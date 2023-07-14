Home
Vitals

YTD Return

7.9%

1 yr return

2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.6%

Net Assets

$948 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    93842408
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Puneet Mansharamani

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including common and preferred stocks) of small and medium-sized companies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on small and medium-sized capitalization indexes and securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies with market capitalizations in the range of companies in the Russell 2500 Index (between $23.71 million and $19.85 billion as of July 31, 2022) at the time of purchase. The market

capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 2500 Index are subject to change. The Fund's investments in equity securities may include, to a lesser extent, securities of large capitalization companies.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Each Sub-Adviser, in managing its portion of the Fund's assets, generally applies a growth-oriented, a value-oriented or a blended approach to selecting investments. Growth-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe have attractive growth and appreciation potential in light of such characteristics as revenue and earnings growth, expectations from sell-side analysts and relative valuation, while value-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe are attractively valued in light of fundamental characteristics such as earnings, capital structure and/or return on invested capital.

Read More

SSMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -14.5% 140.9% 66.72%
1 Yr 2.2% -34.7% 196.6% 78.68%
3 Yr -0.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 86.14%
5 Yr -7.6%* -23.8% 9.2% 84.85%
10 Yr -5.4%* -11.7% 15.3% 95.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -59.3% 118.2% 75.00%
2021 -1.6% -17.3% 18.6% 82.87%
2020 2.5% -21.2% 28.2% 68.33%
2019 4.1% -17.9% 8.4% 72.11%
2018 -6.4% -20.0% 0.2% 82.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -17.6% 140.9% 62.99%
1 Yr 2.2% -34.7% 196.6% 71.74%
3 Yr -0.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 85.94%
5 Yr -7.6%* -23.8% 10.7% 89.08%
10 Yr -5.4%* -9.1% 15.3% 98.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -59.3% 118.2% 75.00%
2021 -1.6% -17.3% 18.6% 82.87%
2020 2.5% -21.2% 28.2% 68.33%
2019 4.1% -17.9% 8.4% 72.11%
2018 -6.4% -19.9% 0.2% 88.66%

NAV & Total Return History

SSMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSMAX Category Low Category High SSMAX % Rank
Net Assets 948 M 1.48 M 120 B 35.97%
Number of Holdings 543 2 2519 23.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 97.8 M 213 K 4.6 B 40.07%
Weighting of Top 10 10.39% 2.8% 101.7% 71.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEI Government F (SDIT) 2.92%
  2. Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A 1.41%
  3. Verint Systems Inc 0.96%
  4. Repligen Corp 0.85%
  5. Silgan Holdings Inc 0.84%
  6. Steris PLC 0.82%
  7. Steris PLC 0.82%
  8. Steris PLC 0.82%
  9. Steris PLC 0.82%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Mar 22 0.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSMAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.07% 25.32% 100.32% 67.68%
Cash 		2.93% -79.10% 74.68% 30.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 38.72%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 38.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 37.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 38.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSMAX % Rank
Industrials 		16.18% 2.46% 37.42% 57.31%
Technology 		14.30% 0.00% 54.70% 45.41%
Financial Services 		14.26% 0.00% 35.52% 78.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.42% 0.99% 47.79% 18.37%
Healthcare 		11.65% 0.00% 26.53% 61.90%
Real Estate 		7.39% 0.00% 29.43% 47.45%
Energy 		6.85% 0.00% 37.72% 31.97%
Basic Materials 		5.38% 0.00% 18.66% 39.46%
Communication Services 		4.71% 0.00% 14.85% 8.50%
Consumer Defense 		4.19% 0.00% 18.87% 51.70%
Utilities 		1.68% 0.00% 18.58% 70.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSMAX % Rank
US 		92.82% 24.89% 100.00% 78.62%
Non US 		4.25% 0.00% 36.31% 16.16%

SSMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.01% 13.16% 78.33%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 34.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.45% 10.99%

Sales Fees

SSMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 314.00% 87.89%

SSMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSMAX Category Low Category High SSMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.99% 0.00% 38.20% 16.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSMAX Category Low Category High SSMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -2.40% 2.49% 16.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Chad Meade

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 24, 2014

7.86

7.9%

Mr. Meade, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners. He has worked in investment management since 1998, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, joined Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC in May 2013. Mr. Prior to joining Arrowpoint, Mr. Meade served as an Equity Research Analyst, Co-Portfolio Manager and Executive Vice President AT Janus Capital (2001-2013). Prior to joining Janus Capital, he was a financial analyst for Goldman Sachs’ global investment research team. Chad graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.

