.20%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|54.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSMGX % Rank
|US
|91.86%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|71.65%
|Non US
|6.87%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|20.42%
|SSMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|22.54%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|SSMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SSMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|86.36%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.54%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|35.88%
|SSMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSMGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|8.63%
|SSMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SSMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSMGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.62%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|52.68%
|SSMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 11, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.746
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 1997
24.46
24.5%
Robert W. Sit, CFA (1969) Vice President - Equity Investments at Sit Investment Associates, Inc. (1993-Present). Rob joined Sit Investment Associates’ affiliate Sit International (Sit/Kim) as a research associate in 1991. In 1993, he joined Sit Investment Associates’ technology research team. Rob earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management in 2002 and a B.A. degree in economics from DePauw University in 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 20, 2003
18.62
18.6%
Kent L. Johnson, CFA – Senior Vice President - Research and Investment Management Kent joined Sit Investment Associates in January 1989. He is currently responsible for co-managing the Sit Dividend Growth Fund and provides fundamental research on companies in the capital goods, financial, transportation and education sectors. In addition, Kent leads SIA’s quantitative research team. He has served in a variety of positions at SIA, including client administration and computer applications, before joining the equity research staff in 1993. Kent received a B.S. in Finance in 1989 from the University of Minnesota and earned an M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2008
14.1
14.1%
Roger J. Sit – CEO and Global Chief Investment Officer Roger Sit directs investment management activities for Sit Investment Associates, a diverse financial asset management firm with capabilities in both domestic and international investment products. Roger joined the organization in January 1998 and worked closely with firm founder Gene Sit for over ten years. Prior to joining the firm, Roger was a Vice President and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York for seven years. Additionally, he was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving six years active duty with financial management responsibilities at Headquarters Space Division. Roger graduated with Military Distinction from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984. He earned a M.S. in Systems Management from the University of Southern California in 1987 and an M.B.A. with honors from the Harvard Graduate School of Business in 1991. Roger serves on the boards of Convergent Capital, TCF Financial Corporation, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the McKnight Foundation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
