Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.8%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
Net Assets
$6.07 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.4%
Expense Ratio 2.11%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 103.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SSCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.8%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|94.28%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|91.26%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|26.74%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|57.59%
|10 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|87.63%
* Annualized
|SSCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSCYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.07 M
|183 K
|28 B
|97.99%
|Number of Holdings
|106
|6
|1336
|37.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.2 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|98.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.40%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|60.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSCYX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.54%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|16.39%
|Cash
|0.46%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|83.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|77.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|81.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|78.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|77.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSCYX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.67%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|12.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.98%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|11.54%
|Financial Services
|16.12%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|11.87%
|Technology
|11.69%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|95.82%
|Energy
|10.47%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|3.85%
|Healthcare
|7.17%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|95.32%
|Basic Materials
|4.56%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|16.89%
|Consumer Defense
|4.34%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|41.97%
|Communication Services
|4.19%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|18.56%
|Real Estate
|2.80%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|39.30%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|84.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSCYX % Rank
|US
|98.41%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|8.86%
|Non US
|1.13%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|83.78%
|SSCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.11%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|7.46%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|20.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.97%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|79.24%
|SSCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|38.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SSCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|26.98%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|103.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|79.18%
|SSCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSCYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|79.93%
|SSCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SSCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSCYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.02%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|74.24%
|SSCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 14, 2015
6.8
6.8%
Mitch is the senior portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management and oversees all investment research activities at the firm. Mitch is an expert on quantitative investment strategies and developed many of the proprietary models used by the firm. Mitch wrote a weekly finance column for the Chicago Sun- Times and has written two books on quantitative investment strategies: Ahead of the Market, Harper Collins 2003, which focuses on the earnings estimate revision investment anomaly and The Little Book of Stock Market Profits, which was published in 2011 and provides an overview of several other significant equity investment anomalies. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Management in 1997, Mitch was an investment banking analyst at Lazard Freres in New York. Mitch graduated cum laude from Yale University with distinction in his major of Economics. He received his M.B.A with high honors in his concentration of Analytic Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
