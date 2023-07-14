Mitch is the senior portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management and oversees all investment research activities at the firm. Mitch is an expert on quantitative investment strategies and developed many of the proprietary models used by the firm. Mitch wrote a weekly finance column for the Chicago Sun- Times and has written two books on quantitative investment strategies: Ahead of the Market, Harper Collins 2003, which focuses on the earnings estimate revision investment anomaly and The Little Book of Stock Market Profits, which was published in 2011 and provides an overview of several other significant equity investment anomalies. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Management in 1997, Mitch was an investment banking analyst at Lazard Freres in New York. Mitch graduated cum laude from Yale University with distinction in his major of Economics. He received his M.B.A with high honors in his concentration of Analytic Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago.