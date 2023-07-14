Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$10.84
$1.8 B
1.70%
$0.18
0.01%
YTD Return
9.3%
1 yr return
5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$1.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
79.1%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$10.84
$1.8 B
1.70%
$0.18
0.01%
|Period
|SRAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.3%
|-43.2%
|34.2%
|54.02%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-48.9%
|28.6%
|33.72%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-27.8%
|9.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-32.0%
|6.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.6%
|11.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SRAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-39.6%
|40.4%
|24.42%
|2021
|0.1%
|-32.1%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2020
|1.2%
|-24.8%
|48.2%
|N/A
|2019
|2.5%
|-51.7%
|12.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-24.6%
|18.1%
|N/A
|SRAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.8 B
|863 K
|2 B
|2.08%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|3
|2789
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.43 B
|-49.6 M
|1.49 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|79.12%
|0.0%
|99.3%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRAFX % Rank
|Stocks
|76.09%
|-12.15%
|79.73%
|N/A
|Cash
|21.10%
|5.65%
|527.15%
|N/A
|Other
|2.81%
|-202.38%
|94.35%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.64%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.71%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-448.46%
|57.37%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRAFX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-0.17%
|12.64%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|-1.27%
|24.46%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|-0.14%
|49.29%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|17.47%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|-0.73%
|53.41%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|-0.86%
|55.51%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|-0.28%
|16.16%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|-0.18%
|24.57%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|-0.41%
|23.78%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|-6.55%
|17.18%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|-0.13%
|11.96%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRAFX % Rank
|US
|76.09%
|-12.93%
|67.85%
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|79.73%
|N/A
|SRAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|0.73%
|17.48%
|98.84%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.43%
|1.90%
|23.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.30%
|N/A
|SRAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SRAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SRAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|326.00%
|90.67%
|SRAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.70%
|0.00%
|3.36%
|45.83%
|SRAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SRAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.60%
|3.37%
|44.19%
|SRAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 14, 2017
1.47
1.5%
Mr. Morgenstern is a portfolio manager on the Alternative Investment Strategies (AIS) team within QIS. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2012 and is primarily focused on alternative risk premia and hedge fund beta strategies. He is responsible for trading, implementation and portfolio management of AIS strategies. Previously, he worked for Equity Quantitative Trading in Europe.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2018
0.7
0.7%
Nishank Modi is a portfolio manager within Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Quantitative Investment Strategies platform. He focusses on volatility related products within the group’s Alternative Investment Strategies (AIS) team. Nishank joined Goldman Sachs as a Vice President in 2012. Prior to this role, Nishank worked for the Equity Solutions Group where he managed and oversaw the Index overlay strategies for Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management. Previously, Nishank worked at Talpion Fund Management where he was responsible for trading and risk management across various asset classes. Prior to Talpion, Nishank spent 4 years at Group One Trading, an equity options market making firm.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.05
|20.33
|5.01
|9.68
