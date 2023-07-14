Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$19.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.01%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$750

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSETX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Dec 23, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Wakefield

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-cap U.S. companies. The fund currently considers small-cap companies to be those with total market capitalizations that are equal to or less than the total market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 2000® Growth Index (the Index), the fund's benchmark index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Index was approximately $13.710 billion.

The fund's portfolio managers employ a growth-oriented investment style in managing the fund's portfolio, which means the portfolio managers seek to identify those small-cap companies which are experiencing or are expected to experience rapid earnings or revenue growth. The portfolio managers focus on high quality companies and individual stock selection, instead of trying to predict which industries or sectors will perform best and select stocks by:

Using fundamental research to identify and follow companies considered to have attractive characteristics, such as strong business and competitive positions, solid cash flows and balance sheets, high quality management and high sustainable growth; and

Investing in a company when the portfolio managers' research indicates that the company will experience accelerating revenues and expanding operating margins, which may lead to rising estimate trends and favorable earnings surprises.

The fund's investment strategy may lead it to emphasize certain sectors, such as information technology, communication services, health care, consumer discretionary and industrials.

Read More

SSETX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -21.9% 50.1% 71.04%
1 Yr 11.3% -72.8% 36.6% 50.59%
3 Yr -4.9%* -54.3% 47.2% 59.55%
5 Yr -0.2%* -42.7% 12.5% 21.48%
10 Yr -6.3%* -23.2% 11.9% 90.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -82.1% 547.9% 33.96%
2021 -9.4% -69.3% 196.9% 77.24%
2020 17.9% -28.2% 32.1% 2.15%
2019 7.7% -3.2% 9.3% 3.87%
2018 -3.5% -14.5% 20.4% 44.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -24.8% 50.1% 69.87%
1 Yr 11.3% -72.8% 36.6% 49.58%
3 Yr -4.9%* -54.3% 47.2% 59.72%
5 Yr -0.2%* -42.7% 14.6% 28.57%
10 Yr -6.3%* -20.1% 12.6% 96.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -82.1% 547.9% 33.96%
2021 -9.4% -69.3% 196.9% 77.24%
2020 17.9% -28.2% 32.1% 2.15%
2019 7.7% -3.2% 9.3% 3.87%
2018 -3.5% -14.5% 20.4% 59.81%

NAV & Total Return History

SSETX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSETX Category Low Category High SSETX % Rank
Net Assets 19.1 M 183 K 28 B 95.48%
Number of Holdings 93 6 1336 50.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.03 M 59 K 2.7 B 92.14%
Weighting of Top 10 34.53% 5.9% 100.0% 13.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Gov Plus MMkt 9.03%
  2. Planet Fitness Inc Class A 3.79%
  3. EQT Corp 3.30%
  4. Rapid7 Inc 3.17%
  5. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp 3.15%
  6. Cactus Inc Class A 2.93%
  7. Palomar Holdings Inc 2.53%
  8. iRhythm Technologies Inc 2.53%
  9. Inter Parfums Inc 2.34%
  10. HubSpot Inc 2.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSETX % Rank
Stocks 		90.47% 77.52% 101.30% 96.66%
Cash 		9.03% -1.30% 22.49% 2.51%
Other 		0.50% -1.57% 7.18% 11.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 77.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 79.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 77.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSETX % Rank
Healthcare 		29.29% 0.00% 47.90% 11.04%
Technology 		24.16% 2.91% 75.51% 57.19%
Industrials 		14.29% 0.00% 36.64% 76.09%
Consumer Defense 		10.00% 0.00% 13.56% 1.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.81% 0.00% 40.68% 86.62%
Energy 		6.91% 0.00% 55.49% 8.86%
Communication Services 		2.21% 0.00% 15.31% 54.18%
Financial Services 		1.61% 0.00% 42.95% 97.66%
Basic Materials 		1.49% 0.00% 10.30% 71.40%
Real Estate 		1.23% 0.00% 15.31% 60.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 85.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSETX % Rank
US 		86.44% 67.06% 99.56% 83.11%
Non US 		4.03% 0.00% 26.08% 44.31%

SSETX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.57% 0.05% 27.56% 24.24%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.05% 4.05% 54.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.40% 33.65%

Sales Fees

SSETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.01% 3.00% 439.00% 24.90%

SSETX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSETX Category Low Category High SSETX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 80.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSETX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSETX Category Low Category High SSETX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.68% -4.08% 1.10% 45.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSETX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSETX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Wakefield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Todd is a member of Newton’s equity research team. In his current role, Todd is a senior portfolio manager on the US small mid cap team. He has worked on these strategies since inception and he currently covers the commodities, capital goods and consumer sectors. Todd joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Todd was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation, The Boston Company Asset Management and Standish Mellon Asset Management (all BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Todd served as a portfolio manager and analyst at Fleet Investment Advisors. Todd has a BS from the State University of New York at Oswego and an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He received his CFA designation in 1995 and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Robert Zeuthen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Rob is a member of Newton’s equity research team and is a senior portfolio manager on the small mid cap equity team and the lead portfolio manager for the Mobility Innovation strategy. In addition to portfolio management duties, he is responsible for research coverage of the information technology sector. Rob joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Rob was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Rob worked at Bricoleur Capital leading technology investing for its long/short hedge fund. Rob began his career at Prudential and its subsidiary Jennison Associates, where he helped launch a US small-cap fund and served as an analyst and portfolio manager for global small-cap equities. Rob has a BS with honors in Finance from Boston College. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

John Porter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

John is Newton’s chief investment officer and head of equity. John is responsible for overseeing all equity strategies. He is also lead portfolio manager for the US Small, Mid and Large Cap Growth Equity strategies. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was chief investment officer at Mellon Investments Incorporation. Earlier roles included head of equity, active equity chief investment officer, and senior portfolio manager at Mellon and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, John served as president and chair of the investment committee at Seaward Management. Before Seaward Management, John was the founder and chief investment officer of JP3 Capital Management LLC. Prior to JP3, he spent 15 years at Fidelity Investments in various portfolio manager and research roles. John has a BS and an MS in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Karen Miki Behr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Miki is a member of Newton’s equity opportunities team. In her current role, she is a portfolio manager on the growth funds. Miki joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Miki was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Previously, she was a research analyst with a focus on healthcare. Over her 14 years at the firm, she covered the consumer staples, consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors across EM, EAFE and the US. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Miki worked at Leerink Swann & Co., a healthcare investment bank, advising venture capital and private equity firms as well as pharmaceutical, biotech and medical-device companies on strategic growth opportunities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