Brian Schaub

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 24, 2014

7.86

7.9%

Mr. Schaub, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners, He has worked in investment management since 2000, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, has been with ArrowMark Partners since 2013, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since 2016. Brian graduated cum laude from Williams College with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and won the Arthur B. Graves, Class of 1858, Essay Prize in Economics for his work on Dell Computer. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Stephen Dolce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo

Matthew Franco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Matt is one of the original investment team members since Axiom’s inception covering the technology, financials, paper, steel and chemical sectors in Europe. Matt was formerly an Associate at Columbus Circle Investors, a unit of PIMCO Advisors LP, where he worked as a generalist research analyst for the International Fund. Prior to that, Matt was a Research Associate at investment boutique R.L. Renck & Company where he covered U.S. small-capitalization stocks. Matt has the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He holds a B.S. degree summa cum laude in Finance with a concentration in Asian Studies from Saint John's University.

Rachel Matthews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Rachel D. Matthews is a partner of Cardinal Capital. She is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. She has been in the investment industry since 1989. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2001, Rachel spent three years as a high yield bond trader at OppenheimerFunds, Inc. responsible for trade execution and relative value trades for $7 billion in assets. She was previously a sell-side trader of short-term U.S. government securities at HSBC Securities for two years, responsible for a gross trading position of $500 million. Previously, Rachel was a private placement credit analyst at the Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York for three years specializing in the manufacturing, chemical, railroad, and finance industries. She started her career at MONY in 1988 as a systems analyst in the real estate area. Rachel holds a BA in economics from Columbia University and a MBA in finance from New York University.

Robert Fields

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Robert H. Fields is a partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1998. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2013, Robert was a partner and portfolio manager for two years at Ana Capital Management, a long-biased opportunistic value investment firm. Previously, he was a partner and director of research at Breeden Capital Management, a concentrated, long-only investment firm and an analyst covering value equities and distressed debt at MFP Investors, the personal investment firm of Michael F. Price. Robert holds a BS from Ball State University and a MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

Eric Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Mr. Brown is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. Eric is a Portfolio Manager and the lead manager for the Large Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Utilities and MLP sectors across all domestic portfolios. While founding Copeland, he developed a proprietary fundamental model to best evaluate dividend growth stocks. Prior to forming Copeland Capital Management in 2005, Eric was a Senior Portfolio Manager with The Colony Group. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager with Bingham Legg Advisors in Boston. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown worked in municipal bond sales and trading at Bear Stearns & Company. Eric holds a BA in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the American Mensa Society.

Mark Giovanniello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Mr. Giovanniello is the Chief Investment Officer of Copeland Capital Management. He is a Principal and a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Mark is a co-portfolio manager on all U.S. Strategies and the lead manager for the Mid Cap, Smid Cap, and Small Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Health Care, Materials and Energy sectors. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Mark was the lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap strategy at Rorer Asset Management. Before joining Rorer, Mark spent six years at The Colony Group as the portfolio manager of the firm's Mid Cap strategy as well as the Director of Research. He was responsible for overseeing all fundamental and quantitative research supporting the firm's large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap strategies. Earlier in his career, Mark was a senior associate at the public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he earned his CPA while working with clients in the technology, venture capital and mutual fund industries. Mark holds a BS degree from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Security Analyst Society.

David McGonigle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Mr. McGonigle is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Discretionary, Financial and Industrial sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Dave spent ten years with Rorer Asset Management, serving both as a portfolio manager and an analyst focused on the firm’s mid cap portfolio with primary coverage responsibilities in the Consumer and Financial sectors. Before joining Rorer, Dave was a Financial Analyst with AmericaOne Communications, Inc., a subsidiary of CapitalOne Financial Corp., where he focused on financial forecasting, as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition candidates in the telecommunications space. He holds a BS in Business Administration, with a finance concentration, from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond. Dave also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

