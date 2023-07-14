Under normal circumstances, the Real Estate Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of real estate companies (e.g., common stocks, rights, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), convertible securities and preferred stocks of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies (REOCs)). Generally,

the Fund will invest in real estate companies operating in the United States. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser).