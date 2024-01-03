Home
Gabelli SRI Fund, Inc.

mutual fund
SRIGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.01 +0.11 +0.85%
primary theme
N/A
share class
C (ESGJX) A (SRIAX)
Name

As of 03/01/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Gabelli SRI Fund, Inc.

SRIGX | Fund

$13.01

$26.8 M

1.29%

$0.17

2.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$26.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SRIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli SRI Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing substantially all, and in any case, no less than 80% of its assets in common stocks and preferred stocks of companies that meet the Fund’s guidelines for social responsibility at the time of investment. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities and in securities that are convertible into common stocks. The Fund focuses on investments in companies whose securities appear to be underpriced relative to their private market value (“PMV”), which is the value the Fund’s investment adviser, Gabelli Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”), believes informed investors would be willing to pay for a company. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be able to achieve its investment objective.

Socially Responsible Investing. The Adviser employs a social screening overlay process on a pro-active basis at the time of investment to identify companies that meet the Fund’s social guidelines. Pursuant to these guidelines, the Fund will not invest in companies that derive more than 10% of their revenues from the following areas: tobacco, cannabis, alcohol, gambling, or weapons production. The Adviser will monitor each holding of a socially responsible company on a continuous basis to ensure its compliance with the Fund’s social guidelines. Securities that no longer meet these guidelines will be sold within a reasonable period of time after the Adviser makes such a determination. Securities may also be sold if the Adviser believes the securities no longer appear to be underpriced relative to their PMV.

After identifying companies that satisfy these social criteria, the Adviser then will invest in securities of companies that the Adviser believes are trading at a material discount to PMV. The Adviser will monitor each holding on a regular basis to ensure its compliance with the Fund’s guidelines. Securities that no longer meet these guidelines will be sold within a reasonable period of time after the Adviser makes such a determination. Securities may also be sold if the Adviser believes the securities no longer appear to be underpriced relative to their PMV, or if there is a change to an underlying industry or company that the Adviser believes may negatively affect the value of such securities.

The Fund may also use the following investment technique:

Lower Grade Convertible Debt Securities. The Fund will normally purchase only investment grade, convertible debt securities having a rating of, or equivalent to, at least “BBB” (which securities may have speculative characteristics) by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) or, if unrated, judged by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. However, on occasion when the Adviser deems appropriate, the Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in more speculative convertible debt securities, provided such securities have a rating of, or equivalent to, at least an S&P rating of “B.”
Read More

SRIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -0.7%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr -0.1%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -0.7%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr -0.1%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SRIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SRIGX Category Low Category High SRIGX % Rank
Net Assets 26.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 119 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 7.15 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 29.70% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 4.00%
  2. Sony Group Corp 3.64%
  3. Xylem Inc/NY 3.49%
  4. CNH Industrial NV 3.09%
  5. SP Global Inc 3.01%
  6. Mondelez International Inc 3.01%
  7. NextEra Energy Inc 2.75%
  8. American Express Co 2.57%
  9. Unilever PLC 2.19%
  10. ABB Ltd 1.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SRIGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.22% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.90% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.88% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRIGX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRIGX % Rank
US 		82.34% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		15.88% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRIGX % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRIGX % Rank
US 		0.90% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SRIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SRIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.19% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SRIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SRIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SRIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SRIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SRIGX Category Low Category High SRIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.29% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SRIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SRIGX Category Low Category High SRIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SRIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SRIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

