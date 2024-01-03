The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing substantially all, and in any case, no less than 80% of its assets in common stocks and preferred stocks of companies that meet the Fund’s guidelines for social responsibility at the time of investment. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities and in securities that are convertible into common stocks. The Fund focuses on investments in companies whose securities appear to be underpriced relative to their private market value (“PMV”), which is the value the Fund’s investment adviser, Gabelli Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”), believes informed investors would be willing to pay for a company. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be able to achieve its investment objective.

Socially Responsible Investing. The Adviser employs a social screening overlay process on a pro-active basis at the time of investment to identify companies that meet the Fund’s social guidelines. Pursuant to these guidelines, the Fund will not invest in companies that derive more than 10% of their revenues from the following areas: tobacco, cannabis, alcohol, gambling, or weapons production. The Adviser will monitor each holding of a socially responsible company on a continuous basis to ensure its compliance with the Fund’s social guidelines. Securities that no longer meet these guidelines will be sold within a reasonable period of time after the Adviser makes such a determination. Securities may also be sold if the Adviser believes the securities no longer appear to be underpriced relative to their PMV.

After identifying companies that satisfy these social criteria, the Adviser then will invest in securities of companies that the Adviser believes are trading at a material discount to PMV. The Adviser will monitor each holding on a regular basis to ensure its compliance with the Fund’s guidelines. Securities that no longer meet these guidelines will be sold within a reasonable period of time after the Adviser makes such a determination. Securities may also be sold if the Adviser believes the securities no longer appear to be underpriced relative to their PMV, or if there is a change to an underlying industry or company that the Adviser believes may negatively affect the value of such securities.

The Fund may also use the following investment technique: