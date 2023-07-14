Home
SSMGX (Mutual Fund)

SSMGX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

15.9%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$110 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$62.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.54%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSMGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SIT Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sit
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Sit

Fund Description

SSMGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -26.9% 59.5% 53.98%
1 Yr 16.1% -43.3% 860.3% 37.10%
3 Yr 1.7%* -41.8% 41.4% 27.36%
5 Yr 0.8%* -28.3% 82.5% 39.26%
10 Yr 1.5%* -18.3% 13.6% 48.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 25.98%
2021 -0.2% -52.0% 83.9% 44.51%
2020 9.5% -17.6% 195.3% 38.90%
2019 5.8% -16.0% 9.5% 52.05%
2018 -4.0% -13.6% 24.1% 69.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -53.4% 55.3% 51.86%
1 Yr 16.1% -60.3% 860.3% 34.63%
3 Yr 1.7%* -41.8% 41.4% 27.46%
5 Yr 0.8%* -27.6% 82.5% 42.89%
10 Yr 1.5%* -17.1% 15.4% 73.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 26.16%
2021 -0.2% -52.0% 83.9% 44.51%
2020 9.5% -17.6% 195.3% 38.90%
2019 5.8% -16.0% 9.5% 52.05%
2018 -4.0% -13.6% 24.1% 80.24%

NAV & Total Return History

SSMGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSMGX Category Low Category High SSMGX % Rank
Net Assets 110 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 85.21%
Number of Holdings 98 20 3702 25.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.5 M 360 K 10.9 B 86.97%
Weighting of Top 10 20.54% 5.5% 92.1% 77.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chegg Inc 2.56%
  2. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc 2.56%
  3. Tenet Healthcare Corp 2.42%
  4. Globant SA 2.40%
  5. HubSpot Inc 2.27%
  6. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 2.22%
  7. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 2.13%
  8. iRhythm Technologies Inc 2.09%
  9. Staar Surgical Co 2.07%
  10. Olin Corp 2.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSMGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.73% 23.99% 100.52% 34.86%
Cash 		1.27% -0.52% 26.94% 63.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 98.59%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 97.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 98.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 98.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSMGX % Rank
Technology 		27.49% 0.04% 62.17% 68.84%
Industrials 		24.64% 0.00% 38.23% 4.05%
Healthcare 		19.24% 0.00% 43.77% 34.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.54% 0.00% 57.41% 92.25%
Financial Services 		6.14% 0.00% 43.01% 53.17%
Basic Materials 		5.20% 0.00% 17.25% 13.73%
Real Estate 		2.85% 0.00% 19.28% 41.37%
Communication Services 		2.47% 0.00% 18.33% 58.10%
Consumer Defense 		1.81% 0.00% 16.40% 58.27%
Utilities 		1.42% 0.00% 12.94% 15.14%
Energy 		1.20% 0.00% 62.10% 54.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSMGX % Rank
US 		91.86% 23.38% 100.52% 71.65%
Non US 		6.87% 0.00% 35.22% 20.42%

SSMGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.02% 19.28% 22.54%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.50% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

SSMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 86.36%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.54% 0.00% 250.31% 35.88%

SSMGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSMGX Category Low Category High SSMGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 8.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSMGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSMGX Category Low Category High SSMGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.62% -2.24% 2.75% 52.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSMGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SSMGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Sit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 1997

24.46

24.5%

Robert W. Sit, CFA (1969) Vice President - Equity Investments at Sit Investment Associates, Inc. (1993-Present). Rob joined Sit Investment Associates’ affiliate Sit International (Sit/Kim) as a research associate in 1991. In 1993, he joined Sit Investment Associates’ technology research team. Rob earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management in 2002 and a B.A. degree in economics from DePauw University in 1991.

Kent Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 20, 2003

18.62

18.6%

Kent L. Johnson, CFA – Senior Vice President - Research and Investment Management Kent joined Sit Investment Associates in January 1989. He is currently responsible for co-managing the Sit Dividend Growth Fund and provides fundamental research on companies in the capital goods, financial, transportation and education sectors. In addition, Kent leads SIA’s quantitative research team. He has served in a variety of positions at SIA, including client administration and computer applications, before joining the equity research staff in 1993. Kent received a B.S. in Finance in 1989 from the University of Minnesota and earned an M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management in 1995.

Roger Sit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2008

14.1

14.1%

Roger J. Sit – CEO and Global Chief Investment Officer Roger Sit directs investment management activities for Sit Investment Associates, a diverse financial asset management firm with capabilities in both domestic and international investment products. Roger joined the organization in January 1998 and worked closely with firm founder Gene Sit for over ten years. Prior to joining the firm, Roger was a Vice President and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York for seven years. Additionally, he was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving six years active duty with financial management responsibilities at Headquarters Space Division. Roger graduated with Military Distinction from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984. He earned a M.S. in Systems Management from the University of Southern California in 1987 and an M.B.A. with honors from the Harvard Graduate School of Business in 1991. Roger serves on the boards of Convergent Capital, TCF Financial Corporation, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the McKnight Foundation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

