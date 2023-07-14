Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$43.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
68.7%
Expense Ratio 0.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 30 Fund (the “Fund”) is a “fund of funds”. Wright Fund Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a combination of unaffiliated mutual funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), (collectively, “Underlying Funds”).
Among the types of underlying instruments in which this Fund will invest, through Underlying Funds, are the following:
|●
|U.S. common stocks
|●
|Foreign common stocks, including from emerging markets
|●
|U.S. fixed income securities
|●
|Foreign fixed income securities, including from emerging markets
|●
|High yield (or “junk) corporate bonds
|●
|Preferred stock
|●
|Municipal bonds
|●
|Physical commodities, such as crude oil, copper and wheat, through mutual funds and ETFs that invest in commodity-linked derivatives
Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s target exposure over a three-year period to equity securities, of any market capitalization, through the Underlying Funds will average between 15%-30% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund does not have a target allocation for non-equity securities exposure and may invest in underlying fixed income funds without constraint as to maturity or credit quality. The Adviser may make changes in the target allocations across asset classes and fund categories, and the specific Underlying Funds in the Fund’s portfolio that in its view would be in the best interest of the Fund. The Fund considers high-yield corporate bonds (“junk bonds”) to be those that are rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”).
The Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio by quantitatively analyzing all Underlying Funds to identify those that exhibit the most attractive trends and have been given a “buy” signal under the Adviser’s proprietary investment process.
The Adviser does not employ a passive “buy and hold,” strategy. As part of its integrated risk-management disciplines, the Adviser monitors each Fund holding daily and applies a trailing stop discipline (a form of sell signal) to each Underlying Fund within the Fund’s portfolio, based on the proprietary approach (“Sell Disciplines”) that the Adviser has used with their separately managed accounts, in order to limit the impact on the overall Fund portfolio of any sustained decline in a given asset class or Underlying Fund. A “trailing stop loss” is a type of stop loss calculation that rises each day as the price of the underlying security rises, and thus “trails” the price movement. Thus, whenever an Underlying Fund declines “substantially”, as defined by the Adviser’s proprietary studies of the historic behavior of the asset class represented by the Underlying Fund, the Adviser either sells the Underlying Fund or hedges by purchasing an inverse Underlying Fund.
The Sell Disciplines are not designed to attempt to buy at lows or to sell at highs, but to participate in a substantial part of any sustained uptrend in a selected asset class, as well as to step aside during most of any sustained downtrend. The Adviser employs a “reactive” approach, meaning it reacts with discipline to actual reversals in price trends, as distinct from a “predictive” approach to market movements. The Adviser does not consider its approach to be a “trading” style in terms of frequency, and does not expect to average more than two sell signals per year in each Underlying Fund.
The Adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.
|Period
|SRTNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SRTNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|SRTNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SRTNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRTNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.4 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|31
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.8 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|68.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRTNX % Rank
|Stocks
|73.94%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|26.06%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRTNX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRTNX % Rank
|US
|73.94%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.02%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SRTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRTNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|SRTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRTNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
