Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$351 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.4%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal investments
The Fund normally invests substantially all its assets in municipal bonds, which are bonds and similar securities issued by or on behalf of the states, territories and possessions of the United States (including the District of Columbia) and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities that are exempt from federal income tax. The Fund may invest in insured and uninsured municipal securities. The Fund's investments may include, but are not limited to, general obligation and revenue bonds, tax-exempt commercial paper, short-term municipal notes, tender option bonds (including inverse floaters), floating and variable rate demand obligations, and other municipal securities that pay income exempt from federal income tax. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in securities that pay income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in municipal bonds that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment grade by an independent rating agency (or if unrated are deemed to be of comparable quality by the Advisor), but it also invests, to a lesser extent, in lower-rated bonds (also known as "junk bonds"). The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in US Treasury securities and other securities of the US government, its agencies and government-sponsored enterprises. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that the Fund may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified investment company.
The Fund's weighted average portfolio duration will be similar to the option-adjusted duration of the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, but may range between 3 and 10 years. As of March 31, 2022, the option-adjusted duration of the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index was 5.55 years. The Fund may invest in bonds of any maturity or duration.
The Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter ("OTC") derivative instruments as part of the Fund's investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index, or other market factor and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, credit, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include interest rate and, to a more limited extent, credit instruments such as options (including, options on futures and swap agreements), futures, swap agreements (including, interest rate, total return and credit default swaps), credit-linked securities and structured investments. All of these derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging against a specific security, or to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund. In addition, all of the derivative instruments listed above may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments; to obtain exposure to certain markets; to establish net short positions in individual sectors, markets or securities; or to adjust the Fund's portfolio duration.
Management process
The Advisor employs a disciplined investment process implementing three key decisions: duration/yield curve positioning (i.e., interest rate forecasting and maturity allocation), sector allocation and security selection. Duration decisions are generally based on evaluation and analysis of monetary policy, level of economic activity, inflation, real estate rates, market psychology and other macroeconomic factors. UBS AM's sector allocation strategy examines relative value by analyzing historical valuations, current fundamentals, and future trends through in-depth research. Once the relationships between these sectors have been established, the final decision of security selection is made by portfolio managers with substantial input from the UBS AM municipal credit team, which constantly monitors the municipal market.
|Period
|SRTMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|48.73%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|20.45%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|47.89%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|19.19%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|8.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|SRTMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|28.03%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|83.72%
|2020
|0.7%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|30.76%
|2019
|1.1%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|28.94%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|22.61%
|Period
|SRTMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|47.97%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|15.25%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|48.63%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|21.53%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|12.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|SRTMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|28.08%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|83.78%
|2020
|0.7%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|30.82%
|2019
|1.1%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|29.51%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|26.02%
|SRTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRTMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|351 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|56.94%
|Number of Holdings
|130
|1
|14000
|75.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|68.1 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|49.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.40%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|41.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRTMX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.16%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|69.02%
|Cash
|1.76%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|40.68%
|Other
|1.08%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|1.04%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|86.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|86.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|86.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRTMX % Rank
|Municipal
|98.22%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|56.42%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.78%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|42.65%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|86.46%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|86.75%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|88.08%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|87.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRTMX % Rank
|US
|97.16%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|45.25%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|98.03%
|SRTMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.02%
|6.50%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|1.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.15%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|SRTMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SRTMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SRTMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|54.71%
|SRTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRTMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.39%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|63.02%
|SRTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SRTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRTMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.55%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|69.86%
|SRTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 17, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2013
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2013
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2012
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2012
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2012
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2012
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2011
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2011
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2011
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2010
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2010
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2010
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2010
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2009
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2009
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2009
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2009
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2009
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2009
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2009
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2009
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2009
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2009
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2009
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2008
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2008
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2008
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2008
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2008
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2008
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2008
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2008
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2008
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2007
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2007
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2007
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2007
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2007
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2007
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2007
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2007
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2007
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2006
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2006
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2006
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2006
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2006
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2006
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2006
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2006
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2006
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2006
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2005
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2005
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2005
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2005
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2005
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2005
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2005
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2005
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2005
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2005
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2005
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2004
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2004
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2004
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2004
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Kevin is a senior portfolio manager for the PWS/ACCESS/MAC portfolios and is a co-manager on the UBS Municipal Bond Fund and SMA Relationship Trust Fund Series M (open-end fund). Kevin previously was the head of municipal trading for the team and had also assisted in the management of the municipal money market portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Kevin was director of trading operations at Prime Capital Services, overseeing all equity and fixed income trading. Kevin is a member of the US Municipal Bond Subcommittee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Chuck is responsible for overseeing the firm’s independent municipal credit investment process. Chuck leads the formulation of municipal credit-driven strategies to maximize client investment returns. In this role, Chuck will oversee a team of municipal analysts in the selection of municipal credits tailored for specific individual strategies. Chuck has 27 years experience in the public finance industry. During his career, Chuck's activities have included credit analysis, trading investment grade and non-investment grade municipal securities and portfolio management with a focus on insurance company clients and publicly traded mutual funds. He began his career as an analyst at municipal bond insurer, MBIA. Chuck later progressed to Deputy Group Head at Credit Suisse Financial Products. Prior to joining UBS, Chuck was Sector Head of the Municipal Department for Hartford Investment Management having risen from Head of Municipal Credit. Chuck is a member of the Municipal Securities Advisory Committee of the Investment Company Institute, The Society of Municipal Analysts, The Municipal Analysts Group of New York and The National Federation of Municipal Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Ryan is head of municipal trading and lead portfolio manager for the group’s Yield Focus strategy. Ryan is integral in overall strategy and trade implementation across all accounts including the intermediate and short duration portfolios. Ryan previously was the portfolio manager for RMA Tax Free, California, New York and New Jersey Money Market funds, as well as the UBS Select Tax Free Funds.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...