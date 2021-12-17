Home
Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 30 Fund - FUND SUMMARY

mutual fund
SRTKX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(SRTJX) Primary (SRTKX) (SRTNX) (SRTAX)
Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 30 Fund - FUND SUMMARY

SRTKX | Fund

-

$43.4 M

0.00%

0.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$43.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

68.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 30 Fund - FUND SUMMARY

SRTKX | Fund

-

$43.4 M

0.00%

0.03%

SRTKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 30 Fund - FUND SUMMARY
  • Fund Family Name
    Navigator Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 30 Fund (the “Fund”) is a “fund of funds”. Wright Fund Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a combination of unaffiliated mutual funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), (collectively, “Underlying Funds”).

Among the types of underlying instruments in which this Fund will invest, through Underlying Funds, are the following:

U.S. common stocks
Foreign common stocks, including from emerging markets
U.S. fixed income securities
Foreign fixed income securities, including from emerging markets
High yield (or “junk) corporate bonds
Preferred stock
Municipal bonds
Physical commodities, such as crude oil, copper and wheat, through mutual funds and ETFs that invest in commodity-linked derivatives

Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s target exposure over a three-year period to equity securities, of any market capitalization, through the Underlying Funds will average between 15%-30% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund does not have a target allocation for non-equity securities exposure and may invest in underlying fixed income funds without constraint as to maturity or credit quality. The Adviser may make changes in the target allocations across asset classes and fund categories, and the specific Underlying Funds in the Fund’s portfolio that in its view would be in the best interest of the Fund. The Fund considers high-yield corporate bonds (“junk bonds”) to be those that are rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”).

The Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio by quantitatively analyzing all Underlying Funds to identify those that exhibit the most attractive trends and have been given a “buy” signal under the Adviser’s proprietary investment process.

The Adviser does not employ a passive “buy and hold,” strategy. As part of its integrated risk-management disciplines, the Adviser monitors each Fund holding daily and applies a trailing stop discipline (a form of sell signal) to each Underlying Fund within the Fund’s portfolio, based on the proprietary approach (“Sell Disciplines”) that the Adviser has used with their separately managed accounts, in order to limit the impact on the overall Fund portfolio of any sustained decline in a given asset class or Underlying Fund. A “trailing stop loss” is a type of stop loss calculation that rises each day as the price of the underlying security rises, and thus “trails” the price movement. Thus, whenever an Underlying Fund declines “substantially”, as defined by the Adviser’s proprietary studies of the historic behavior of the asset class represented by the Underlying Fund, the Adviser either sells the Underlying Fund or hedges by purchasing an inverse Underlying Fund.

The Sell Disciplines are not designed to attempt to buy at lows or to sell at highs, but to participate in a substantial part of any sustained uptrend in a selected asset class, as well as to step aside during most of any sustained downtrend. The Adviser employs a “reactive” approach, meaning it reacts with discipline to actual reversals in price trends, as distinct from a “predictive” approach to market movements. The Adviser does not consider its approach to be a “trading” style in terms of frequency, and does not expect to average more than two sell signals per year in each Underlying Fund.

The Adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.

SRTKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRTKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRTKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRTKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRTKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SRTKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SRTKX Category Low Category High SRTKX % Rank
Net Assets 43.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 31 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 29.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 68.70% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FIRST AMERN FDS INC 26.04%
  2. Vanguard Index Fds 9.31%
  3. Vanguard Tax Managed Funds 7.24%
  4. Pimco Fds Pacific Invt Mgmt Ser 5.54%
  5. Invesco Exchange Traded Fund Trust II 4.25%
  6. Pimco Fds Pacific Invt Mgmt Ser 3.67%
  7. Pimco Fds 3.63%
  8. Ishares Trust 3.28%
  9. Spdr Dow Jones Ind 2.90%
  10. JP Morgan Trust I 2.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SRTKX % Rank
Stocks 		73.94% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		26.06% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRTKX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRTKX % Rank
US 		73.94% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SRTKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SRTKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SRTKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SRTKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SRTKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SRTKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SRTKX Category Low Category High SRTKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SRTKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SRTKX Category Low Category High SRTKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SRTKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

SRTKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

