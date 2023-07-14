Roger J. Sit – CEO and Global Chief Investment Officer Roger Sit directs investment management activities for Sit Investment Associates, a diverse financial asset management firm with capabilities in both domestic and international investment products. Roger joined the organization in January 1998 and worked closely with firm founder Gene Sit for over ten years. Prior to joining the firm, Roger was a Vice President and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York for seven years. Additionally, he was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving six years active duty with financial management responsibilities at Headquarters Space Division. Roger graduated with Military Distinction from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984. He earned a M.S. in Systems Management from the University of Southern California in 1987 and an M.B.A. with honors from the Harvard Graduate School of Business in 1991. Roger serves on the boards of Convergent Capital, TCF Financial Corporation, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the McKnight Foundation.