Roberto Croce is a member of the Salient Risk Parity Index Committee and Director of Quantitative Research for the Investments Group at Salient Partners. Dr. Croce builds and implements the models underlying Salient's proprietary hedge fund risk monitoring, manager selection, MLP hedging, and asset allocation tools. He also serves as a portfolio manager for Salient's internally-managed strategies and oversees research into new investment initiatives. Prior to joining Salient, Dr. Croce worked with the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, a $100bn+ pension fund, to develop a new suite of global strategic asset allocation models.