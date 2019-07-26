Home
Trending ETFs

FUND SUMMARY

mutual fund
SSIYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.38 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(OTGCX) Primary (PGIJX) (STMTX) (PGIPX) (PAPIX) (SSIYX) (PGIGX) (PGIKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FUND SUMMARY

SSIYX | Fund

$21.38

$2.01 B

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$2.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

81.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FUND SUMMARY

SSIYX | Fund

$21.38

$2.01 B

0.00%

-

SSIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FUND SUMMARY
  • Fund Family Name
    Navigator Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Kenneth L. Sleeper

Fund Description

To access a wide variety of underlying asset classes and special strategies of unaffiliated mutual funds, the Sierra Tactical Core Income Fund invests in (1) open-end investment companies (mutual funds) and (2) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by investing primarily in Underlying Funds that in turn invest in a wide variety of fixed-income instruments of any maturity, including domestic and foreign bonds, some of which are hedged against currency risk, funds that are designed to have returns that are inverse to the 10-year U.S. Treasury note or the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond, as well as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other income-generating underlying assets. The Fund invests in Underlying Funds without restriction as to issuer credit quality (including “high-yield” or “junk bonds”), capitalization, country or the individual security maturity of the securities held by the Underlying Funds. The Fund defines high-yield securities, also known as junk bonds, as fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (rated BB+ or lower by S&P or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO)).

Among the types of underlying instruments in which this Fund will invest, through Underlying Funds, are the following:

Ultra-short-term bonds
U.S. government bonds and agency instruments
Floating rate instruments
Municipal bonds
High-yield corporate bonds
High-grade corporate bonds
Bonds of emerging market countries
Bonds of European countries
REIT common and preferred stocks
Master-Limited partnerships (“MLPs”)
Mutual funds that have their own special strategies, such as combining asset classes and tactical strategies

On occasion, a portion of the Fund’s portfolio may be hedged with positions that move inversely to the U.S. Treasury 10-year U.S. Treasury note and/or the 30-year Treasury bond to improve returns when the interest-rate environment is moving adversely to long positions in the major bond markets (that is, when interest rates are in a rising trend) or to hedge other positions, and/or positions that hedge currency risk. Additionally, on occasion, the Fund will use Underlying Funds that are moderately leveraged, although the portfolio as a whole will not use leverage extensively, since one of the goals of the Fund is to limit downside volatility.

The Adviser’s investment strategy is a tactical style that includes analysis and use of a wide variety of income-producing investment categories, such as fixed-income securities and dividend-paying REITs of issuers from various markets and industries (“Asset Classes”) in an effort to limit overall volatility and downside risk as well as to seek opportunities to enhance return through income and capital appreciation (total return). The current yield of the Fund is not a separate goal, and the monthly dividend yield will fluctuate significantly given the Fund’s tactical approach of seeking various bond categories from time to time that the Adviser’s portfolio managers feel will contribute to total return.

The Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio in the following manner: First, the Adviser identifies income-producing Asset Classes that it believes will respond differently to a variety of economic forces, and identifies those Asset Classes that are currently in a rising trend. Second, the Adviser identifies diversified Underlying Funds through which the Fund can participate in each chosen Asset Class. Third, within many Asset Classes, the Adviser attempts to identify Underlying Funds with managers whose history demonstrates an ability to add positive Alpha (above-peer-group-average total return after adjusting for volatility). Where available, the Fund invests in institutional share classes (those with the lowest internal expenses) for those Underlying Funds.

The Adviser does not employ a passive “buy and hold,” strategy. As part of its integrated risk-management disciplines, the Adviser monitors each Fund holding daily and applies a trailing stop discipline (a form of sell signal) to each Underlying Fund within the Fund’s portfolio, based on the proprietary approach (“Sell Disciplines”) that one of the Fund’s portfolio managers, Dr. Sleeper has used with separately managed accounts, in order to limit the impact on the overall Fund portfolio of any sustained decline in a given Asset Class or Underlying Fund. Thus, whenever an Underlying Fund declines “substantially”, as defined by the Adviser’s proprietary studies of the historic behavior of the Asset Class represented by the Underlying Fund, the Adviser sells or hedges the Underlying Fund.

The Sell Disciplines are not designed to attempt to buy at lows or to sell at highs, but to participate in a substantial part of any sustained uptrend in a selected Asset Class, as well as to step aside during most of any sustained downtrend. The Adviser employs a “reactive” approach as distinct from a “predictive” approach. The Adviser does not consider its approach to be a “trading” style in terms of frequency, and does not expect to average more than two sell signals per year in each Asset Class.

The overall asset allocation of the Fund is not fixed. It can and does change significantly over time as the Adviser decides to re-allocate portions of the portfolio in response to trend changes in the U.S. and global economy and in various fixed income investment markets using the tactical style described above.

