Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 03/01/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.7%
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$26.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.7%
Expense Ratio 2.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 03/01/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing substantially all, and in any case, no less than 80% of its assets in common stocks and preferred stocks of companies that meet the Fund’s guidelines for social responsibility at the time of investment. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities and in securities that are convertible into common stocks. The Fund focuses on investments in companies whose securities appear to be underpriced relative to their private market value (“PMV”), which is the value the Fund’s investment adviser, Gabelli Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”), believes informed investors would be willing to pay for a company. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be able to achieve its investment objective.
Socially Responsible Investing. The Adviser employs a social screening overlay process on a pro-active basis at the time of investment to identify companies that meet the Fund’s social guidelines. Pursuant to these guidelines, the Fund will not invest in companies that derive more than 10% of their revenues from the following areas: tobacco, cannabis, alcohol, gambling, or weapons production. The Adviser will monitor each holding of a socially responsible company on a continuous basis to ensure its compliance with the Fund’s social guidelines. Securities that no longer meet these guidelines will be sold within a reasonable period of time after the Adviser makes such a determination. Securities may also be sold if the Adviser believes the securities no longer appear to be underpriced relative to their PMV.
After identifying companies that satisfy these social criteria, the Adviser then will invest in securities of companies that the Adviser believes are trading at a material discount to PMV. The Adviser will monitor each holding on a regular basis to ensure its compliance with the Fund’s guidelines. Securities that no longer meet these guidelines will be sold within a reasonable period of time after the Adviser makes such a determination. Securities may also be sold if the Adviser believes the securities no longer appear to be underpriced relative to their PMV, or if there is a change to an underlying industry or company that the Adviser believes may negatively affect the value of such securities.
The Fund may also use the following investment technique:
|●
|Lower Grade Convertible Debt Securities. The Fund will normally purchase only investment grade, convertible debt securities having a rating of, or equivalent to, at least “BBB” (which securities may have speculative characteristics) by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) or, if unrated, judged by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. However, on occasion when the Adviser deems appropriate, the Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in more speculative convertible debt securities, provided such securities have a rating of, or equivalent to, at least an S&P rating of “B.”
|Period
|SRIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SRIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|SRIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SRIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.8 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|119
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.15 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.22%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.90%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.88%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRIGX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRIGX % Rank
|US
|82.34%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|15.88%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRIGX % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRIGX % Rank
|US
|0.90%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.19%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.29%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|SRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...