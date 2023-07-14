Dividend Investing Ideas Center
SEI Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund Class A (SSEAX)
Under normal circumstances, the Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies of various capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on an international equity index, derivative instruments (principally futures and forward contracts) whose value is based on an international equity index
or an underlying equity security or basket of equity securities and investment companies whose portfolios are designed to correlate with a portfolio of international equity securities.
The Fund will invest in securities of foreign issuers located in developed and emerging market countries, but will seek to avoid investing in companies whose activities directly or indirectly benefit the governments of countries that support terrorism, genocide or human rights abuses. The Fund will also maintain an Anti-BDS approach. BDS refers to the Palestinian-led movement promoting boycotts, divestments and economic sanctions against Israel. The Fund will seek to avoid investing in companies identified as having adopted or implemented a BDS stance. This policy has been adopted to enable investment in the Fund by institutional investors that seek to support Israel or oppose the BDS movement in their investment implementation. This Fund policy is for the benefit of such noted investors and not meant as a formal representation of SEI's official corporate policy or position on the issue of BDS.
The Fund will not invest more than 35% of its assets in the common stocks or other equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in swaps on securities for risk management purposes or as part of its investment strategies. The Fund's benchmark is the MSCI All Country World Ex-U.S. Net Index (net of dividends). The Fund is expected to have an absolute return and risk profile similar to the international equity market. The Fund is diversified as to issuers, market capitalization, industry and country.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.
The Sub-Advisers may seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using derivatives, principally foreign currency forward contracts, options and futures. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase their exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another.
The Fund may also invest in futures contracts and forward contracts for hedging purposes, including to seek to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk.
Potential investments for the Fund are first selected for financial soundness and then evaluated according to the Fund's social criteria. The Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies whose activities directly or indirectly benefit the governments of countries that support terrorism, genocide or human rights abuses. This includes companies that pay royalties, such as those on oil or mining, to these governments and companies that help provide a stable economic environment that supports the government in its oppressive policies by having substantial operations or customers in the country. The Sub-Advisers will rely on a list of issuers that have been identified by an independent compliance support organization when determining whether a company's activities directly or indirectly benefit the governments of countries that support terrorism, genocide or human rights abuses. The list is developed using information gathered from a variety of sources, such as government agencies, trade journals, direct company contacts and industry and regional publications. The Adviser reserves the right to modify the Fund's social criteria from time to time in response to world events. All social criteria may be changed without shareholder approval.
|Period
|SSEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|70.63%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|94.87%
|2020
|4.4%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|22.32%
|2019
|5.0%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|30.98%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|66.20%
|SSEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSEAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|155 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|79.97%
|Number of Holdings
|613
|1
|10801
|19.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.8 M
|0
|34.5 B
|86.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.79%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|79.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSEAX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.18%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|86.62%
|Cash
|5.82%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|8.74%
|Other
|0.01%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|33.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|21.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|14.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|24.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSEAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.62%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|37.55%
|Industrials
|17.44%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|16.55%
|Technology
|12.71%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|36.69%
|Healthcare
|11.33%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|52.52%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.62%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|39.71%
|Basic Materials
|9.17%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|28.49%
|Consumer Defense
|7.03%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|87.63%
|Energy
|5.38%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|40.58%
|Communication Services
|4.87%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|78.42%
|Utilities
|1.49%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|70.79%
|Real Estate
|1.32%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|61.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSEAX % Rank
|Non US
|89.27%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|83.22%
|US
|4.91%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|19.18%
|SSEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|64.16%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|43.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|15.14%
|SSEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SSEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|80.84%
|SSEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSEAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.65%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|60.92%
|SSEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SSEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSEAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.78%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|42.80%
|SSEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2008
13.93
13.9%
Forrest Badgley joined McKinley Capital’s Quantitative Research Team in 2004 and worked on maintenance and enhancements to the firm’s investment models. In 2006, he was promoted to Portfolio Manager, participating in portfolio construction, qualitative review and security selection across a variety of strategies. In 2020, Forrest was promoted to Director of Public Investments, Portfolio Manager and works closely with CIO Rob Gillam to lead the Portfolio Management team in all aspects of model implementation across all firm strategies. Forrest has over 25 years of investment industry experience which includes work on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, and proprietary currency and commodities futures trading desks. Prior to joining McKinley Capital, Forrest worked on the proprietary futures trading desk for Aspire Trading and as a Quantitative Risk Management Analyst for Bank One. Forrest lives in the Chicago area.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2008
13.93
13.9%
Robert (Rob) A. Gillam serves as McKinley Management, LLC's Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Rob is responsible for developing the firm's strategic objectives, establishing the firm's mission and values, communicating with stakeholders including staff and clients, and maintaining the firm's fiscal health. He is supported by a robust executive management team and a governing Board of Directors. As CEO, Rob oversees all McKinley businesses including McKinley Capital Management, LLC, McKinley Alaska Private Investment, LLC, and McKinley Research Group, LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Martino Boffa joined McKinley Capital in 2009 as Director of Alternative Investments, Portfolio Manager. Martino has nearly 30 years of investment industry experience on both the buy and sell sides. As a member of McKinley’s Portfolio Management team, Martino works closely with CIO Rob Gillam on the design, construction, and implementation of investment strategies. In 2022, Martino was appointed Director of Sustainability/Portfolio Manager. In the new role at McKinley, Martino will provide education, lead implementation, and oversee the firm’s environmental, social and governance offerings (ESG). Boffa holds a CFA UK Level 4 Certificate in ESG and is personally passionate about the subject. Prior to joining McKinley, Martino was Senior Director of Arbitrage Strategies with Credit Suisse and managed a market neutral investment portfolio. Before this, he worked at Société Générale where he was Managing Director of Hedge Fund Sales specializing in European equities. Born and raised in Milan, Italy, Martino resides in Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 23, 2020
2.1
2.1%
Venkateshwar (Venk) Lal is a co-portfolio manager and head of Focused Global Investment Risk and Strategy for the Focused Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. Venk also serves on Allspring’s Spectrum Investment Committee. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from EverKey Global Partners, where he served as a founding partner and head of risk and trading. Prior to joining EverKey, Venk served as an executive director in the Consolidated Equities Division at Morgan Stanley, advising hedge funds and other investment management firms on implementing and managing risk exposures in global equity markets. In addition, he previously advised and structured capital markets solutions for corporate clients seeking to issue or repurchase capital in the equity, convertible, and fixed income markets. Venk joined Morgan Stanley as a sales and trading associate specializing in equity arbitrage and derivatives and previously served as an investment banking financial analyst in the financial institutions group for Goldman Sachs & Co. Venk earned a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs, where he graduated summa cum laude, and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School. He has served as a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2021
1.32
1.3%
Mark Little Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Mark Little is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 1997, he was a manager in the corporate finance practice of Coopers & Lybrand and earned his ACA qualification with Rees Pollock Chartered Accountants. Mark has an MA in Economics from Clare College, Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2021
1.32
1.3%
Louis Florentin-Lee Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Louis Florentin-Lee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams, International Compounders and US Equity Select. He was formerly the co-Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the Lazard European Explorer Fund between 2004 and 2010. Louis began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2004, he was an equity research analyst at Soros Funds Limited and Schroder Investment Management. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2021
1.32
1.3%
Barnaby Wilson, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Barnaby Wilson is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams as well as International Compounders. He began working in the investment field in 1998. Prior to joining Lazard in 1999, he worked for Orbitex Investments as a Research Analyst. Barnaby has a BA (Hons) in Mathematics and Philosophy from Balliol College, Oxford University. Barnaby is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2021
1.32
1.3%
Robin O. Jones Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Robin Jones is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. Robin began working in the investment field in 2002 at Lazard Asset Management, before leaving in 2006 for Bluecrest Capital Management where he worked as a Portfolio Manager. Robin re-joined Lazard in 2007. He has a BA Hons in Economics from Durham University and a PGCE in Mathematics from Cambridge University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
