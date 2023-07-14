Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies, such as common and preferred stocks. The Fund considers a company to be a U.S. company if it generates at least 50% of its revenues or prof-

its from business activities in the U.S., has at least 50% of its assets situated in the U.S., or has the principal trading market for its securities in the U.S. At times, the Fund's investments may be focused in one or more market sectors, such as technology. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least sixty (60) days' notice prior to any change in its 80% investment policy.

Through fundamental company research involving analyzing financial statements and other information about a company, the portfolio managers primarily seek to identify securities of large and medium sized companies (meaning companies with market capitalizations of $2 billion or more) that they believe have desirable characteristics for the Fund such as:

• low valuations in relation to their peers, the market, their historical valuations or their growth rate potential; • appropriate capital structures (i.e., in the opinion of the Adviser, appropriate levels of debt and financial leverage under the circumstances); and/or • high quality management focused on generating shareholder value.

The portfolio managers may consider selling a security when one of these characteristics no longer applies, when the portfolio managers believe that the valuation has become excessive, or when more attractive alternatives are identified.

The Fund also may invest up to 15% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign securities and up to 20% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities. The portfolio managers may also use various types of derivative instruments (such as futures, options and forward contracts) to gain or hedge exposure to certain types of securities as an alternative to investing directly in or selling such securities. The Fund may short sell securities. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and other registered investment companies, including exchange-traded funds.