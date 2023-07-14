Mr. Christopher C. Desmarais, a portfolio manager for the Gabelli Funds, LLC, is a Managing Director of GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (“GAMCO”), another wholly owned subsidiary of GBL, as well as its Director of Socially Responsive Investments. Since joining GAMCO in 1993, Mr. Desmarais has been actively involved in expanding GBL’s capabilities and involvement in the field of Socially Responsible Investing. He is the Chair of the Charles F. Dolan School of Business Advisory Council at Fairfield University. Mr. Desmarais is a graduate of Fairfield University with a B.A. in Economics.