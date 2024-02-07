Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 07/02/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$352 M
Holdings in Top 10
3.4%
Expense Ratio 1.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 5.00%
Turnover 3.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 07/02/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SPTBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-31.7%
|20.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-44.7%
|3.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|8.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|8.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|8.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPTBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-25.1%
|-0.4%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-36.9%
|20.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-5.2%
|8.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-25.3%
|-0.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-49.7%
|34.8%
|N/A
|Period
|SPTBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-31.7%
|20.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-43.2%
|7.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|11.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|8.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPTBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-25.1%
|-0.3%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-36.9%
|26.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.7%
|12.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-25.3%
|3.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-47.6%
|39.2%
|N/A
|SPTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPTBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|352 M
|1.23 M
|43.6 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|9224
|2
|142
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.9 M
|1.09 M
|41.6 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|3.44%
|17.8%
|109.7%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPTBX % Rank
|Bonds
|67.21%
|1.03%
|137.62%
|N/A
|Stocks
|15.72%
|0.08%
|97.53%
|N/A
|Cash
|9.00%
|-100.79%
|28.62%
|N/A
|Other
|8.05%
|-2.19%
|24.53%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|3.31%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.14%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPTBX % Rank
|Financial Services
|2.58%
|1.51%
|18.80%
|N/A
|Technology
|2.54%
|1.41%
|21.15%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.16%
|0.95%
|12.85%
|N/A
|Industrials
|1.82%
|0.84%
|13.93%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|1.42%
|1.06%
|13.46%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|1.15%
|0.83%
|16.66%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.99%
|0.38%
|18.90%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.96%
|0.40%
|6.45%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.87%
|0.21%
|5.40%
|N/A
|Utilities
|0.57%
|0.03%
|5.43%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.50%
|0.30%
|4.07%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPTBX % Rank
|US
|10.35%
|0.08%
|64.42%
|N/A
|Non US
|5.37%
|0.00%
|46.30%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPTBX % Rank
|Government
|27.40%
|0.00%
|137.62%
|N/A
|Corporate
|16.40%
|0.26%
|51.60%
|N/A
|Securitized
|15.93%
|0.00%
|60.24%
|N/A
|Municipal
|7.56%
|0.00%
|3.09%
|N/A
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.60%
|-120.10%
|28.62%
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.64%
|-4.34%
|15.93%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPTBX % Rank
|US
|54.76%
|0.96%
|137.62%
|N/A
|Non US
|12.45%
|0.00%
|22.80%
|N/A
|SPTBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.59%
|0.00%
|5.22%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.95%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.21%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|SPTBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|5.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SPTBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPTBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.00%
|0.00%
|106.00%
|N/A
|SPTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPTBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|N/A
|SPTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|SPTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPTBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.34%
|-0.99%
|35.20%
|N/A
|SPTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 26, 2006
10.44
10.4%
Alldredge co-founded Global Index Advisors, Inc in 1994 and currently serves as co-portfolio manager and senior analyst of GIA, which provides advisory services, a series of collective investment funds. He has served as a consulting analyst and asset allocation strategist for both defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans since 1989.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 26, 2006
10.44
10.4%
Lauder joined Global Index Advisors, Inc. in 2002 and currently serves as co-portfolio manager and chief operating officer of GIA which provides advisory services, a series of collective investment funds. Prior to joining GIA, Mr. Lauder served as president and founder of the Lauder Consulting Group, a bank strategy firm, from 2001 to 2002 and was a manager of Corporate Strategy at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from 2000 to 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2010
6.42
6.4%
Mr. Torregrosa is jointly responsible for managing the Funds. Mr. Torregrosa joined GIA in 2007 and currently serves as co-portfolio manager and director of research. Prior to joining GIA, Mr. Torregrosa held senior research positions at United Investment Managers, Inc. from 2006 to 2007 and at Iron Capital Advisors from 2004 to 2006. Both firms were affiliates of Gray Investment Services Corporation Company. Education: B.S.,Economics, Virginia Tech; M.A., Economics, Washington University; PHD, Finance, Pamplin College of Business, Virginia Tech.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|16.76
|6.29
|7.5
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...