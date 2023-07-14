Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
$9.44
$948 M
0.99%
$0.09
0.72%
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.6%
Net Assets
$948 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.4%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including common and preferred stocks) of small and medium-sized companies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on small and medium-sized capitalization indexes and securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies with market capitalizations in the range of companies in the Russell 2500 Index (between $23.71 million and $19.85 billion as of July 31, 2022) at the time of purchase. The market
capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 2500 Index are subject to change. The Fund's investments in equity securities may include, to a lesser extent, securities of large capitalization companies.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Each Sub-Adviser, in managing its portion of the Fund's assets, generally applies a growth-oriented, a value-oriented or a blended approach to selecting investments. Growth-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe have attractive growth and appreciation potential in light of such characteristics as revenue and earnings growth, expectations from sell-side analysts and relative valuation, while value-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe are attractively valued in light of fundamental characteristics such as earnings, capital structure and/or return on invested capital.
|Period
|SSMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|66.72%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|78.68%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|86.14%
|5 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|84.85%
|10 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|95.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|75.00%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|82.87%
|2020
|2.5%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|68.33%
|2019
|4.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|72.11%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|82.23%
|Period
|SSMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|62.99%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|71.74%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|85.94%
|5 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|89.08%
|10 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|98.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|75.00%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|82.87%
|2020
|2.5%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|68.33%
|2019
|4.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|72.11%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|88.66%
|SSMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|948 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|35.97%
|Number of Holdings
|543
|2
|2519
|23.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|97.8 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|40.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.39%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|71.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.07%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|67.68%
|Cash
|2.93%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|30.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|38.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|38.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|37.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|38.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSMAX % Rank
|Industrials
|16.18%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|57.31%
|Technology
|14.30%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|45.41%
|Financial Services
|14.26%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|78.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.42%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|18.37%
|Healthcare
|11.65%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|61.90%
|Real Estate
|7.39%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|47.45%
|Energy
|6.85%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|31.97%
|Basic Materials
|5.38%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|39.46%
|Communication Services
|4.71%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|8.50%
|Consumer Defense
|4.19%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|51.70%
|Utilities
|1.68%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|70.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSMAX % Rank
|US
|92.82%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|78.62%
|Non US
|4.25%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|16.16%
|SSMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|78.33%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|34.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|10.99%
|SSMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SSMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|87.89%
|SSMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.99%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|16.97%
|SSMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SSMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|16.13%
|SSMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2006
15.42
15.4%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 24, 2014
7.86
7.9%
Mr. Meade, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners. He has worked in investment management since 1998, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, joined Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC in May 2013. Mr. Prior to joining Arrowpoint, Mr. Meade served as an Equity Research Analyst, Co-Portfolio Manager and Executive Vice President AT Janus Capital (2001-2013). Prior to joining Janus Capital, he was a financial analyst for Goldman Sachs’ global investment research team. Chad graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 24, 2014
7.86
7.9%
Mr. Schaub, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners, He has worked in investment management since 2000, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, has been with ArrowMark Partners since 2013, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since 2016. Brian graduated cum laude from Williams College with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and won the Arthur B. Graves, Class of 1858, Essay Prize in Economics for his work on Dell Computer. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Matt is one of the original investment team members since Axiom’s inception covering the technology, financials, paper, steel and chemical sectors in Europe. Matt was formerly an Associate at Columbus Circle Investors, a unit of PIMCO Advisors LP, where he worked as a generalist research analyst for the International Fund. Prior to that, Matt was a Research Associate at investment boutique R.L. Renck & Company where he covered U.S. small-capitalization stocks. Matt has the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He holds a B.S. degree summa cum laude in Finance with a concentration in Asian Studies from Saint John's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Rachel D. Matthews is a partner of Cardinal Capital. She is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. She has been in the investment industry since 1989. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2001, Rachel spent three years as a high yield bond trader at OppenheimerFunds, Inc. responsible for trade execution and relative value trades for $7 billion in assets. She was previously a sell-side trader of short-term U.S. government securities at HSBC Securities for two years, responsible for a gross trading position of $500 million. Previously, Rachel was a private placement credit analyst at the Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York for three years specializing in the manufacturing, chemical, railroad, and finance industries. She started her career at MONY in 1988 as a systems analyst in the real estate area. Rachel holds a BA in economics from Columbia University and a MBA in finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Robert H. Fields is a partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1998. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2013, Robert was a partner and portfolio manager for two years at Ana Capital Management, a long-biased opportunistic value investment firm. Previously, he was a partner and director of research at Breeden Capital Management, a concentrated, long-only investment firm and an analyst covering value equities and distressed debt at MFP Investors, the personal investment firm of Michael F. Price. Robert holds a BS from Ball State University and a MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Mr. Brown is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. Eric is a Portfolio Manager and the lead manager for the Large Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Utilities and MLP sectors across all domestic portfolios. While founding Copeland, he developed a proprietary fundamental model to best evaluate dividend growth stocks. Prior to forming Copeland Capital Management in 2005, Eric was a Senior Portfolio Manager with The Colony Group. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager with Bingham Legg Advisors in Boston. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown worked in municipal bond sales and trading at Bear Stearns & Company. Eric holds a BA in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the American Mensa Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Mr. Giovanniello is the Chief Investment Officer of Copeland Capital Management. He is a Principal and a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Mark is a co-portfolio manager on all U.S. Strategies and the lead manager for the Mid Cap, Smid Cap, and Small Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Health Care, Materials and Energy sectors. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Mark was the lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap strategy at Rorer Asset Management. Before joining Rorer, Mark spent six years at The Colony Group as the portfolio manager of the firm's Mid Cap strategy as well as the Director of Research. He was responsible for overseeing all fundamental and quantitative research supporting the firm's large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap strategies. Earlier in his career, Mark was a senior associate at the public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he earned his CPA while working with clients in the technology, venture capital and mutual fund industries. Mark holds a BS degree from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Security Analyst Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Mr. McGonigle is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Discretionary, Financial and Industrial sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Dave spent ten years with Rorer Asset Management, serving both as a portfolio manager and an analyst focused on the firm’s mid cap portfolio with primary coverage responsibilities in the Consumer and Financial sectors. Before joining Rorer, Dave was a Financial Analyst with AmericaOne Communications, Inc., a subsidiary of CapitalOne Financial Corp., where he focused on financial forecasting, as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition candidates in the telecommunications space. He holds a BS in Business Administration, with a finance concentration, from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond. Dave also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
