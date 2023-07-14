Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SMA Relationship Trust Series M

SRTMX | Fund

$10.78

$351 M

2.39%

$0.26

-

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$351 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SRTMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SMA Relationship Trust Series M
  • Fund Family Name
    UBS
  • Inception Date
    Oct 08, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin McIntyre

Fund Description

Principal investments

The Fund normally invests substantially all its assets in municipal bonds, which are bonds and similar securities issued by or on behalf of the states, territories and possessions of the United States (including the District of Columbia) and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities that are exempt from federal income tax. The Fund may invest in insured and uninsured municipal securities. The Fund's investments may include, but are not limited to, general obligation and revenue bonds, tax-exempt commercial paper, short-term municipal notes, tender option bonds (including inverse floaters), floating and variable rate demand obligations, and other municipal securities that pay income exempt from federal income tax. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in securities that pay income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in municipal bonds that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment grade by an independent rating agency (or if unrated are deemed to be of comparable quality by the Advisor), but it also invests, to a lesser extent, in lower-rated bonds (also known as "junk bonds"). The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in US Treasury securities and other securities of the US government, its agencies and government-sponsored enterprises. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that the Fund may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified investment company.

The Fund's weighted average portfolio duration will be similar to the option-adjusted duration of the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, but may range between 3 and 10 years. As of March 31, 2022, the option-adjusted duration of the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index was 5.55 years. The Fund may invest in bonds of any maturity or duration.

The Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter ("OTC") derivative instruments as part of the Fund's investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index, or other market factor and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, credit, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include interest rate and, to a more limited extent, credit instruments such as options (including, options on futures and swap agreements), futures, swap agreements (including, interest rate, total return and credit default swaps), credit-linked securities and structured investments. All of these derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging against a specific security, or to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund. In addition, all of the derivative instruments listed above may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments; to obtain exposure to certain markets; to establish net short positions in individual sectors, markets or securities; or to adjust the Fund's portfolio duration.

Management process

The Advisor employs a disciplined investment process implementing three key decisions: duration/yield curve positioning (i.e., interest rate forecasting and maturity allocation), sector allocation and security selection. Duration decisions are generally based on evaluation and analysis of monetary policy, level of economic activity, inflation, real estate rates, market psychology and other macroeconomic factors. UBS AM's sector allocation strategy examines relative value by analyzing historical valuations, current fundamentals, and future trends through in-depth research. Once the relationships between these sectors have been established, the final decision of security selection is made by portfolio managers with substantial input from the UBS AM municipal credit team, which constantly monitors the municipal market.

SRTMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 31.9% 48.73%
1 Yr -0.6% -45.4% 15.3% 20.45%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 47.89%
5 Yr -0.5%* -11.5% 29.2% 19.19%
10 Yr 0.2%* -5.4% 14.1% 8.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -76.8% 4.7% 28.03%
2021 -0.6% -69.5% 12.4% 83.72%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 30.76%
2019 1.1% -57.4% 18.9% 28.94%
2018 -0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 22.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 31.9% 47.97%
1 Yr -0.6% -45.4% 15.1% 15.25%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 48.63%
5 Yr -0.5%* -11.5% 29.3% 21.53%
10 Yr 0.2%* -5.4% 14.1% 12.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -76.8% 4.7% 28.08%
2021 -0.6% -69.5% 12.4% 83.78%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 30.82%
2019 1.1% -57.4% 18.9% 29.51%
2018 -0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 26.02%

NAV & Total Return History

SRTMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SRTMX Category Low Category High SRTMX % Rank
Net Assets 351 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 56.94%
Number of Holdings 130 1 14000 75.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 68.1 M -317 M 8.64 B 49.65%
Weighting of Top 10 19.40% 2.4% 101.7% 41.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REV 5% 4.06%
  2. TEXAS ST 4% 2.91%
  3. NEW YORK ST URBAN DEV CORP REV 5% 2.89%
  4. NEW JERSEY ST 5% 5% 2.84%
  5. WASHINGTON ST 5% 2.49%
  6. CALIFORNIA ST 5% 2.45%
  7. MASSACHUSETTS ST 5% 2.27%
  8. MIAMI-DADE CNTY FLA SPL OBLIG 5% 2.15%
  9. NEW JERSEY ST 5% 5% 2.11%
  10. PRINCE GEORGES CNTY MD 5% 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SRTMX % Rank
Bonds 		97.16% 65.51% 150.86% 69.02%
Cash 		1.76% -50.86% 33.96% 40.68%
Other 		1.08% -13.03% 30.01% 1.04%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 86.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 86.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 86.46%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRTMX % Rank
Municipal 		98.22% 44.39% 100.00% 56.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.78% 0.00% 33.95% 42.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 86.46%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 86.75%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 88.08%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 87.44%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRTMX % Rank
US 		97.16% 37.86% 142.23% 45.25%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 98.03%

SRTMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SRTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 6.50% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.10% 1.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.15%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

SRTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SRTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SRTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 283.00% 54.71%

SRTMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SRTMX Category Low Category High SRTMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.39% 0.00% 4.45% 63.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SRTMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SRTMX Category Low Category High SRTMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.55% -0.53% 5.33% 69.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SRTMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

SRTMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin McIntyre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Kevin is a senior portfolio manager for the PWS/ACCESS/MAC portfolios and is a co-manager on the UBS Municipal Bond Fund and SMA Relationship Trust Fund Series M (open-end fund). Kevin previously was the head of municipal trading for the team and had also assisted in the management of the municipal money market portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Kevin was director of trading operations at Prime Capital Services, overseeing all equity and fixed income trading. Kevin is a member of the US Municipal Bond Subcommittee.

Charles Grande

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Chuck is responsible for overseeing the firm’s independent municipal credit investment process. Chuck leads the formulation of municipal credit-driven strategies to maximize client investment returns. In this role, Chuck will oversee a team of municipal analysts in the selection of municipal credits tailored for specific individual strategies. Chuck has 27 years experience in the public finance industry. During his career, Chuck's activities have included credit analysis, trading investment grade and non-investment grade municipal securities and portfolio management with a focus on insurance company clients and publicly traded mutual funds. He began his career as an analyst at municipal bond insurer, MBIA. Chuck later progressed to Deputy Group Head at Credit Suisse Financial Products. Prior to joining UBS, Chuck was Sector Head of the Municipal Department for Hartford Investment Management having risen from Head of Municipal Credit. Chuck is a member of the Municipal Securities Advisory Committee of the Investment Company Institute, The Society of Municipal Analysts, The Municipal Analysts Group of New York and The National Federation of Municipal Analysts.

Ryan Nugent

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Ryan is head of municipal trading and lead portfolio manager for the group’s Yield Focus strategy. Ryan is integral in overall strategy and trade implementation across all accounts including the intermediate and short duration portfolios. Ryan previously was the portfolio manager for RMA Tax Free, California, New York and New Jersey Money Market funds, as well as the UBS Select Tax Free Funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

