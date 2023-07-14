The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in real estate securities. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of real estate companies, principally real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and other real estate securities. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund invests in approximately 30-50 securities in which the portfolio managers have a high level of conviction for seeking capital appreciation and/or income. Equity and equity-related securities include common stock, convertible securities, nonconvertible preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), warrants and other rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, investments in various types of business ventures and similar securities. The Fund may invest without limit in equity and equity-related securities of foreign real estate companies, including emerging markets. The Fund concentrates its investments in real estate securities, including REITs, which means that the Fund invests 25% or more of its total assets in real estate securities. The subadviser's approach to real estate investing is value-oriented, based upon real estate fundamentals and assessments of management teams. The subadviser emphasizes both quantitative and qualitative investment analysis, and focuses on valuation relative to a company's underlying real estate assets as well as a company's on-going concern valuation. Through detailed company research that includes regular management visits, property tours and financial analysis, the subadviser analyzes the quality of real estate asset cash flows and sustainability and growth of company dividends. The subadviser also evaluates the company's strategy, management's track record, incentives and ability to create long term shareholder value. Only about 10% of institutional quality commercial real estate is publicly traded, and the subadviser believes that public real estate securities managers need a firm understanding of the other 90%—the private real estate markets—to successfully add value. Decisions to sell portfolio securities are based on relative analysis which entails examination of a variety of factors , including the subadviser's assessment of relative risk adjusted return for the securities.