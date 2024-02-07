Lauder joined Global Index Advisors, Inc. in 2002 and currently serves as co-portfolio manager and chief operating officer of GIA which provides advisory services, a series of collective investment funds. Prior to joining GIA, Mr. Lauder served as president and founder of the Lauder Consulting Group, a bank strategy firm, from 2001 to 2002 and was a manager of Corporate Strategy at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from 2000 to 2001.