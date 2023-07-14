Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies. The Fund considers a company to be a small capitalization company if it has a market capitalization (stock market worth), at the time of investment, similar to the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index. The capitalization range of that index is subject to change over time due to market activity or changes in the composition of the index. As of February 28, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000 Index ranged from $18.6 million to $12 billion. The Fund may also invest in mid-capitalization companies.

Most of the assets of the Fund are invested in U.S. common stocks the sub-advisor, Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC (“SIMG”), believes have clear indicators of future earnings growth, or that demonstrate other potential for growth of capital. The Fund may invest in other securities, including master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and U.S. dollar denominated foreign stock traded on U.S. exchanges. In selecting companies for the Fund, SIMG primarily employs fundamental research with a focus on earnings growth. SIMG will sell a security when appropriate and consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives and policies.

Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on portfolio positioning to reflect its benchmark index, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors, including the Information Technology sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Information Technology sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.