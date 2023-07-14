The Stone Ridge Diversified Alternatives Fund seeks to generate total returns from diverse investment strategies that we believe have the potential for attractive returns and are diversifying from stocks and bonds. These strategies include Reinsurance, Market Risk Transfer, Style Premium Investing, Alternative Lending, Single Family Real Estate, Healthcare Royalties and Bitcoin, which can generally be described as follows:

1. Reinsurance seeks to generate returns by investing in insurance-linked securities that provide counterparties protection against catastrophic events, such as hurricanes or other natural disasters.

2. Market Risk Transfer seeks to generate returns by selling call and put options that provide counterparties with protection against changes in the market prices of various assets, such as oil or wheat.

3. Style Premium Investing seeks to generate returns by investing in assets with certain well-known risk characteristics, such as value, momentum, and carry, that have historically been rewarded with higher returns. This strategy will generally hold both long and short positions to gain exposure to the desired risk characteristics while reducing correlation to traditional investments.

4. Alternative Lending seeks to generate returns by buying and selling consumer, student and small-business loans originated through or sourced by non‑traditional lending marketplaces, lenders or intermediaries (collectively, “alternative lending platforms”).

5. Single Family Real Estate seeks to generate returns by investing in securities related to single family rental homes, including debt instruments secured by such homes.

6. Healthcare Royalties seeks to generate returns by purchasing the rights to future cash flows of products such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, diagnostics and medical devices.

7. Bitcoin seeks to generate returns by selling put options on bitcoin futures contracts and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in bitcoin futures contracts (such ETFs, “bitcoin futures ETFs”), as well as by investing in other pooled investment vehicles, such as bitcoin futures ETFs or other registered or private funds, that themselves invest in bitcoin or bitcoin futures contracts.

The strategies above have historically been both diversified and diversifying. They have been diversified from each other, in that each has generated returns based on different asset classes and economic factors. They have been diversifying in that they offer a different source of return than more traditional stocks and bonds, which are ubiquitous in portfolios. As such, the Fund offers a potentially valuable return stream that can be complementary to investors’ traditional stock and bond portfolios.

Each of the strategies above is known as a risk premium strategy — a type of strategy that seeks to earn returns by being compensated for bearing risk. The Adviser believes that consistent exposure to diversifying risk premium strategies — not stock picking or market timing — is the most reliable way to build wealth in the long run. To this end, the Fund provides exposure to a number of historically diversifying risk strategies. The Adviser seeks to identify strategies that have the potential to provide attractive returns from sources other than traditional stocks and bonds. The Adviser has discretion to allocate the Fund’s assets to or away from each individual strategy, including by reducing the Fund’s allocation to one or more strategies to zero, based on market conditions, availability of investments, liquidity needs and any other factors that the Adviser considers relevant. As a result, the Fund’s allocations to each of the strategies will not be equal in size and will vary, potentially significantly, over time.

The Fund’s investments in single family real estate, alternative lending-related securities and healthcare royalties will generally be treated as illiquid, and certain other of the Fund’s investments may be treated as illiquid. The Fund may invest at the time of purchase up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities. As a result, the Fund’s investment in each of the alternative lending, single family real estate and healthcare royalties strategies, both individually and in the aggregate, will be limited to 0‑15% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s investment in each of the reinsurance, market risk transfer and style premium strategies will range from 0‑75% individually and from 50‑100% in the aggregate of the Fund’s net assets, and the Fund’s investment in the bitcoin strategy will range from 0‑10% of the Fund’s net assets at the time of sale or purchase, as applicable. Although the Fund generally measures its investment in options sold as of a given day as the amount of margin actually posted by the Fund with respect to such options, in the case of put options on bitcoin futures contracts or bitcoin futures ETFs, the Fund will not sell such instruments if, at the time of sale, the maximum possible margin that the Fund could be required to post with respect to such options (i.e., the notional value of such options based on their strike price) would exceed 10% of the Fund’s net assets. In addition, the Fund measures its investment in the bitcoin strategy as the sum of the notional value of any such outstanding options based on their strike price plus the percentage of the Fund’s net assets invested in any pooled investment vehicles that invest in bitcoin or bitcoin futures contracts. This means that the Fund will not make any further investments in such pooled investment vehicles if, at the time of purchase, the Fund’s investment in the bitcoin strategy would exceed 10% of the Fund’s net assets. However, because the Fund does not generally intend to close out options positions or sell or otherwise dispose of investments in pooled investment vehicles as a result of market movements, the Fund may at times have more than 10% of its net assets in the bitcoin strategy.

