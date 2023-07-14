Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Trust - Goldman Sachs Strategic Factor Allocation Fund Class R6

SRAFX | Fund

$10.84

$1.8 B

1.70%

$0.18

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$1.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

79.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SRAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Trust - Goldman Sachs Strategic Factor Allocation Fund Class R6
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Christian Morgenstern

Fund Description

SRAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -43.2% 34.2% 54.02%
1 Yr 5.4% -48.9% 28.6% 33.72%
3 Yr -1.7%* -27.8% 9.2% N/A
5 Yr -0.5%* -32.0% 6.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.6% 11.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -39.6% 40.4% 24.42%
2021 0.1% -32.1% 18.9% N/A
2020 1.2% -24.8% 48.2% N/A
2019 2.5% -51.7% 12.8% N/A
2018 N/A -24.6% 18.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -43.2% 34.2% 54.02%
1 Yr 5.4% -48.9% 28.6% 33.72%
3 Yr -1.7%* -27.8% 9.2% N/A
5 Yr -0.5%* -32.0% 7.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.6% 11.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -39.6% 40.4% 24.42%
2021 0.1% -32.1% 18.9% N/A
2020 1.2% -19.4% 48.2% N/A
2019 2.5% -51.7% 12.8% N/A
2018 N/A -24.6% 18.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SRAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SRAFX Category Low Category High SRAFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.8 B 863 K 2 B 2.08%
Number of Holdings 47 3 2789 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.43 B -49.6 M 1.49 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 79.12% 0.0% 99.3% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs Financial Square Government Fund 76.09%
  2. Chicago Mercantile Exchange 2.78%
  3. Chicago Board of Trade 0.23%
  4. Morgan Stanley Co. LLC 0.01%
  5. Morgan Stanley Co. LLC 0.00%
  6. Morgan Stanley Co. LLC 0.00%
  7. Options Clearing Corp. 0.00%
  8. Options Clearing Corp. 0.00%
  9. Options Clearing Corp. 0.00%
  10. Options Clearing Corp. 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SRAFX % Rank
Stocks 		76.09% -12.15% 79.73% N/A
Cash 		21.10% 5.65% 527.15% N/A
Other 		2.81% -202.38% 94.35% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.64% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 78.71% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -448.46% 57.37% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRAFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -0.17% 12.64% N/A
Technology 		0.00% -1.27% 24.46% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% -0.14% 49.29% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% -0.55% 17.47% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% -0.73% 53.41% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% -0.86% 55.51% N/A
Energy 		0.00% -0.28% 16.16% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% -0.18% 24.57% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -0.41% 23.78% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% -6.55% 17.18% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% -0.13% 11.96% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRAFX % Rank
US 		76.09% -12.93% 67.85% N/A
Non US 		0.00% -0.06% 79.73% N/A

SRAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SRAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% 0.73% 17.48% 98.84%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.43% 1.90% 23.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

SRAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SRAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SRAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 326.00% 90.67%

SRAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SRAFX Category Low Category High SRAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.70% 0.00% 3.36% 45.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SRAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SRAFX Category Low Category High SRAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.60% 3.37% 44.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SRAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SRAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christian Morgenstern

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 14, 2017

1.47

1.5%

Mr. Morgenstern is a portfolio manager on the Alternative Investment Strategies (AIS) team within QIS. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2012 and is primarily focused on alternative risk premia and hedge fund beta strategies. He is responsible for trading, implementation and portfolio management of AIS strategies. Previously, he worked for Equity Quantitative Trading in Europe.

Nishank Modi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 20, 2018

0.7

0.7%

Nishank Modi is a portfolio manager within Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Quantitative Investment Strategies platform. He focusses on volatility related products within the group’s Alternative Investment Strategies (AIS) team. Nishank joined Goldman Sachs as a Vice President in 2012. Prior to this role, Nishank worked for the Equity Solutions Group where he managed and oversaw the Index overlay strategies for Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management. Previously, Nishank worked at Talpion Fund Management where he was responsible for trading and risk management across various asset classes. Prior to Talpion, Nishank spent 4 years at Group One Trading, an equity options market making firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.05 20.33 5.01 9.68

