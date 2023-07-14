Under normal circumstances, the Small Cap Value Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small companies. The Fund will primarily seek to purchase securities believed to be attractively valued in relation to various measures, which may include earnings, capital structure or return on invested capital. For purposes of

this Fund, a small company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index (between $32 million and $14 billion as of December 31, 2021), as determined at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 2000 Index are subject to change. The Fund's investments in equity securities may include common and preferred stocks, warrants, and, to a lesser extent, real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and securities of large capitalization companies.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying primarily upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, SIMC or each Sub-Adviser may apply a variety of quantitative and/or fundamental investment styles. A quantitative investment style generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors. A fundamental investment style generally involves selecting investments through research and analysis of financial statements, relevant industry and economic data, or other characteristics.

The Fund implements the investment recommendations of SIMC and the Sub-Advisers through the use of an overlay manager appointed by SIMC. Each Sub-Adviser and SIMC provides a model portfolio to the overlay manager on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub-Adviser's or SIMC's recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager then constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the Sub-Advisers and SIMC, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by SIMC.

Pursuant to direction from SIMC, the overlay manager has limited authority to vary from the models. For example, SIMC may direct the overlay manager to adjust the portfolio to implement SIMC's forward looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics or factors, or for risk management purposes. The overlay manager may also vary the portfolio implementation to seek trading cost efficiencies, loss harvesting, portfolio rebalancing or other portfolio construction objectives as directed by SIMC.