When used in this prospectus, the term “invest” includes both direct investing and indirect investing and the term “investments” includes both direct investments and indirect investments. For example, the Fund may invest indirectly by investing in derivatives. The Fund may also, in the case of its market risk transfer, style premium, healthcare royalties and bitcoin strategies, invest through an investment in one or more wholly-owned and controlled subsidiaries organized in a non‑U.S. jurisdiction (the “Subsidiaries”) and advised by the Adviser, and/or, in the case of its reinsurance, healthcare royalties and bitcoin strategies, through investments in pooled investment vehicles. The Adviser has discretion to allocate the Fund’s assets to or away from the Subsidiaries, including by reducing the Subsidiaries’ allocation to one or more strategies to zero, based on market conditions, availability of investments, liquidity needs and any other factors that the Adviser considers relevant. As a result, the Fund’s allocations to investment strategies through its Subsidiaries will not be equal in size and will vary, potentially significantly, over time.

Strategy Summaries

1. Reinsurance

Reinsurance can generally be described as “insurance for insurance companies.” Reinsurers indirectly protect homeowners and businesses against catastrophe risks, such as natural disasters and accidents, by providing insurance to the insurance companies that directly offer protection against these types of risks. In exchange, reinsurers charge premiums in excess of their expected cost for the insurance provided; this means that they

believe the premiums they charge are over and above the claims they expect to pay out over time. The Fund seeks returns by investing primarily in instruments known as “event-linked bonds” or “catastrophe bonds,” which are debt securities, typically with a variable interest rate, for which the return of principal and payment of interest are contingent on the non‑occurrence of a specified trigger event or events, including hurricanes, earthquakes and weather-related phenomena, pandemics, epidemics, non‑natural catastrophes (such as plane crashes) and other events resulting in a specified level of physical or economic loss (such as mortality or longevity). If the catastrophic events do not occur or are less severe than the specified trigger in the securities purchased by the Fund, the Fund generates returns by capturing the difference between the premiums earned and the claims paid on such insurance-linked securities over time. The Fund may also seek to gain exposure to reinsurance contracts by holding shares or notes issued in connection with quota shares (“Quota Share Notes”), which are notes or preferred shares issued by a special purpose vehicle whose performance is tied to underlying reinsurance transaction(s).

Because most event-linked bonds and Quota Share Notes are unrated, a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets will typically be invested in unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality to below-investment-grade securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”).

The Fund may invest in insurance-linked securities directly, through the use of derivatives (including options, futures contracts and swaps) or by investing in Class I Shares of the Stone Ridge High Yield Reinsurance Risk Premium Fund (the “Reinsurance Fund”), which is also managed by the Adviser. The Fund does not pay the Adviser a management fee on assets that are invested in the Reinsurance Fund. As a shareholder of the Reinsurance Fund, the Fund will be subject to its ratable share of the Reinsurance Fund’s expenses, including its advisory and administration expenses.

2. Market Risk Transfer

Market risk transfer seeks to generate returns by selling options on asset prices. It can be thought of as selling “market insurance” to counterparties who need protection from changes in the market price of various assets. For instance, an airline may not be able to bear the risk of fuel prices rising and may pay to transfer that risk to a party who can; likewise, a farmer may not be able to bear the risk of crop prices falling and may pay to transfer that risk to a party who can. Options can provide the buyer with protection from these price movements.

