Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.0%
1 yr return
9.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.9%
Net Assets
$33 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.4%
Expense Ratio 1.85%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SRIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|83.12%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|58.98%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|85.60%
|5 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|89.11%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|71.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|SRIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|61.84%
|2021
|3.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|84.73%
|2020
|1.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|83.05%
|2019
|1.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|96.20%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|84.63%
|SRIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|33 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|93.11%
|Number of Holdings
|133
|2
|4154
|45.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.1 M
|288 K
|270 B
|92.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.39%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|40.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRIAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.69%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|91.37%
|Cash
|4.31%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|8.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|95.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|96.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|96.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|95.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRIAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.97%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|8.22%
|Industrials
|19.15%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|2.82%
|Healthcare
|11.57%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|88.66%
|Technology
|10.89%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|94.37%
|Consumer Defense
|10.59%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|12.48%
|Communication Services
|9.70%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|21.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.13%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|80.97%
|Basic Materials
|5.07%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|11.57%
|Utilities
|4.51%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|11.49%
|Real Estate
|0.42%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|84.17%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|99.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRIAX % Rank
|US
|63.31%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|98.57%
|Non US
|32.38%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|0.53%
|SRIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.85%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|8.43%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|98.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.76%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SRIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|42.04%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SRIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|56.90%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SRIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|62.08%
|SRIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|99.40%
|SRIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SRIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.54%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|59.31%
|SRIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2007
15.01
15.0%
Mr. Christopher C. Desmarais, a portfolio manager for the Gabelli Funds, LLC, is a Managing Director of GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (“GAMCO”), another wholly owned subsidiary of GBL, as well as its Director of Socially Responsive Investments. Since joining GAMCO in 1993, Mr. Desmarais has been actively involved in expanding GBL’s capabilities and involvement in the field of Socially Responsible Investing. He is the Chair of the Charles F. Dolan School of Business Advisory Council at Fairfield University. Mr. Desmarais is a graduate of Fairfield University with a B.A. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2011
10.66
10.7%
Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2011
10.66
10.7%
Mr. Dreyer, a Managing Director of GBL and Co-Chief Investment Officer of GBL’s Value Team, manages a portion of the Fund’s assets. He joined GBL in 2005 as a research analyst. Mr. Dreyer currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Adviser managing several funds within the Gabelli/GAMCO Fund Complex and GAMCO on its institutional and high net worth separate accounts team. Mr. Dreyer holds a M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.S.E. from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Ms. Melody Bryant joined GAMCO Investors, Inc. in September 2018. She has almost thirty years of experience as a portfolio manager. Most recently, Ms. Bryant was a managing director and chief investment officer for Trevor, Stewart, Burton & Jacobsen Inc., a New York based registered investment adviser. She has held senior and portfolio management positions at Neuberger Berman, LLC, John A. Levin & Co., and Kempner Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Mr. Ian Lapey was most recently a Research Analyst and Partner at Moerus Capital Management LLC. Prior to joining Moerus, he was a Partner, Research Analyst, and Portfolio Manager at Third Avenue Management. Prior to joining Third Avenue in 2001, Mr. Lapey held equity research analyst positions at Credit Suisse First Boston and Salomon Brothers. Mr. Lapey holds a B.A. in Economics from Williams College, a Masters in Accounting from Northeastern University, and an M.B.A. in Finance and Statistics from the Stern School of Business at New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
