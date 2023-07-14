Home
Trending ETFs

Saratoga Small Capitalization Portfolio

mutual fund
SSCCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$0.95 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (SSCPX) Primary C (SSCCX) A (SSCYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Saratoga Small Capitalization Portfolio

SSCCX | Fund

$0.95

$6.07 M

0.00%

2.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

-33.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-26.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-24.0%

Net Assets

$6.07 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 103.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -26.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -24.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Saratoga Small Capitalization Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Saratoga
  • Inception Date
    Jan 04, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitch Zacks

Fund Description

SSCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -21.9% 50.1% 93.77%
1 Yr -33.6% -72.8% 36.6% 99.83%
3 Yr -26.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 99.13%
5 Yr -24.0%* -42.7% 12.5% 99.81%
10 Yr -18.9%* -23.2% 11.9% 99.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.4% -82.1% 547.9% 98.81%
2021 -23.7% -69.3% 196.9% 98.28%
2020 7.7% -28.2% 32.1% 63.98%
2019 5.1% -3.2% 9.3% 48.25%
2018 -10.2% -14.5% 20.4% 99.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -24.8% 50.1% 91.92%
1 Yr -33.6% -72.8% 36.6% 99.83%
3 Yr -26.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 99.13%
5 Yr -24.0%* -42.7% 14.6% 99.81%
10 Yr -18.9%* -20.1% 12.6% 99.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.4% -82.1% 547.9% 98.81%
2021 -23.7% -69.3% 196.9% 98.28%
2020 7.7% -28.2% 32.1% 63.98%
2019 5.1% -3.2% 9.3% 48.25%
2018 -10.2% -14.5% 20.4% 99.81%

NAV & Total Return History

SSCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSCCX Category Low Category High SSCCX % Rank
Net Assets 6.07 M 183 K 28 B 98.16%
Number of Holdings 106 6 1336 38.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.2 M 59 K 2.7 B 98.66%
Weighting of Top 10 20.40% 5.9% 100.0% 60.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WESCO International Inc 2.33%
  2. Livongo Health Inc 2.32%
  3. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Class A 2.28%
  4. Chesapeake Energy Corp Ordinary Shares - New 2.27%
  5. CareDx Inc 2.26%
  6. Quidel Corp 2.25%
  7. Fate Therapeutics Inc 2.18%
  8. Virtus Investment Partners Inc 2.14%
  9. Matador Resources Co 2.13%
  10. Builders FirstSource Inc 2.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSCCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.54% 77.52% 101.30% 16.56%
Cash 		0.46% -1.30% 22.49% 83.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 77.76%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 81.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 78.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 77.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSCCX % Rank
Industrials 		21.67% 0.00% 36.64% 12.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.98% 0.00% 40.68% 11.71%
Financial Services 		16.12% 0.00% 42.95% 12.04%
Technology 		11.69% 2.91% 75.51% 95.99%
Energy 		10.47% 0.00% 55.49% 4.01%
Healthcare 		7.17% 0.00% 47.90% 95.48%
Basic Materials 		4.56% 0.00% 10.30% 17.06%
Consumer Defense 		4.34% 0.00% 13.56% 42.14%
Communication Services 		4.19% 0.00% 15.31% 18.73%
Real Estate 		2.80% 0.00% 15.31% 39.46%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 84.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSCCX % Rank
US 		98.41% 67.06% 99.56% 9.03%
Non US 		1.13% 0.00% 26.08% 83.95%

SSCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.84% 0.05% 27.56% 2.54%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.05% 4.05% 20.44%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 79.66%

Sales Fees

SSCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 75.81%

Trading Fees

SSCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 28.57%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 103.00% 3.00% 439.00% 79.38%

SSCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSCCX Category Low Category High SSCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 80.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSCCX Category Low Category High SSCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.69% -4.08% 1.10% 94.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitch Zacks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 2015

6.8

6.8%

Mitch is the senior portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management and oversees all investment research activities at the firm. Mitch is an expert on quantitative investment strategies and developed many of the proprietary models used by the firm. Mitch wrote a weekly finance column for the Chicago Sun- Times and has written two books on quantitative investment strategies: Ahead of the Market, Harper Collins 2003, which focuses on the earnings estimate revision investment anomaly and The Little Book of Stock Market Profits, which was published in 2011 and provides an overview of several other significant equity investment anomalies. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Management in 1997, Mitch was an investment banking analyst at Lazard Freres in New York. Mitch graduated cum laude from Yale University with distinction in his major of Economics. He received his M.B.A with high honors in his concentration of Analytic Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

