Under normal circumstances, the Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies of various capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on an international equity index, derivative instruments (principally futures and forward contracts) whose value is based on an international equity index

or an underlying equity security or basket of equity securities and investment companies whose portfolios are designed to correlate with a portfolio of international equity securities.

The Fund will invest in securities of foreign issuers located in developed and emerging market countries, but will seek to avoid investing in companies whose activities directly or indirectly benefit the governments of countries that support terrorism, genocide or human rights abuses. The Fund will also maintain an Anti-BDS approach. BDS refers to the Palestinian-led movement promoting boycotts, divestments and economic sanctions against Israel. The Fund will seek to avoid investing in companies identified as having adopted or implemented a BDS stance. This policy has been adopted to enable investment in the Fund by institutional investors that seek to support Israel or oppose the BDS movement in their investment implementation. This Fund policy is for the benefit of such noted investors and not meant as a formal representation of SEI's official corporate policy or position on the issue of BDS.

The Fund will not invest more than 35% of its assets in the common stocks or other equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in swaps on securities for risk management purposes or as part of its investment strategies. The Fund's benchmark is the MSCI All Country World Ex-U.S. Net Index (net of dividends). The Fund is expected to have an absolute return and risk profile similar to the international equity market. The Fund is diversified as to issuers, market capitalization, industry and country.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.

The Sub-Advisers may seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using derivatives, principally foreign currency forward contracts, options and futures. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase their exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts and forward contracts for hedging purposes, including to seek to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk.

Potential investments for the Fund are first selected for financial soundness and then evaluated according to the Fund's social criteria. The Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies whose activities directly or indirectly benefit the governments of countries that support terrorism, genocide or human rights abuses. This includes companies that pay royalties, such as those on oil or mining, to these governments and companies that help provide a stable economic environment that supports the government in its oppressive policies by having substantial operations or customers in the country. The Sub-Advisers will rely on a list of issuers that have been identified by an independent compliance support organization when determining whether a company's activities directly or indirectly benefit the governments of countries that support terrorism, genocide or human rights abuses. The list is developed using information gathered from a variety of sources, such as government agencies, trade journals, direct company contacts and industry and regional publications. The Adviser reserves the right to modify the Fund's social criteria from time to time in response to world events. All social criteria may be changed without shareholder approval.