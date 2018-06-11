Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

CORE MARKET STRATEGY FUND

mutual fund
SRSDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(SRSDX) Primary
SRSDX (Mutual Fund)

CORE MARKET STRATEGY FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(SRSDX) Primary
SRSDX (Mutual Fund)

CORE MARKET STRATEGY FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(SRSDX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CORE MARKET STRATEGY FUND

SRSDX | Fund

-

$44.1 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$44.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

90.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CORE MARKET STRATEGY FUND

SRSDX | Fund

-

$44.1 M

0.00%

0.02%

SRSDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CORE MARKET STRATEGY FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to generate capital appreciation while maintaining broad equity and fixed income market participation. The Fund predominantly invests in other SEI funds (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), each of which has its own investment goal (the Underlying SEI Funds). The Underlying SEI Funds invest, in turn, in securities and other instruments of various asset classes. Each of the Underlying SEI Funds is managed by one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) under the supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), or, in certain circumstances, is managed directly by SIMC.

The Fund's assets may be diversified across Underlying SEI bond and money market funds, equity funds, real estate funds and multi-asset funds. The bond funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide exposure to U.S. and/or foreign fixed income securities of varying credit quality (including junk bonds), maturity and duration. The equity funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide investment exposure to U.S. and/or foreign equity securities of companies of various capitalization ranges. The real estate funds provide exposure to the equity securities of real estate companies. The multi-asset funds consist of funds that seek to achieve their investment goals by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes. A multi-asset fund may also adjust its allocation among asset classes over short periods of time, and therefore it may provide the Fund with a dynamic investment component. Although a multi-asset fund could consist of equity securities, bonds or real estate securities, it may also provide exposure to additional asset classes, such as commodities.

The Fund's assets are allocated among a variety of Underlying SEI Funds within the following percentage ranges:

Underlying SEI Fund Type

 Investment Range(Percentage of the Fund's Assets)

Investment Grade Bond & Money Market Funds

  

0-75

%

U.S. Equity Funds

  

0-70

%

Multi-Asset Investment Funds

  

0-60

%

International Equity Funds

  

0-30

%

Non-Investment Grade Bond Funds

  

0-30

%

Real Estate Funds

  

0-20

%
Read More

SRSDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SRSDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SRSDX Category Low Category High SRSDX % Rank
Net Assets 44.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 14 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 39.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 90.01% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Core Fixed Income Fund; Class Y Shares 24.58%
  2. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Multi-Asset Accumulation Fund; Class Y Shares 19.61%
  3. SEI Institutional International Trust: International Equity Fund; Class Y Shares 9.91%
  4. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Multi-Asset Inflation Managed Fund; Class Y Shares 7.90%
  5. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Large Cap Fund; Class Y Shares 5.37%
  6. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Multi-Asset Income Fund; Class Y Shares 4.93%
  7. SEI Institutional International Trust: Emerging Markets Debt Fund; Class Y Shares 4.93%
  8. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: High Yield Bond Fund; Class Y Shares 4.93%
  9. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund; Class Y Shares 4.87%
  10. SEI Institutional International Trust: Emerging Markets Equity Fund; Class Y Shares 2.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SRSDX % Rank
Stocks 		70.38% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		29.62% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRSDX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRSDX % Rank
US 		70.38% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SRSDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SRSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SRSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SRSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SRSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SRSDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SRSDX Category Low Category High SRSDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SRSDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SRSDX Category Low Category High SRSDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SRSDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SRSDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×