The Fund uses a balanced approach to invest in a broad range of securities, including common stocks and fixed-income securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings, if any) in securities comprising, in the aggregate, the indexes it seeks to track as part of its principal investment strategy, including securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are comparable to the economic characteristics of securities that comprise such indexes.

The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of two benchmark indexes in a 60%/40% split between equity and fixed-income.

For the 60% equity allocation, the Fund seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index, a member of the Dow Jones Total Stock Market Indices family, which is designed to measure all U.S. equity issues with readily available prices (the “ Equity Index, ” and also an “ Index ” ), over the long term. Equity securities comprising the Equity Index may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, or other securities convertible into common stock.

For the 40% fixed income allocation, the Fund obtains its investment exposure by investing in a mutual fund that seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which is a benchmark that measures the performance of the U.S. dollar denominated investment grade fixed-rate taxable bond market (the “ U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, ” and also an “ Index”), over the long term. Fixed income securities comprising the U.S. Aggregate Bond Index may include Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS ” ) (agency fixed-rate pass-throughs), asset-backed securities ( “ ABS ” ) and commercial mortgage-backed securities ( “ CMBS ” ) (agency and non-agency).

The Fund's investments in fixed-income securities will be achieved primarily through a passive investment approach of investing all or substantially all of its assets allocated to fixed income investments in the State Street Aggregate Bond Index Portfolio (the “ Aggregate Bond Index Portfolio ” or the “ Portfolio ” ), a mutual fund also advised by SSGA FM ( “ SSGA FM ” or the “ Adviser ” ). The Aggregate Bond Index Portfolio is an “ index ” fund that seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over the long term.

In seeking to track the performance of the Equity Index and the U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, the Fund and the Portfolio, respectively, employ a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund/Portfolio will not typically purchase all of the securities represented in an Index. Instead, the Fund/Portfolio may purchase a subset of the securities in an Index, or securities SSGA FM considers to be comparable to securities in the applicable Index, in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of such Index. The number of holdings in the Fund/Portfolio will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund/Portfolio. The Adviser generally expects the Fund/Portfolio to hold fewer than the total number of securities in the Equity Index and the U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, but reserves the right to hold as many securities as it believes necessary to achieve the Fund's/Portfolio's investment objective.

From time to time securities are added to or removed from an Index. The Fund/Portfolio may sell securities that are represented in the Equity Index and the U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, or purchase securities that are not yet represented in the applicable Index, prior to or after their removal or addition to such Index. The Fund/Portfolio may at times purchase or sell index futures contracts, or options on those futures, or engage in other transactions involving the use of derivatives, in lieu of investment directly in the securities making up an Index or to enhance the Fund's/Portfolio's replication of the applicable Index return. The Fund/Portfolio might do so, for example, in order to increase its investment exposure pending investment of cash in the securities comprising the Index. Alternatively, the Fund/Portfolio might use futures or options on futures to reduce its investment exposure in situations where it intends to sell a portion of the securities in its portfolio but the sale has not yet been completed. The Fund/Portfolio may also enter into other derivatives transactions,