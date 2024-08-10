Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 10/08/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
33.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
Net Assets
$73.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.9%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 10/08/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Real Estate Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of real estate companies (e.g., common stocks, rights, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), convertible securities and preferred stocks of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies (REOCs)). Generally, the Fund will invest in real estate companies operating in the United States. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser).
|Period
|SREYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-11.7%
|21.6%
|12.31%
|1 Yr
|33.3%
|-9.3%
|42.7%
|4.23%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-11.7%
|6.1%
|6.98%
|5 Yr
|6.1%*
|-11.9%
|15.6%
|6.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|15.1%
|34.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|SREYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|13.2%
|-17.6%
|24.6%
|3.83%
|2022
|-29.4%
|-51.3%
|2.7%
|36.54%
|2021
|34.2%
|-7.7%
|52.3%
|37.65%
|2020
|-9.5%
|-42.2%
|35.0%
|56.20%
|2019
|15.2%
|-0.8%
|43.1%
|63.09%
|Period
|SREYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-11.7%
|21.6%
|12.31%
|1 Yr
|33.3%
|-9.3%
|42.7%
|4.23%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-11.7%
|6.1%
|6.98%
|5 Yr
|6.1%*
|-11.9%
|15.6%
|6.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|15.1%
|32.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|SREYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|16.1%
|-14.0%
|25.0%
|6.90%
|2022
|-25.6%
|-40.7%
|7.8%
|41.92%
|2021
|44.3%
|7.8%
|54.6%
|20.39%
|2020
|-3.3%
|-36.6%
|44.3%
|32.23%
|2019
|24.9%
|3.4%
|46.4%
|65.24%
|SREYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SREYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|73.6 M
|1.39 M
|61.4 B
|81.10%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|22
|519
|39.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38.7 M
|1.29 M
|32.8 B
|79.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.85%
|13.2%
|90.0%
|54.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SREYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.77%
|0.00%
|105.52%
|60.31%
|Cash
|1.23%
|-42.50%
|19.87%
|43.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.13%
|95.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-89.90%
|107.80%
|90.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|95.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|155.83%
|94.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SREYX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|33.06%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|94.76%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|95.97%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|95.16%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|94.76%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|95.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|94.76%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|95.97%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|94.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|95.56%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|95.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SREYX % Rank
|US
|98.77%
|0.00%
|105.52%
|53.82%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.90%
|96.18%
|SREYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.07%
|28.75%
|64.86%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|36.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|93.15%
|SREYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SREYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SREYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|63.38%
|SREYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SREYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.64%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|69.47%
|SREYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annual
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|SREYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SREYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.93%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|58.30%
|SREYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 04, 2024
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2024
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2023
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2023
|$0.075
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Oct 04, 2023
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2023
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2022
|$0.002
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.132
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.380
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Oct 05, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.512
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.581
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.119
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.553
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Jul 06, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.287
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.834
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Apr 08, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$1.145
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Oct 03, 2018
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2018
|$0.977
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Apr 05, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.741
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Oct 04, 2017
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2017
|$0.122
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Sep 12, 2017
|$0.273
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Jul 06, 2017
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2017
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.192
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 14, 2016
|$1.046
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Oct 05, 2016
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2016
|$0.064
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Sep 09, 2016
|$0.771
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Jul 06, 2016
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.576
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Sep 14, 2015
|$0.331
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Jul 07, 2015
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2011
11.14
11.1%
Mr. Rothman serves as Portfolio Manager for CenterSquare Investment Management’s real estate securities group. He joined the firm in 2006, and is responsible for market research, sector allocations, research, and financial modeling across the real estate securities universe. He has over 20 years of REIT and real estate investment experience. Prior to joining CenterSquare, he spent more than six years as a sell-side REIT analyst at Wachovia Securities and three years as an analyst at AEW Capital Management, LP. Mr. Rothman graduated cum laude from Boston University with a B.A. in Economics, International Relations and French.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2011
11.14
11.1%
Dean Frankel is the Global Co-Head, Real Estate Securities at CenterSquare Investment Management. Mr. Frankel is responsible for management of the firm's proprietary research process, as well as analyzing and interpreting the implications of major events and economic trends. Mr. Frankel manages the daily operations of the real estate securities portfolios and has ultimate decision-making authority for the core U.S. and Global REIT strategies. Mr. Frankel joined CenterSquare in 1997 and has served as Senior Portfolio Manager since 2006. He manages CenterSquare’s proprietary research process and oversees the CenterSquare Investment Management, Inc.'s real estate securities trading activities. Mr. Frankel holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|8.12
|2.68
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...