SEXTANT GROWTH FUND

mutual fund
SSGFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$54.68 +0.8 +1.48%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Z (SGZFX)
Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

SEXTANT GROWTH FUND

SSGFX | Fund

$54.68

$67.4 M

0.00%

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.2%

1 yr return

31.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

15.2%

Net Assets

$67.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSGFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEXTANT GROWTH FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    Sextant Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Investor
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Scott Klimo

Fund Description

The Fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing in common stocks of US companies. The Fund diversifies its investments across industries and companies. The Fund looks for companies with growing revenues and earnings, favoring companies trading for less than the Adviser’s assessment of intrinsic value, which typically means companies with low price/earning multiples, low price to cash flow, and higher dividend yields. The Fund principally invests in securities of companies with market capitalizations greater than $1 billion.

Read More

SSGFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -0.5% 42.4% 61.60%
1 Yr 31.8% 6.3% 59.1% 73.56%
3 Yr 8.2%* -28.2% 25.2% 40.85%
5 Yr 15.2%* -13.0% 30.2% 70.16%
10 Yr 12.6%* -4.4% 19.7% 71.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 28.2% -74.1% 72.4% 61.93%
2022 -27.1% -85.9% 4.7% 18.57%
2021 12.8% -52.4% 60.5% 34.79%
2020 29.7% -34.3% 145.0% 39.23%
2019 32.6% -6.9% 49.4% 13.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -0.5% 42.4% 61.60%
1 Yr 31.8% 6.3% 59.1% 73.56%
3 Yr 8.2%* -28.2% 25.2% 40.85%
5 Yr 15.2%* -13.0% 30.2% 70.16%
10 Yr 12.6%* -4.4% 19.7% 71.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 28.2% -4.6% 72.4% 79.02%
2022 -25.2% -61.7% 5.6% 22.98%
2021 23.0% -39.8% 118.1% 42.02%
2020 30.5% 2.8% 149.2% 69.62%
2019 36.4% -5.2% 49.4% 19.80%

NAV & Total Return History

SSGFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSGFX Category Low Category High SSGFX % Rank
Net Assets 67.4 M 292 K 287 B 91.48%
Number of Holdings 31 2 3143 90.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 38.9 M 109 K 151 B 90.48%
Weighting of Top 10 57.32% 0.7% 205.0% 33.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft 11.12%
  2. Apple 8.24%
  3. Alphabet, Class A 8.05%
  4. Amazon.com 7.02%
  5. NVIDIA 5.65%
  6. Costco Wholesale 4.19%
  7. Mastercard, Class A 3.88%
  8. Motorola Solutions 3.23%
  9. Oracle 3.02%
  10. Adobe 2.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.22% 0.00% 115.30% 63.91%
Cash 		1.78% 0.00% 173.52% 31.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 10.69% 96.77%
Other 		0.00% -31.50% 50.35% 94.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 96.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 103.97% 97.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGFX % Rank
Technology 		35.78% 0.00% 65.70% 49.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.97% 0.00% 62.57% 49.01%
Healthcare 		11.40% 0.00% 39.76% 61.96%
Basic Materials 		9.56% 0.00% 18.91% 1.80%
Communication Services 		8.86% 0.00% 66.40% 68.62%
Financial Services 		8.38% 0.00% 43.06% 57.28%
Consumer Defense 		5.87% 0.00% 25.50% 18.53%
Industrials 		4.19% 0.00% 30.65% 72.21%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 98.29%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 99.10%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 98.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGFX % Rank
US 		98.22% 0.00% 115.30% 50.36%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 75.51% 97.67%

SSGFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.01% 28.71% 45.14%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 31.92%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 60.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

SSGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 316.74% 22.99%

SSGFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSGFX Category Low Category High SSGFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 27.58% 98.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSGFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annual Annual Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSGFX Category Low Category High SSGFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.20% -6.13% 3.48% 16.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSGFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSGFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Klimo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2015

7.18

7.2%

Mr. Klimo is vice president and chief investment officer of Saturna Capital and a deputy portfolio manager of Amana Income and Amana Developing World Funds. He joined Saturna Capital in 2012 as director of research. He received his BA in Asian Studies from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY and also attended the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Mandarin Training Center in Taipei, Taiwan. Scott has more than 20 years experience in the financial industry with the first several years of his career spent living and working in a variety of Asian countries and the past 10 years working as a senior analyst, research director and portfolio manager covering global equities. He is a supporter of various environmental organizations and served for several years on the Board of Directors of the Marin County Bicycle Coalition. Outside of work, Mr. Klimo is an avid cyclist, private pilot, and scuba diver.From 2001 to 2011, he served as a senior investment analyst, research director, and portfolio manager at Avera Global Partners/Security Global Investors.

Christopher Paul

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Mr. Christopher E. Paul MBA, CFA®, portfolio manager of Sextant International Fund and equity portfolio manager of Sextant Core Fund, joined Saturna Capital in 2016. From 2008 to 2015, Mr. Paul served as director of research and research analyst with Cannell Capital, an alternative investment manager.Mr. Paul's experience includes research and management positions at asset management firms and investment banks, as well as finance and operations roles at technology companies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.24 3.08

