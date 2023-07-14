Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 50 Fund

mutual fund
SRFKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.64 -0.07 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (SRFNX) Primary A (SRFQX) Inst (SRFJX) C (SRFKX)
SRFKX (Mutual Fund)

Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 50 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.64 -0.07 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (SRFNX) Primary A (SRFQX) Inst (SRFJX) C (SRFKX)
SRFKX (Mutual Fund)

Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 50 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.64 -0.07 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (SRFNX) Primary A (SRFQX) Inst (SRFJX) C (SRFKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 50 Fund

SRFKX | Fund

$22.64

$156 M

1.05%

$0.24

2.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.0%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$156 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 50 Fund

SRFKX | Fund

$22.64

$156 M

1.05%

$0.24

2.47%

SRFKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sierra Tactical Risk Spectrum 50 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sierra Trust
  • Inception Date
    May 26, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Sleeper

Fund Description

SRFKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRFKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -8.1% 18.8% 63.88%
1 Yr 2.0% -10.0% 54.2% 35.89%
3 Yr N/A* -6.8% 9.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 6.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRFKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.4% -35.0% 33.6% 4.12%
2021 N/A -5.9% 7.0% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRFKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -11.0% 18.8% 62.98%
1 Yr 2.0% -10.0% 54.2% 34.76%
3 Yr N/A* -6.8% 9.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 7.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRFKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.4% -35.0% 33.6% 4.12%
2021 N/A -5.9% 14.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SRFKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SRFKX Category Low Category High SRFKX % Rank
Net Assets 156 M 130 K 62.8 B 78.48%
Number of Holdings 17 3 25236 78.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 167 M 125 K 11 B 67.57%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 6.3% 100.0% 19.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 65.01%
  2. Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond I 10.00%
  3. Dodge & Cox Global Stock I 4.96%
  4. Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Instl 2.05%
  5. Campbell Systematic Macro I 1.99%
  6. Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Y 1.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SRFKX % Rank
Cash 		69.40% -35.68% 69.40% 0.68%
Stocks 		13.87% 3.48% 51.81% 97.51%
Bonds 		11.31% 11.31% 89.41% 99.77%
Preferred Stocks 		2.68% 0.00% 21.95% 8.84%
Other 		2.68% -4.68% 21.77% 11.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.04% 0.00% 71.77% 97.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRFKX % Rank
Energy 		62.93% 0.00% 62.93% 0.68%
Financial Services 		9.54% 0.00% 83.50% 94.06%
Healthcare 		7.60% 0.00% 24.25% 95.66%
Communication Services 		6.03% 0.00% 11.11% 63.47%
Technology 		3.42% 0.22% 27.92% 97.03%
Industrials 		2.59% 0.14% 17.90% 97.95%
Utilities 		2.50% 0.00% 48.33% 79.91%
Basic Materials 		2.06% 0.00% 32.82% 96.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.89% 0.00% 14.20% 94.98%
Consumer Defense 		1.00% 0.00% 51.19% 98.63%
Real Estate 		0.44% 0.00% 43.16% 98.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRFKX % Rank
US 		10.55% 3.48% 51.08% 97.51%
Non US 		3.32% 0.00% 25.18% 87.53%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRFKX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		71.66% 0.15% 71.66% 0.68%
Derivative 		8.60% 0.00% 27.44% 4.54%
Municipal 		8.50% 0.00% 99.85% 7.03%
Corporate 		5.27% 0.00% 96.66% 96.37%
Government 		4.49% 0.00% 94.29% 90.02%
Securitized 		1.49% 0.00% 52.08% 89.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRFKX % Rank
US 		9.98% 9.98% 83.14% 99.77%
Non US 		1.33% 0.00% 30.21% 96.15%

SRFKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SRFKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.47% 0.01% 13.45% 3.20%
Management Fee 1.05% 0.00% 1.25% 99.55%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

SRFKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 1.00% 5.75% 16.90%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SRFKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SRFKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 380.00% 44.19%

SRFKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SRFKX Category Low Category High SRFKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.05% 0.00% 6.08% 78.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SRFKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SRFKX Category Low Category High SRFKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.63% -1.22% 6.83% 54.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SRFKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SRFKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Sleeper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2021

1.01

1.0%

Dr. Kenneth L. Sleeper, MBA, PhD is Co-Founder, Managing Director, and Co-Portfolio Manager at Sierra Investment Management, the parent company of the Sierra Mutual Funds and Ocean Park Asset Management and has over 31 years of industry experience. He jointly oversees all aspects of the organization’s activities, including asset management, research, and client relationships. With an extensive background in statistical and computer applications, Ken previously focused on advanced risk management, developing and refining computerized techniques for reducing downside risk, before co-founding Sierra in 1987 with David C. Wright. Kenneth earned MBA and PhD degrees from the University of Southern California.

Douglas Loeffler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Doug oversees the operations of the Investment Management team and related trading, contributes to portfolio decisions, and supervises analytic research. Doug earned a BA in Economics at Washington State University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA and CAIA charterholder. Doug has been active in investment management full-time since 1988.

Marshall Quan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Mr. Quan is Lead Portfolio Analyst at Sierra Investment Management, the parent company of the Sierra Mutual Funds and Ocean Park Asset Management. He joined Sierra in 1999 and is responsible for investment monitoring & analysis, securities screening execution & reporting, technical analysis and portfolio construction among other investment management and operational duties. Marshall earned his BS degree in Business Administration: Classical Management – Finance from Cal State University at Dominguez Hills.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×