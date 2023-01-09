Home
State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Fund

mutual fund
SSGLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$98.76 +0.08 +0.08%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SSGJX) Primary A (SSGHX) Other (SSGLX)
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

SSGLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Sep 17, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

The Fund is an “index” fund that seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Investable Market Index (the “MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Index” or sometimes referred to in context as the “Index”) over the long term. As an “index” fund, the Fund is not managed according to traditional methods of “active” investment management, which involve the buying and selling of securities based upon economic, financial and market analysis and investment judgment. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the Index comprised companies in the financial sector, although this may change from time to time. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the Index comprised companies located in Japan and the United Kingdom and a significant portion of the Index constituents are denominated in the Euro, Yen and the Pound Sterling although this may change from time to time. 
In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The number of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, generally expects the Fund to hold fewer than the total number of securities in the Index, but reserves the right to hold as many securities as it believes necessary to achieve the Fund's investment objective. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its net assets (plus borrowings, if any) in securities comprising the Index or in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) providing exposure to securities comprising the Index. The notional value of the Fund's investments in derivatives or other synthetic instruments that provide exposures comparable, in the judgment of the Adviser, to investments in the Index may be counted toward satisfaction of this 80% policy. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least sixty (60) days' notice prior to any change in this 80% investment policy. In addition, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). 
The Fund may also purchase or sell futures contracts, or options on those futures, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund might do so, for example, in order to increase its investment exposure pending investment of cash in stocks or other investments. Alternatively, the Fund might use futures or options on futures to reduce its investment exposure in situations where it intends to sell a portion of the stocks in its portfolio but the sale has not yet 
been completed. The Fund may also enter into other derivatives transactions, including the use of options, forwards or swap transactions, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund may also, to the extent permitted by applicable law, invest in shares of other mutual funds whose investment objectives and policies are similar to those of the Fund (including funds advised by the Adviser). 
The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of securities, across all market capitalizations, in developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. All listed equity securities and listed securities that exhibit characteristics of equity securities, except mutual funds, ETFs, equity derivatives, limited partnerships and most investment trusts, are eligible for inclusion. Countries covered in the Index have historically included, among others, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. It is not possible to invest directly in the Index. 
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its investable assets in the Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio, which has substantially identical investment policies to the Fund. When the Fund invests in this “master-feeder” structure, the Fund's only investments are shares of the Portfolio and it participates in the investment returns achieved by the Portfolio. Descriptions in this section of the investment activities of the “Fund” also generally describe the expected investment activities of the Portfolio. 
The Index is sponsored by MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

SSGLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 7.9% 84.11%
1 Yr N/A -45.6% 71.9% 60.59%
3 Yr N/A* -17.2% 111.2% 0.28%
5 Yr N/A* -12.2% 55.3% 0.49%
10 Yr N/A* -5.8% 9.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -45.5% 71.3% 63.60%
2021 N/A -15.8% 11.9% 57.48%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% 0.14%
2019 N/A -33.7% 8.5% 80.12%
2018 N/A -13.0% 27.5% 71.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 7.9% 84.11%
1 Yr N/A -45.6% 71.9% 60.46%
3 Yr N/A* -17.2% 111.2% 0.28%
5 Yr N/A* -12.2% 55.3% 0.49%
10 Yr N/A* -3.9% 9.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -45.5% 71.3% 63.87%
2021 N/A -15.8% 11.9% 57.48%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% 0.14%
2019 N/A -18.0% 8.5% 80.12%
2018 N/A -13.0% 29.4% 81.15%

NAV & Total Return History

SSGLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSGLX Category Low Category High SSGLX % Rank
Net Assets 1.17 B 1.02 M 369 B 34.96%
Number of Holdings 1 1 10801 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.12 B 0 34.5 B 16.41%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 1.6% 100.0% 1.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Glb All Cap Eq ex-US Idx 100.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGLX % Rank
Stocks 		95.21% 0.00% 122.60% 81.81%
Cash 		4.40% -65.15% 100.00% 14.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.34% 0.00% 1.87% 2.97%
Other 		0.05% -16.47% 17.36% 28.81%
Bonds 		0.01% -10.79% 71.30% 12.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 86.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGLX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.86% 0.00% 47.75% 36.45%
Industrials 		13.08% 5.17% 99.49% 67.63%
Technology 		11.82% 0.00% 36.32% 46.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.72% 0.00% 36.36% 36.45%
Healthcare 		9.55% 0.00% 21.35% 75.66%
Basic Materials 		9.04% 0.00% 23.86% 31.84%
Consumer Defense 		8.24% 0.00% 32.29% 68.29%
Communication Services 		6.27% 0.00% 21.69% 48.03%
Energy 		5.48% 0.00% 16.89% 40.39%
Real Estate 		3.62% 0.00% 14.59% 13.16%
Utilities 		3.33% 0.00% 13.68% 33.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGLX % Rank
Non US 		94.48% 0.00% 125.24% 60.85%
US 		0.73% -7.78% 68.98% 81.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGLX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		92.74% 0.00% 100.00% 75.44%
Corporate 		7.19% 0.00% 100.00% 6.71%
Derivative 		0.08% 0.00% 99.96% 21.88%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 47.51% 85.50%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 85.50%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGLX % Rank
US 		0.01% -0.01% 71.30% 9.82%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 14.08% 86.56%

SSGLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.18% 0.01% 3.96% 97.14%
Management Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.60% 7.46%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 15.20%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 1.00% 23.08%

Sales Fees

SSGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

SSGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 0.00% 247.00% 1.51%

SSGLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSGLX Category Low Category High SSGLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.40% 0.00% 15.31% 94.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSGLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSGLX Category Low Category High SSGLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.97% -0.93% 6.38% 3.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSGLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSGLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2014

7.71

7.7%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Olga Winner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2014

7.71

7.7%

Olga Winner, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA FM and Senior Portfolio Manager in the GEBS Group. Ms. Winner joined SSGA FM in 2007 and has 15 years of investment experience. She has co-managed the USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF since its inception in October 2017 and the USAA International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF since December 2018. Education: B.S. in Finance, the University of Massachusetts; M.B.A and M.S. in Finance., the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She also earned the CFA designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston, Inc.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2014

7.71

7.7%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.12 2.92

