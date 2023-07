Main investments. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets, determined at the time of purchase, in municipal securities that pay interest exempt from regular federal income tax. Municipal securities are debt securities issued by states and certain other municipal issuers, political subdivisions, agencies and public authorities that pay interest that is exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund may invest without limit in municipal securities that pay interest that is taxable under the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT). The fund invests in securities of varying maturities and intends to maintain a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio maturity of no longer than three years. In determining the dollar-weighted average effective portfolio maturity, portfolio management uses a security’s stated maturity or, if applicable, an earlier date on which portfolio management believes it is probable that the security will be repaid pursuant to a maturity-shortening feature of the security. Portfolio management might use a security’s effective maturity where, for example, market conditions favor a buyer exercising a put option (i.e., an option to sell a bond back to the issuer prior to its maturity) or an issuer exercising a call option (i.e., an option to redeem a bond prior to its maturity) or a principal prepayment provision (i.e., a provision allowing an issuer to repay principal before the stated maturity date). A security’s effective maturity can be substantially shorter than its stated maturity. As of December 31, 2021, the fund had a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio maturity of 2.39 years. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal securities (securities within the top four credit rating categories) and up to 20% of total assets in the fourth highest credit rating category or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of similar quality. The fund may invest up to 20% of total assets in high yield debt securities (commonly referred to as junk bonds), which are those rated below the fourth highest rating category (i.e., grade BB/Ba and below), or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of similar quality. Compared to investment-grade debt securities, junk bonds generally pay higher yields, have higher volatility and higher risk of default on payments of interest or principal. The fund may invest more than 25% of total assets in private activity and industrial development bonds if the interest paid on them is exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund may invest up to 20% of total assets in certain taxable securities to maintain liquidity. The fund may also purchase securities on a when-issued basis. Management process. Portfolio management looks for securities that appear to offer the best opportunity to meet the fund's objective. In making its buy and sell decisions, portfolio management typically weighs a number of factors against each other, from economic outlooks and possible interest rate movements to changes in supply and demand within the municipal bond market. When evaluating any individual security and its issuer, portfolio management may consider a number of factors including the security’s credit quality and terms, such as coupon, maturity date and call date, as well as the issuer’s capital structure, leverage, and ability to meet its current obligations. In addition, portfolio management looks to exploit any inefficiencies between intrinsic value and trading price and focuses on identifying individual bonds that may add above-market value, with sector weightings as a secondary consideration. Portfolio management may also consider financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, exposure to climate change risks, poverty and unemployment data, and an issuer’s governance structure and practices.