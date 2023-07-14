Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
SREYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.76 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Inst (SETAX) Primary Inst (SEIRX) Inst (SREYX)
SREYX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.76 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Inst (SETAX) Primary Inst (SEIRX) Inst (SREYX)
SREYX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.76 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Inst (SETAX) Primary Inst (SEIRX) Inst (SREYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Real Estate Fund

SREYX | Fund

$14.76

$105 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

-2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$105 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Real Estate Fund

SREYX | Fund

$14.76

$105 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.98%

SREYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Managed Trust Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    996268
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Rothman

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Real Estate Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of real estate companies (e.g., common stocks, rights, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), convertible securities and preferred stocks of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies (REOCs)). Generally,

the Fund will invest in real estate companies operating in the United States. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser).

Read More

SREYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SREYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -10.9% 328.6% 12.64%
1 Yr -2.4% -35.3% 246.7% 15.11%
3 Yr 3.4%* -14.0% 46.9% 30.53%
5 Yr -2.5%* -14.6% 23.4% 60.74%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 9.9% 34.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SREYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.4% -51.3% 81.2% 39.86%
2021 15.8% -3.9% 24.3% 38.01%
2020 -3.3% -14.7% 10.5% 57.71%
2019 3.6% -0.2% 9.4% 63.93%
2018 -4.1% -7.1% 0.8% 89.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SREYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -22.8% 328.6% 11.55%
1 Yr -2.4% -35.3% 246.7% 18.35%
3 Yr 3.4%* -14.0% 46.9% 29.50%
5 Yr -2.5%* -14.6% 23.4% 63.56%
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 14.1% 32.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SREYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.4% -51.3% 81.2% 39.86%
2021 15.8% -3.9% 24.3% 38.01%
2020 -3.3% -14.7% 10.5% 57.71%
2019 3.6% -0.2% 9.4% 63.93%
2018 -4.1% -6.8% 0.8% 93.04%

NAV & Total Return History

SREYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SREYX Category Low Category High SREYX % Rank
Net Assets 105 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 78.88%
Number of Holdings 50 20 642 37.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.9 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 80.07%
Weighting of Top 10 48.15% 15.9% 99.8% 61.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 7.92%
  2. Equinix Inc 6.76%
  3. Public Storage 5.40%
  4. Ventas Inc 4.54%
  5. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.35%
  6. Digital Realty Trust Inc 4.30%
  7. Equity Residential 4.26%
  8. Invitation Homes Inc 3.97%
  9. UDR Inc 3.62%
  10. SBA Communications Corp 3.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SREYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.76% 0.01% 106.94% 71.53%
Cash 		2.24% -98.06% 25.84% 22.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 84.34%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 80.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 83.27%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 83.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SREYX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 29.32%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 81.20%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 87.59%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 84.21%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 81.20%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 83.08%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 81.58%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 83.46%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 81.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 90.23%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 81.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SREYX % Rank
US 		97.76% 0.01% 101.17% 55.52%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 86.83%

SREYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SREYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.07% 26.04% 66.55%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 34.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.01% 0.45% 93.33%

Sales Fees

SREYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SREYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SREYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.11% 380.00% 63.38%

SREYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SREYX Category Low Category High SREYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.22% 79.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SREYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SREYX Category Low Category High SREYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.93% -1.14% 6.05% 57.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SREYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SREYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Rothman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2011

11.14

11.1%

Mr. Rothman serves as Portfolio Manager for CenterSquare Investment Management’s real estate securities group. He joined the firm in 2006, and is responsible for market research, sector allocations, research, and financial modeling across the real estate securities universe. He has over 20 years of REIT and real estate investment experience. Prior to joining CenterSquare, he spent more than six years as a sell-side REIT analyst at Wachovia Securities and three years as an analyst at AEW Capital Management, LP. Mr. Rothman graduated cum laude from Boston University with a B.A. in Economics, International Relations and French.

Dean Frankel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2011

11.14

11.1%

Dean Frankel is the Global Co-Head, Real Estate Securities at CenterSquare Investment Management. Mr. Frankel is responsible for management of the firm's proprietary research process, as well as analyzing and interpreting the implications of major events and economic trends. Mr. Frankel manages the daily operations of the real estate securities portfolios and has ultimate decision-making authority for the core U.S. and Global REIT strategies. Mr. Frankel joined CenterSquare in 1997 and has served as Senior Portfolio Manager since 2006. He manages CenterSquare’s proprietary research process and oversees the CenterSquare Investment Management, Inc.'s real estate securities trading activities. Mr. Frankel holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

Stephen Dolce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×