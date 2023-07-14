Nishank Modi is a portfolio manager within Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Quantitative Investment Strategies platform. He focusses on volatility related products within the group’s Alternative Investment Strategies (AIS) team. Nishank joined Goldman Sachs as a Vice President in 2012. Prior to this role, Nishank worked for the Equity Solutions Group where he managed and oversaw the Index overlay strategies for Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management. Previously, Nishank worked at Talpion Fund Management where he was responsible for trading and risk management across various asset classes. Prior to Talpion, Nishank spent 4 years at Group One Trading, an equity options market making firm.