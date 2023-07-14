Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.6%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$36.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
68.8%
Expense Ratio 1.98%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 105.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The investment objective of the Fund is long-term growth of capital. To meet its investment objective, the Fund will invest primarily in unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The underlying ETFs will invest in various securities including, but not limited to, domestic equity securities (including large-, mid- and small-cap stocks), stocks offered in international markets, including emerging markets, domestic fixed income securities, foreign debt securities, and cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may also invest in alternative sector ETFs, such as real estate ETFs, as well as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). ETNs are
unsecured debt obligations of investment banks which are traded on exchanges and the returns of which are linked to the performance of market indices. The Fund will generally invest in ETNs which are linked to commodities indices; however, investing in ETNs is not equivalent to investing directly in index components or the relevant index itself. The Fund may also invest directly in domestic equity securities (including large-, small- and mid-cap stocks), stocks offered in international markets, including emerging markets, and unaffiliated open-end investment companies.
The Fund is designed to meet investor needs for a diversified portfolio solution with a defined risk objective of long-term growth through a fully managed investment policy utilizing primarily ETFs as well as United States and foreign equity securities, debt and money market securities, the combination of which will be varied from time to time both with respect to types of securities and markets in response to changing market and economic trends. The portfolio is built around a strategic allocation which allocates the portfolio’s investments to large cap stocks, small- and mid-cap stocks, international securities (including emerging markets), and other investments, primarily through investments in ETFs.
The Fund may be appropriate for investors with long-term time horizons who are not sensitive to short-term losses and want to participate in the long-term growth of the financial markets. The Fund seeks to avoid or minimize the effects of inflation on the portfolio.
At times, the Fund may also invest directly in fixed-income securities. These fixed-income securities, either held directly or through ETFs, may be domestic or foreign, corporate or sovereign, and of any quality or duration. Notwithstanding the foregoing, under normal market conditions, the Fund will generally allocate 100% of its investments to equity securities. The portfolio management team may depart from the targeted allocation range when they feel that certain sectors of the financial markets are overvalued or undervalued. The Fund is diversified.
|Period
|SRGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|89.01%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|63.35%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|81.14%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-13.0%
|17.0%
|66.27%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|55.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|SRGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|34.39%
|2021
|1.0%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|93.85%
|2020
|2.6%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|73.68%
|2019
|4.4%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|48.21%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|61.82%
|Period
|SRGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-11.0%
|259.6%
|89.01%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|62.83%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|81.14%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-13.0%
|20.9%
|69.70%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-6.0%
|14.9%
|78.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|SRGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|34.39%
|2021
|1.0%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|93.85%
|2020
|2.6%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|73.68%
|2019
|4.4%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|48.81%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-9.2%
|-1.3%
|79.39%
|SRGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|36.6 M
|8.18 M
|117 B
|93.72%
|Number of Holdings
|18
|4
|9963
|50.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.9 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|92.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|68.81%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|69.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.70%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|6.28%
|Cash
|1.30%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|78.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|90.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|95.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|91.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|94.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRGAX % Rank
|Technology
|23.23%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|23.68%
|Financial Services
|19.74%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|4.21%
|Healthcare
|14.76%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|28.95%
|Industrials
|7.44%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|94.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.77%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|96.84%
|Basic Materials
|6.63%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|2.63%
|Consumer Defense
|6.53%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|48.42%
|Communication Services
|6.17%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|67.37%
|Energy
|4.02%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|60.00%
|Real Estate
|2.53%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|70.00%
|Utilities
|2.17%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|67.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRGAX % Rank
|US
|69.54%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|43.98%
|Non US
|29.16%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|33.51%
|SRGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.98%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|4.81%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|93.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.83%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|87.41%
|SRGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.00%
|5.75%
|60.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SRGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SRGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|105.00%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|93.82%
|SRGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.93%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|75.39%
|SRGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|SRGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.50%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|53.72%
|SRGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2013
9.18
9.2%
Mrs. Escue serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager for Stringer Asset Management, LLC (“SAM”). Mrs. Escue co-founded SAM in February 2013. Prior to forming SAM, Mrs. Escue was a Senior Vice President and Senior Due Diligence Specialist at Morgan Keegan and Company, Inc. In her role as a research analyst she assessed mutual funds and separately managed accounts for retail and institutional clients. She was also a member of the Investment Strategy Committee, which set the firm’s asset allocation models and managed discretionary portfolios. Mrs. Escue received both her Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Memphis. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Memphis. Mrs. Escue lives in Memphis.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2013
9.18
9.2%
Mr. Stringer is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management of the Fund. Mr. Stringer is the Chief Investment Officer of the Stringer Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Stringer is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Stringer. Mr. Stringer co-founded Stringer in February 2013. From August 2005 to forming Stringer, Mr. Stringer was a Managing Director at Morgan Keegan and Company, Inc. where he served as the Director of Investments for Morgan Keegan’s Wealth Management Services division. In this position, Mr. Stringer chaired the Investment Strategy Committee, which set the firm’s asset allocation models and managed discretionary portfolios. Mr. Stringer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the University of Maryland as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). In addition, he has completed the Securities Industry Institute sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and the Wharton School. He is a member of the CFA Institute, the Memphis Security Analyst Society, the Investment Management Consultants Association and the MidSouth Association for Business Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2013
9.18
9.2%
Mr. Keller serves as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for Stringer Asset Management, LLC (“SAM”). Mr. Keller co-founded SAM in February 2013. Prior to forming SAM, Mr. Keller was a First Vice President and Senior Investment Specialist in the Wealth Management Services division of Morgan Keegan and Company, Inc. In this role, Mr. Keller worked with investment and economic data on a daily basis and was responsible for the quantitative risk characteristics of several of the firm’s discretionary models. He also wrote many client-facing papers on market and investment topics. Mr. Keller earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Memphis. Additionally, Mr. Keller holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) designations. He is a member of the Investment Management Consultants Association. Mr. Keller lives in Memphis with his wife, Catherine.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