For example, an option buyer typically pays a premium to an option seller, such as the Fund, that is priced based on the market’s collective expectation of the price risk of the underlying asset ( i.e. , how much the price of the underlying asset will move). By selling options, the Fund is generally paid an upfront premium to bear a risk that its counterparty seeks to transfer. The Fund seeks to benefit over the long term from the difference between the amount of premium received for selling options ( i.e. , taking on the risk of a larger-than-expected move in the price of the underlying asset) and the level of losses realized on those options as a result of asset price movements. In other words, the Fund generally acts as a provider of risk transfer services, taking in premiums in exchange for bearing losses when unexpectedly large events occur. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s returns from selling options will be positive.

The Fund generally pursues this strategy by entering into exchange-traded or over‑the‑counter (“OTC”) derivative contracts related to various asset classes, such as energy, agriculture, livestock or foreign currencies. The Fund may enter into a variety of derivative contracts, including put and call options, futures contracts and options on futures contracts. This universe of asset classes and instruments is subject to change under varying market conditions and as these asset classes and instruments evolve over time.

3. Style Premium Investing

Style premium investing involves identifying the characteristics, or “styles,” of assets historically associated with higher average returns. The strategy purchases assets with higher exposure to such characteristics and may short assets with lower exposure to such characteristics. (“Shorting” an asset means that the Fund sells an asset it does not own to a third party by paying a premium to borrow the asset with the intention of purchasing it later at a lower price.)

Within certain styles, the Fund may pursue this strategy by establishing only long exposure or only short exposure to a given asset class from time to time. In other styles, the Fund will establish both long and short positions, seeking to earn a return from the difference in performance between the long and short positions rather than from the directional price movement of the asset class.

The Fund may pursue this strategy across asset classes, including commodities, foreign currencies (including emerging markets foreign currencies), and global equities or debt securities (including emerging markets equities or debt securities) of any market capitalization, including small companies that are considered “mid‑cap,” “small‑cap” or “micro‑cap” companies. The styles the Fund pursues include:

• Value: The Value style prefers assets that are cheap relative to fundamentals over those that are expensive relative to fundamentals. In equities, for instance, stocks whose market value is low relative to their book value may be considered value stocks.

• Momentum: TheMomentum styleprefers assets that have performed well recently over those that have performed poorly recently on an absolute or relative basis.

• Carry: The Carry style prefers assets with higher yields over those with lower yields. In equities, for example, stocks with higher dividend yields may be considered to have higher carry.

The Fund may implement this strategy by purchasing and shorting assets directly or through derivatives such as exchange-traded futures contracts or OTC forwards or swaps. The Fund may purchase and sell foreign currency options and foreign currency futures contracts and related options and may engage in foreign currency transactions either on a spot (cash) basis at the rate prevailing in the currency exchange market at the time or through deliverable and non‑deliverable forward foreign currency exchange contracts (“currency forward contracts”).

4. Alternative Lending

Alternative lending, which is sometimes referred to as marketplace lending, is a method of financing in which an alternative lending platform facilitates the borrowing and lending of money while generally not relying on deposits for capital to fund loans. It is considered an alternative to more traditional loan financing done through a bank. There are several different models of alternative lending but, very generally, an “alternative lending platform” is a lending marketplace, lender or other intermediary that is not a traditional lender that typically matches consumers, small or medium‑sized businesses or other types of borrowers with investors that are interested in gaining investment exposure to the loans made to such borrowers.

The Adviser, as part of its portfolio construction process, performs diligence on the platforms from which the Fund purchases alternative lending-related securities in order to evaluate both the process by which each platform extends or sources loans and provides related services and the characteristics of the overall portfolio of loans made available through that platform. The Fund generally purchases a portfolio of loans from a particular platform that meet certain criteria (such as maturities and durations, borrower and loan types, borrower credit quality and geographic locations of borrower) and that provide broad exposure to the loan originations or sourcing of that particular platform.

