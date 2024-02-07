Home
Trending ETFs

SPTBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wells Fargo Dow Jones Target 2010 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wells Fargo Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 03, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rodney H. Alldredge

Fund Description

SPTBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -31.7% 20.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -44.7% 3.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -18.3% 8.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.8% 8.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 8.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -25.1% -0.4% N/A
2022 N/A -36.9% 20.0% N/A
2021 N/A -5.2% 8.1% N/A
2020 N/A -25.3% -0.8% N/A
2019 N/A -49.7% 34.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -31.7% 20.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -43.2% 7.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -18.3% 11.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.8% 8.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.1% 11.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -25.1% -0.3% N/A
2022 N/A -36.9% 26.6% N/A
2021 N/A -4.7% 12.3% N/A
2020 N/A -25.3% 3.9% N/A
2019 N/A -47.6% 39.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SPTBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPTBX Category Low Category High SPTBX % Rank
Net Assets 352 M 1.23 M 43.6 B N/A
Number of Holdings 9224 2 142 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 12.9 M 1.09 M 41.6 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 3.44% 17.8% 109.7% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Puttable Fltg Opt Taxable Nts Ctfs 0.78%
  2. East Baton Rouge Parish La Inc Var 0.52% 0.36%
  3. US Treasury Note 1.75% 0.33%
  4. Howard Univ 0.31%
  5. US Treasury Note 3.5% 0.29%
  6. New York St Hsg Fin Agy Rev (I Man 1.05% 0.29%
  7. New York St Hsg Fin Agy Rev (I Var 1.05% 0.28%
  8. US Treasury Note 1% 0.27%
  9. Colorado Hsg & Fin Auth 0.7% 0.26%
  10. Rib Floater Tr Various Sts Ctfs 0.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPTBX % Rank
Bonds 		67.21% 1.03% 137.62% N/A
Stocks 		15.72% 0.08% 97.53% N/A
Cash 		9.00% -100.79% 28.62% N/A
Other 		8.05% -2.19% 24.53% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 3.31% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.14% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPTBX % Rank
Financial Services 		2.58% 1.51% 18.80% N/A
Technology 		2.54% 1.41% 21.15% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		2.16% 0.95% 12.85% N/A
Industrials 		1.82% 0.84% 13.93% N/A
Healthcare 		1.42% 1.06% 13.46% N/A
Consumer Defense 		1.15% 0.83% 16.66% N/A
Real Estate 		0.99% 0.38% 18.90% N/A
Energy 		0.96% 0.40% 6.45% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.87% 0.21% 5.40% N/A
Utilities 		0.57% 0.03% 5.43% N/A
Communication Services 		0.50% 0.30% 4.07% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPTBX % Rank
US 		10.35% 0.08% 64.42% N/A
Non US 		5.37% 0.00% 46.30% N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPTBX % Rank
Government 		27.40% 0.00% 137.62% N/A
Corporate 		16.40% 0.26% 51.60% N/A
Securitized 		15.93% 0.00% 60.24% N/A
Municipal 		7.56% 0.00% 3.09% N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		5.60% -120.10% 28.62% N/A
Derivative 		0.64% -4.34% 15.93% N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPTBX % Rank
US 		54.76% 0.96% 137.62% N/A
Non US 		12.45% 0.00% 22.80% N/A

SPTBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.59% 0.00% 5.22% N/A
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 0.95% N/A
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.21% 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

SPTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 5.00% 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.00% 0.00% 106.00% N/A

SPTBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPTBX Category Low Category High SPTBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.04% N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPTBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPTBX Category Low Category High SPTBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.34% -0.99% 35.20% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPTBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPTBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rodney H. Alldredge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2006

10.44

10.4%

Alldredge co-founded Global Index Advisors, Inc in 1994 and currently serves as co-portfolio manager and senior analyst of GIA, which provides advisory services, a series of collective investment funds. He has served as a consulting analyst and asset allocation strategist for both defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans since 1989.

James P. Lauder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2006

10.44

10.4%

Lauder joined Global Index Advisors, Inc. in 2002 and currently serves as co-portfolio manager and chief operating officer of GIA which provides advisory services, a series of collective investment funds. Prior to joining GIA, Mr. Lauder served as president and founder of the Lauder Consulting Group, a bank strategy firm, from 2001 to 2002 and was a manager of Corporate Strategy at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from 2000 to 2001.

Paul T. Torregrosa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2010

6.42

6.4%

Mr. Torregrosa is jointly responsible for managing the Funds. Mr. Torregrosa joined GIA in 2007 and currently serves as co-portfolio manager and director of research. Prior to joining GIA, Mr. Torregrosa held senior research positions at United Investment Managers, Inc. from 2006 to 2007 and at Iron Capital Advisors from 2004 to 2006. Both firms were affiliates of Gray Investment Services Corporation Company. Education: B.S.,Economics, Virginia Tech; M.A., Economics, Washington University; PHD, Finance, Pamplin College of Business, Virginia Tech.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 16.76 6.29 7.5

