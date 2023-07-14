Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
-6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$12.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.4%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 81.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|attractive yields and prices;
|•
|the potential for capital appreciation; and/or
|•
|reasonable credit quality.
|Period
|SSIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|6.97%
|1 Yr
|-6.1%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|92.55%
|3 Yr
|-7.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|91.45%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|62.71%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|55.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|88.67%
|2021
|-2.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|92.21%
|2020
|1.3%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|51.10%
|2019
|2.0%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|3.81%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|64.40%
|Period
|SSIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|7.16%
|1 Yr
|-6.1%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|89.02%
|3 Yr
|-7.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|91.40%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|63.84%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|73.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|88.67%
|2021
|-2.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|92.21%
|2020
|1.3%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|51.10%
|2019
|2.0%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|3.81%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|68.97%
|SSIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSIMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.1 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|98.67%
|Number of Holdings
|995
|1
|17234
|36.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.67 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|96.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.40%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|14.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSIMX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.46%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|74.48%
|Cash
|7.02%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|21.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.35%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|82.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.17%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|21.62%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|53.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|37.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSIMX % Rank
|Government
|42.70%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|12.67%
|Securitized
|25.42%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|65.24%
|Corporate
|22.07%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|80.48%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.32%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|36.19%
|Derivative
|2.96%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|12.86%
|Municipal
|0.53%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSIMX % Rank
|US
|89.26%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|37.05%
|Non US
|3.20%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|84.48%
|SSIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|20.67%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|87.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SSIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SSIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|81.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|35.31%
|SSIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSIMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.90%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|97.35%
|SSIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SSIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSIMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.01%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|87.44%
|SSIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.495
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.373
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.643
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2018
4.39
4.4%
Matthew Nest, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Global Head of Macro Strategies. In that capacity, he is responsible for global interest rate and currency portfolio management. Prior to joining SSGA in 2016, Mr. Nest spent sixteen years at PIMCO in a number of functions including portfolio management, strategy and business development. He has worked in the U.S., Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong. He started his career at Bank of America and has been working in the investment industry since 1999. Mr. Nest has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2019
2.97
3.0%
James Palmieri, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser, a Senior Portfolio Manager, and Head of Structured Credit for the Fundamental Active Fixed Income Team. In his role, he is the lead portfolio manager and trader for the Structured Products Group servicing all total rate of return and insurance accounts managed in Stamford, CT. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Palmieri is a member of the Fixed Income Currency and Cash Senior Leadership Team, and the Fundamental Active Core and Core Plus Fixed Income Team. He joined SSGA in 2016 through its acquisition of GE Asset Management. Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Palmieri worked at GE Asset Management for eleven years as a senior portfolio manager and trader for all fixed income total rate of return and insurance accounts for GE. Prior to joining GE Asset Management, he worked at Constitution State Corporate Credit Union for one year as an investment director and CIGNA Investment Management for five years as a fixed income portfolio manager. He received his Bachelor of Science from Central Connecticut State University, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder and has twenty years of investment experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
