To access a wide variety of underlying asset classes and special strategies of unaffiliated mutual funds, the Sierra Tactical Core Income Fund invests in (1) open-end investment companies (mutual funds) and (2) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by investing primarily in Underlying Funds that in turn invest in a wide variety of fixed-income instruments of any maturity, including domestic and foreign bonds, some of which are hedged against currency risk, funds that are designed to have returns that are inverse to the 10-year U.S. Treasury note or the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond, as well as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other income-generating underlying assets. The Fund invests in Underlying Funds without restriction as to issuer credit quality (including “high-yield” or “junk bonds”), capitalization, country or the individual security maturity of the securities held by the Underlying Funds. The Fund defines high-yield securities, also known as junk bonds, as fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (rated BB+ or lower by S&P or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO)).

Among the types of underlying instruments in which this Fund will invest, through Underlying Funds, are the following:

● Ultra-short-term bonds ● U.S. government bonds and agency instruments ● Floating rate instruments ● Municipal bonds ● High-yield corporate bonds ● High-grade corporate bonds ● Bonds of emerging market countries ● Bonds of European countries ● REIT common and preferred stocks ● Master-Limited partnerships (“MLPs”) ● Mutual funds that have their own special strategies, such as combining asset classes and tactical strategies

On occasion, a portion of the Fund’s portfolio may be hedged with positions that move inversely to the U.S. Treasury 10-year U.S. Treasury note and/or the 30-year Treasury bond to improve returns when the interest-rate environment is moving adversely to long positions in the major bond markets (that is, when interest rates are in a rising trend) or to hedge other positions, and/or positions that hedge currency risk. Additionally, on occasion, the Fund will use Underlying Funds that are moderately leveraged, although the portfolio as a whole will not use leverage extensively, since one of the goals of the Fund is to limit downside volatility.

The Adviser’s investment strategy is a tactical style that includes analysis and use of a wide variety of income-producing investment categories, such as fixed-income securities and dividend-paying REITs of issuers from various markets and industries (“Asset Classes”) in an effort to limit overall volatility and downside risk as well as to seek opportunities to enhance return through income and capital appreciation (total return). The current yield of the Fund is not a separate goal, and the monthly dividend yield will fluctuate significantly given the Fund’s tactical approach of seeking various bond categories from time to time that the Adviser’s portfolio managers feel will contribute to total return.

The Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio in the following manner: First, the Adviser identifies income-producing Asset Classes that it believes will respond differently to a variety of economic forces, and identifies those Asset Classes that are currently in a rising trend. Second, the Adviser identifies diversified Underlying Funds through which the Fund can participate in each chosen Asset Class. Third, within many Asset Classes, the Adviser attempts to identify Underlying Funds with managers whose history demonstrates an ability to add positive Alpha (above-peer-group-average total return after adjusting for volatility). Where available, the Fund invests in institutional share classes (those with the lowest internal expenses) for those Underlying Funds.

The Adviser does not employ a passive “buy and hold,” strategy. As part of its integrated risk-management disciplines, the Adviser monitors each Fund holding daily and applies a trailing stop discipline (a form of sell signal) to each Underlying Fund within the Fund’s portfolio, based on the proprietary approach (“Sell Disciplines”) that one of the Fund’s portfolio managers, Dr. Sleeper has used with separately managed accounts, in order to limit the impact on the overall Fund portfolio of any sustained decline in a given Asset Class or Underlying Fund. Thus, whenever an Underlying Fund declines “substantially”, as defined by the Adviser’s proprietary studies of the historic behavior of the Asset Class represented by the Underlying Fund, the Adviser sells or hedges the Underlying Fund.

The Sell Disciplines are not designed to attempt to buy at lows or to sell at highs, but to participate in a substantial part of any sustained uptrend in a selected Asset Class, as well as to step aside during most of any sustained downtrend. The Adviser employs a “reactive” approach as distinct from a “predictive” approach. The Adviser does not consider its approach to be a “trading” style in terms of frequency, and does not expect to average more than two sell signals per year in each Asset Class.

The overall asset allocation of the Fund is not fixed. It can and does change significantly over time as the Adviser decides to re-allocate portions of the portfolio in response to trend changes in the U.S. and global economy and in various fixed income investment markets using the tactical style described above.