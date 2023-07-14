Dr. Kenneth L. Sleeper, MBA, PhD is Co-Founder, Managing Director, and Co-Portfolio Manager at Sierra Investment Management, the parent company of the Sierra Mutual Funds and Ocean Park Asset Management and has over 31 years of industry experience. He jointly oversees all aspects of the organization’s activities, including asset management, research, and client relationships. With an extensive background in statistical and computer applications, Ken previously focused on advanced risk management, developing and refining computerized techniques for reducing downside risk, before co-founding Sierra in 1987 with David C. Wright. Kenneth earned MBA and PhD degrees from the University of Southern California.