The Fund seeks returns by buying and selling consumer, student and small-business loans originated through or sourced by alternative lending platforms. By investing in these loans and other investments, the Fund is accepting the risk that some borrowers will not repay their loans, in exchange for the returns associated with the receipt of interest payments and repayment of principal by those that do. For example, a consumer or small business borrower typically pays a premium (interest) to a lender in exchange for use of the lender’s capital (the amount of the borrowing) for a pre‑determined amount of time. The Fund seeks to benefit over the long term from the difference between the amount of interest and principal received and losses experienced, but there can be no assurance that the return on the Fund’s investments will be positive at any time or on average and over time.

Alternative lending-related securities typically provide the Fund with exposure to loans originated or sourced by alternative lending platforms. The Fund invests primarily in securities issued by special purpose entities that hold whole loans, fractional loans or loan participations (“asset-backed securities”), which provide the Fund with exposure to a pool of whole loans originated or sourced by one or more alternative lending platforms and represents the right of the holder to receive specified distributions in respect of such whole loans. The Fund also may buy and sell whole loans directly or invest in other types of alternative lending-related securities, which include:

• shares, certificates, notes or other securities representing the right to receive principal and interest payments due on fractions of whole loans or pools of whole loans (including “member-dependent payment notes” issued by some public U.S. platforms, which we refer to as “fractional loans” herein);

• direct participations in whole loans originated by alternative lending platforms (which we refer to as “loan participations”), which are typically issued by a bank or other financial institution;

• securities issued by special purpose entities that hold mortgages (“mortgage-backed securities”); and

• derivative instruments (which may include options, swaps or other derivatives) that provide exposure to any of the investments the Fund may make directly.

All or substantially all of the alternative lending-related securities in which the Fund invests are “restricted” securities, which means that they are subject to legal and/or contractual restrictions on transfer. Thus, there is generally a limited secondary market available for many of the alternative-lending related securities in which the Fund invests.

In implementing the Fund’s investment strategy, the Adviser has broad discretion to invest in alternative lending-related securities of different types and relating to a variety of borrower types and geographic regions (including regions inside and outside the U.S.). The Adviser seeks to invest in alternative lending-related securities through platforms that operate in (and that originate or source loans to borrowers located in) the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and may in the future seek to gain exposure to other geographic regions. Within each region and borrower type, the Adviser has broad discretion to make investments that provide the Fund with a variety of exposures, including to borrower creditworthiness, lines of business and loan purpose.

The Adviser does not purchase or sell alternative lending-related securities for the Fund’s portfolio based on an analysis of specific borrowers’ abilities to repay their loans or other criteria specific to individual investments. Instead, the Adviser seeks to identify alternative lending platforms that provide the Fund with broad exposure to the risk and return characteristics of loans from a variety of geographic regions and representing a variety of different borrower types for a variety of purposes.

The alternative lending-related securities in which the Fund invests (or, in the case of asset-backed securities, the loans that back them) typically are not rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization and may be determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality to below-investment-grade securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”).

The Fund may invest in alternative lending-related securities directly or through the use of derivatives (including swaps that provide exposure to alternative lending-related securities).

5. Single Family Real Estate

The Fund intends to invest in single family rental investments primarily in the form of debt instruments secured by single family rental properties, including:

First Mortgage Loans . First mortgage loans are loans that are generally made to the owner of a property or a pool of properties and have the highest priority to claims on the collateral securing the loans in foreclosure. First mortgage loans generally provide for a higher recovery rate and lower default rate than other debt positions due to the lender’s favorable control features and place in the capital structure, which control features at times may mean control of the entire capital structure.

Subordinate Mortgage Loans . Subordinate mortgage loans are loans that are generally made to the owner of a property or a pool of properties and have a lower priority to claims on the collateral. Investors in subordinate mortgages are compensated for the increased risk from a pricing perspective, typically through a higher interest rate (as compared to first mortgage loans), but still benefit from a direct lien on the related property. Investors typically receive principal and interest payments at the same time as senior debt unless a default occurs, in which case these payments are made only after any senior debt is repaid in full.

