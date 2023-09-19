Home
Trending ETFs

Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 70 Fund

SRSNX | Fund

$25.61

$2.16 M

-

2.22%

SRSNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 70 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Navigator Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 70 Fund (the “Fund”) is a “fund of funds”. Wright Fund Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a combination of unaffiliated mutual funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), (collectively, “Underlying Funds”).

Among the types of underlying instruments in which this Fund will invest, through Underlying Funds, are the following:

  • U.S. common stocks
  • Foreign common stocks, including from emerging markets
  • U.S. fixed income securities
  • Foreign fixed income securities, including from emerging markets
  • High yield (or “junk) corporate bonds
  • Preferred stock
  • Municipal bonds
  • Physical commodities, such as crude oil, copper and wheat, through mutual funds and ETFs that invest in commodity-linked derivatives

Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s target exposure over a three-year period to equity securities, of any market capitalization, through the Underlying Funds will average between 50%-70% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund does not have a target allocation for non-equity securities exposure and may invest in underlying fixed income funds without constraint as to maturity or credit quality. The Adviser may make changes in the target allocations across asset classes and fund categories, and the specific Underlying Funds in the Fund’s portfolio that in its view would be in the best interest of the Fund. The Fund considers high-yield corporate bonds (“junk bonds”) to be those that are rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”).

The Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio by quantitatively analyzing all Underlying Funds to identify those that exhibit the most attractive trends and have been given a “buy” signal under the Adviser’s proprietary investment process.

The Adviser does not employ a passive “buy and hold,” strategy. As part of its integrated risk-management disciplines, the Adviser monitors each Fund holding daily and applies a trailing stop discipline (a form of sell signal) to each Underlying Fund within the Fund’s portfolio, based on the proprietary approach (“Sell Disciplines”) that the Adviser has used with their separately managed accounts, in order to limit the impact on the overall Fund portfolio of any sustained decline in a given asset class or Underlying Fund. A “trailing stop loss” is a type of stop loss calculation that rises each day as the price of the underlying security rises, and thus “trails” the price movement. Thus, whenever an Underlying Fund declines “substantially”, as defined by the Adviser’s proprietary studies of the historic behavior of the asset class represented by the Underlying Fund, the Adviser either sells the Underlying Fund or hedges by purchasing an inverse Underlying Fund.

The Sell Disciplines are not designed to attempt to buy at lows or to sell at highs, but to participate in a substantial part of any sustained uptrend in a selected asset class, as well as to step aside during most of any sustained downtrend. The Adviser employs a “reactive” approach, meaning it reacts with discipline to actual reversals in price trends, as distinct from a “predictive” approach to market movements. The Adviser does not consider its approach to be a “trading” style in terms of frequency, and does not expect to average more than two sell signals per year in each Underlying Fund.

The Adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.

Read More

SRSNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SRSNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SRSNX Category Low Category High SRSNX % Rank
Net Assets 2.16 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 36 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.31 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 60.45% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VANGUARD SP 500 ETF 18.87%
  2. DC-INTL STK-I 9.28%
  3. SPDR DJIA TRUST 8.18%
  4. FRST AM-GV OB-X 4.25%
  5. BNYM-INTL ST-I 4.02%
  6. VANGUARD VALUE ETF 3.97%
  7. INVESCO QQQ TRUST SERIES 3.23%
  8. VANGUARD GROWTH ETF 3.18%
  9. ISHARES U.S. AEROSPACE 2.80%
  10. ISHARES MSCI USA 2.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SRSNX % Rank
Stocks 		91.77% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		8.23% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRSNX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRSNX % Rank
US 		91.77% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SRSNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SRSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.22% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.05% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SRSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SRSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SRSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SRSNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SRSNX Category Low Category High SRSNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SRSNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SRSNX Category Low Category High SRSNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SRSNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SRSNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

