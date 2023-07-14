Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

9.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$33 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SRIDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli ESG Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Desmarais

Fund Description

SRIDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -14.3% 35.6% 82.97%
1 Yr 9.4% -55.6% 38.6% 58.38%
3 Yr 0.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 84.04%
5 Yr -3.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 88.28%
10 Yr 0.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 70.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -64.5% 28.9% 60.77%
2021 3.4% -20.5% 152.6% 83.88%
2020 1.7% -13.9% 183.6% 82.00%
2019 2.0% -8.3% 8.9% 95.94%
2018 -4.7% -13.5% 12.6% 83.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -20.5% 35.6% 74.36%
1 Yr 9.4% -55.6% 40.3% 49.40%
3 Yr 0.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 84.62%
5 Yr -3.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 90.97%
10 Yr 0.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 91.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -64.5% 28.9% 60.85%
2021 3.4% -20.5% 152.6% 83.95%
2020 1.7% -13.9% 183.6% 81.92%
2019 2.0% -8.3% 8.9% 95.94%
2018 -4.7% -10.9% 12.6% 90.64%

NAV & Total Return History

SRIDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SRIDX Category Low Category High SRIDX % Rank
Net Assets 33 M 177 K 1.21 T 93.19%
Number of Holdings 133 2 4154 45.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.1 M 288 K 270 B 93.02%
Weighting of Top 10 33.39% 1.8% 106.2% 40.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CNH Industrial NV 4.71%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc 4.31%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.82%
  4. Conagra Brands Inc 3.60%
  5. Nestle SA 3.59%
  6. Nestle SA 3.59%
  7. Nestle SA 3.59%
  8. Nestle SA 3.59%
  9. Nestle SA 3.59%
  10. Nestle SA 3.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SRIDX % Rank
Stocks 		95.69% 0.00% 130.24% 91.45%
Cash 		4.31% -102.29% 100.00% 8.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 96.02%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 96.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 96.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 96.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRIDX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.97% 0.00% 55.59% 8.30%
Industrials 		19.15% 0.00% 29.90% 2.89%
Healthcare 		11.57% 0.00% 60.70% 88.74%
Technology 		10.89% 0.00% 48.94% 94.44%
Consumer Defense 		10.59% 0.00% 47.71% 12.56%
Communication Services 		9.70% 0.00% 27.94% 21.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.13% 0.00% 30.33% 81.05%
Basic Materials 		5.07% 0.00% 25.70% 11.64%
Utilities 		4.51% 0.00% 20.91% 11.57%
Real Estate 		0.42% 0.00% 31.91% 84.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 99.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRIDX % Rank
US 		63.31% 0.00% 127.77% 98.65%
Non US 		32.38% 0.00% 32.38% 0.60%

SRIDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SRIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.60% 0.01% 49.27% 13.87%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 98.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SRIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SRIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 58.62%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SRIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 496.00% 62.17%

SRIDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SRIDX Category Low Category High SRIDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 99.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SRIDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SRIDX Category Low Category High SRIDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.52% -54.00% 6.06% 60.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SRIDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SRIDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Desmarais

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2007

15.01

15.0%

Mr. Christopher C. Desmarais, a portfolio manager for the Gabelli Funds, LLC, is a Managing Director of GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (“GAMCO”), another wholly owned subsidiary of GBL, as well as its Director of Socially Responsive Investments. Since joining GAMCO in 1993, Mr. Desmarais has been actively involved in expanding GBL’s capabilities and involvement in the field of Socially Responsible Investing. He is the Chair of the Charles F. Dolan School of Business Advisory Council at Fairfield University. Mr. Desmarais is a graduate of Fairfield University with a B.A. in Economics.

Christopher Marangi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2011

10.66

10.7%

Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business

Kevin Dreyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2011

10.66

10.7%

Mr. Dreyer, a Managing Director of GBL and Co-Chief Investment Officer of GBL’s Value Team, manages a portion of the Fund’s assets. He joined GBL in 2005 as a research analyst. Mr. Dreyer currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Adviser managing several funds within the Gabelli/GAMCO Fund Complex and GAMCO on its institutional and high net worth separate accounts team. Mr. Dreyer holds a M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.S.E. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Ian Lapey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Mr. Ian Lapey was most recently a Research Analyst and Partner at Moerus Capital Management LLC. Prior to joining Moerus, he was a Partner, Research Analyst, and Portfolio Manager at Third Avenue Management. Prior to joining Third Avenue in 2001, Mr. Lapey held equity research analyst positions at Credit Suisse First Boston and Salomon Brothers. Mr. Lapey holds a B.A. in Economics from Williams College, a Masters in Accounting from Northeastern University, and an M.B.A. in Finance and Statistics from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Melody Bryant

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Ms. Melody Bryant joined GAMCO Investors, Inc. in September 2018. She has almost thirty years of experience as a portfolio manager. Most recently, Ms. Bryant was a managing director and chief investment officer for Trevor, Stewart, Burton & Jacobsen Inc., a New York based registered investment adviser. She has held senior and portfolio management positions at Neuberger Berman, LLC, John A. Levin & Co., and Kempner Asset Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