Mezzanine Loans . Mezzanine loans are a type of subordinate loan in which the loan is secured by one or more direct or indirect ownership interests in an entity that directly or indirectly owns real estate. Investors in mezzanine loans are compensated for the increased credit risk from a pricing perspective, typically through a higher interest rate (as compared with first mortgage loans), but still benefit from the right to foreclose on its collateral, in many instances more efficiently than first mortgage loans. Upon a default by the borrower under a mezzanine loan, the mezzanine lender generally can take control of the property-owning entity on an expedited basis, subject to the rights of the holders of debt senior in priority on the property.

These debt instruments typically are not rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization and may be determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality to below-investment-grade securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund will not invest in subprime mortgage loans or securities backed by subprime mortgage loans. The Fund may purchase such debt instruments individually or may invest in asset-backed securities issued by special purpose entities that hold any of the foregoing types of debt instruments secured by single family rental properties.

The Adviser, as part of its portfolio construction process, performs extensive due diligence on transactions that the Adviser proposes to enter into on behalf of the Fund. Although the Fund may pursue investments through a wide array of sources, a large proportion of the Fund’s single family real estate portfolio may consist of debt instruments obtained from or through a small number of real estate operators or lenders, potentially giving the Fund high exposure to the potential benefits and risks associated with those operators or lenders.

6. Healthcare Royalties

The Fund intends to gain exposure to healthcare royalties if such investments are available in the market and meet the Adviser’s investment criteria. Healthcare royalties are rights to streams of cash flows based on a percentage of the sales of healthcare products ( e.g. , pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, diagnostics and medical devices) that are in clinical development, under evaluation for approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) or an equivalent foreign agency, or that have secured such approval. The Fund expects to gain this exposure primarily through investments in private funds that invest in a portfolio of private investments that the private fund believes have the potential to generate positive returns over the long term, including investments in the right to royalties.

7. Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a digital asset, the ownership and behavior of which are determined by participants in an online, peer‑to‑peer network that connects computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows the rules and procedures governing the Bitcoin network, commonly referred to as the Bitcoin protocol. The value of bitcoin, like the value of other digital assets, is not backed by any government, corporation or other identified body. Ownership and the ability to transfer or take other actions with respect to bitcoin is protected through public‑key cryptography. The supply of bitcoin is constrained formulaically by the Bitcoin protocol instead of being explicitly delegated to an identified body (e.g., a central bank or corporate treasury) to control. Units of bitcoin are treated as fungible. Bitcoin and certain other types of digital assets are sometimes referred to as digital currencies or cryptocurrencies. No single entity owns or operates the Bitcoin network, the infrastructure of which is collectively maintained by (1) a decentralized group of participants who run computer software that results in the recording and validation of transactions (commonly referred to as “miners”), (2) developers who

propose improvements to the Bitcoin protocol and the software that enforces the protocol and (3) users who choose what Bitcoin software to run. Bitcoin was released in 2009 and, as a result, there is relatively little data on its long-term investment potential. Bitcoin is not backed by a government-issued legal tender or other assets or currency.

The Fund intends to sell at‑the‑money or out‑of‑the‑money put options on bitcoin futures contracts and bitcoin futures ETFs. A put option is a contract that, in the case of a physically settled put option, entitles the purchaser to receive from the seller a fixed price (the “strike price” of the put option) in exchange for the underlying reference instrument (the “Underlying Reference”) on or before the expiration date of the option and, in the case of a cash-settled put option, entitles the purchaser to receive a cash payment equal to the amount of any depreciation in the value of the Underlying Reference below a fixed price (the “strike price” of the put option) as of the exercise date of the option. The strike price of the put options the Fund sells will be at or below the current price of the underlying bitcoin futures contract or bitcoin futures ETF when the options are sold. The options on bitcoin futures contracts and bitcoin futures ETFs sold by the Fund are exchange-traded.

The Fund intends to sell cash-settled put options on bitcoin futures contracts and physically settled put options on bitcoin futures ETFs. This means that if the market price of the relevant underlying asset (bitcoin futures contracts or bitcoin futures ETF shares) is above the strike price at expiration, the option expires unexercised, in which case the Fund retains the premium it collected when it sold the option and has no further obligations. In the reverse scenario, if the price of the relevant underlying asset is below the strike price at expiration, the option buyer has the right to exercise the option and to require the Fund to pay the option buyer an amount in cash equal to the difference between the strike price and the market value of the underlying asset, in the case of put options on bitcoin futures contracts, or an amount of cash equal to the strike price in exchange for receiving shares of the relevant bitcoin futures ETF, in the case of put options on bitcoin futures ETF shares, which would result in a loss to the Fund to the extent that such payment exceeds the value of the premium the Fund received for the option.

Bitcoin futures ETFs are investment companies or special purpose trusts that invest in bitcoin futures contracts and are typically designed to provide investment results that generally correspond on a direct basis to the performance of the price of bitcoin futures contracts. If such options are exercised, the Fund will receive shares of the relevant bitcoin futures ETF in exchange for paying the strike price of such options. Bitcoin futures ETFs are listed on an exchange and trade in the secondary market on a per‑share basis. The Fund may trade individual shares of ETFs in the secondary market. These secondary market transactions require the payment of commissions.

When the Fund sells put options on bitcoin futures contracts or bitcoin futures ETFs, it is typically required to post collateral, or “initial margin,” to secure its payment or delivery obligations. The Fund then pays or receives margin periodically during the term of the derivative depending on changes in value of the derivative. Because the Fund sells exchange-listed put options on bitcoin futures contracts and bitcoin futures ETFs, the Fund posts margin for such options directly to a broker or futures commission merchant (“FCM”). Significant market movements may result in the Fund being required to post comparatively large initial or ongoing margin amounts with counterparties and may require that the Fund post additional margin on short time frames, potentially requiring the Fund to sell other assets at inopportune times and/or to close derivatives positions prematurely, either of which could cause the Fund to suffer losses.

Bitcoin, options on bitcoin futures contracts and options on bitcoin futures ETFs have historically generally exhibited high price volatility relative to more traditional asset classes.

The Fund may also seek exposure to the price of bitcoin by investing in other pooled investment vehicles, such as bitcoin futures ETFs or other registered or private funds, that invest in bitcoin directly or indirectly through bitcoin futures contracts. The Fund’s investments in such pooled investment vehicles may range from 0‑10% of the Fund’s net assets.

Borrowing and Leverage

The Fund may obtain leverage through borrowings in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s borrowings, which would typically be in the form of loans from banks, may be on a secured or unsecured basis and at fixed or variable rates of interest.

The 1940 Act requires the Fund to maintain continuous asset coverage of not less than 300% with respect to all borrowings. This means that the value of the Fund’s total indebtedness may not exceed one‑third of the value of its total assets (including such indebtedness). The Fund also may borrow money from banks or other lenders for temporary purposes in an amount not to exceed 5% of the Fund’s assets. Such temporary borrowings are not subject to the asset coverage requirements discussed above. Investments or trading practices that involve contractual obligations to pay in the future (including certain derivative transactions) are subject to the same requirements unless the Fund designates liquid assets in an amount the Fund believes to be equal to the Fund’s contractual obligations (marked‑to‑market on a daily basis) or, for certain instruments, appropriately “covers” such obligations with offsetting positions.

Leverage can have the effect of magnifying the Fund’s exposure to changes in the value of its assets and may also result in increased volatility in the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”). This means the Fund will have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than if the Fund owned its assets on an unleveraged basis. The value of an investment in the Fund will be more volatile and other risks tend to be compounded if and to the extent that the Fund is exposed to leverage.