Read More

SSIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -3.8% 13.0% 53.28%
1 Yr N/A -10.0% 8.4% 57.44%
3 Yr N/A* -4.2% 4.6% 34.52%
5 Yr 0.5%* -8.5% 23.6% 41.86%
10 Yr 0.3%* -7.3% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -22.2% 3.1% 68.18%
2021 N/A -5.1% 25.1% 18.93%
2020 N/A -8.5% 192.8% 13.30%
2019 1.2% -33.0% 3.0% 76.94%
2018 -0.8% -29.8% 32.1% 7.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -3.8% 13.0% 53.81%
1 Yr N/A -10.0% 9.9% 63.46%
3 Yr N/A* -4.2% 6.8% 51.51%
5 Yr 0.5%* -8.2% 28.6% 57.10%
10 Yr 0.3%* -7.3% 26.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -22.2% 7.9% 74.41%
2021 N/A -4.6% 25.1% 32.06%
2020 N/A -4.1% 204.3% 22.09%
2019 1.2% -32.4% 4.2% 83.59%
2018 -0.8% -29.8% 32.1% 18.00%

NAV & Total Return History

SSIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSIYX Category Low Category High SSIYX % Rank
Net Assets 2.01 B 330 K 229 B 50.17%
Number of Holdings 56 3 17343 96.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.63 B -28.8 B 32.2 B 26.99%
Weighting of Top 10 80.98% 4.0% 1674.7% 16.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FIRST AMERN FDS INC 46.17%
  2. Invesco Exchange Traded Fund Trust II 5.81%
  3. Pimco Fds Pacific Invt Mgmt Ser 5.03%
  4. Pimco Fds 4.99%
  5. Ishares Trust 4.92%
  6. Blackrock Municipal Bond Fund Inc 3.98%
  7. Pimco Fds Pacific Invt Mgmt Ser 3.94%
  8. Nuveen Municipal 2.10%
  9. Blackrock Municipal Series Trust 2.03%
  10. Pimco Fds 2.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSIYX % Rank
Stocks 		53.67% -3.42% 96.77% 13.76%
Cash 		46.33% -539.21% 70.47% 86.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 20.33% 1.80%
Other 		0.00% -98.58% 236.55% 14.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 18.42% 5.01%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 394.27% 42.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSIYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -0.05% 8.49% 16.30%
Technology 		0.00% -0.35% 12.99% 39.05%
Real Estate 		0.00% -0.04% 11.09% 39.29%
Industrials 		0.00% -0.15% 12.95% 19.22%
Healthcare 		0.00% -0.20% 10.55% 12.04%
Financial Services 		0.00% -0.01% 19.01% 23.60%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 11.26% 29.56%
Communication Services 		0.00% -0.05% 4.01% 42.46%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -0.18% 10.56% 35.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% -0.18% 9.63% 25.18%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.19% 40.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSIYX % Rank
US 		53.67% -4.95% 59.49% 12.69%
Non US 		0.00% -0.18% 91.88% 8.62%

SSIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.00% 38.42% 42.25%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.15% 93.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.85%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.63% 37.27%

Sales Fees

SSIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.15% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

SSIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 2337.00% 67.85%

SSIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSIYX Category Low Category High SSIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.86% 37.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSIYX Category Low Category High SSIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.82% 7.22% 18.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth L. Sleeper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2011

7.51

7.5%

With extensive background in statistical and computer applications, Dr. Sleeper has focused on risk management, developing and refining computerized techniques for timing bond and equity mutual funds. Dr. Sleeper has extensive managerial experience and was responsible for managing educational programs with budgets in excess of several hundred million dollars. Dr. Sleeper writes and speaks on various investment topics and can be seen regularly on KJLA TV, a financial news station in Los Angeles. Dr. Sleeper has been a guest speaker and panel participant at the Charles Schwab and First Trust/DATAlynx conferences for investment advisors. Dr. Sleeper currently serves on the First Trust/DATAlynx advisory board. He has an earned MBA and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Southern California. With extensive background in statistical and computer applications, Dr. Sleeper has focused on risk management, developing and refining computerized techniques for timing bond and equity mutual funds. Dr. Sleeper has extensive managerial experience and was responsible for managing educational programs with budgets in excess of several hundred million dollars. Dr. Sleeper writes and speaks on various investment topics and can be seen regularly on KJLA TV, a financial news station in Los Angeles. Dr. Sleeper has been a guest speaker and panel participant at the Charles Schwab and First Trust/DATAlynx conferences for investment advisors. Dr. Sleeper currently serves on the First Trust/DATAlynx advisory board. He has an earned MBA and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Southern California.

David C. Wright

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2011

7.51

7.5%

Mr. Wright holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and a law degree. He served for several years as the head of quantitative research for a large brokerage firm, and organized an investment management group there. Mr. Wright and Dr. Sleeper set up an independent investment management company in 1987, that has grown to over $1.6 billion under management. Mr. Wright has served on the Board of the Los Angeles Chapter of AAII since 1984. He has often spoken for AAII and other investor groups, as well as several other professional organizations. Mr. Wright has also been quoted in the national press, such as in Mutual Funds magazine, and on television and radio.

Terri Spath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2018

1.42

1.4%

Terri Spath is Chief Investment Officer at Sierra Investment Management. She jointly oversees the investment activities of the organization and appears frequently in the financial press.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 30.51 6.95 7.12

