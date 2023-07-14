Home
Trending ETFs

SPINX (Mutual Fund)

SPINX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Institutional Investments Trust S&P 500 Index Fund

SPINX | Fund

$20.55

$5.13 B

1.43%

$0.29

0.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

Net Assets

$5.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SPINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust S&P 500 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    252174607
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

The Fund invests substantially all of its assets (at least 80%) in securities listed in the S&P 500 Index, which is composed of approximately 500 leading U.S. publicly traded companies from a broad range of industries (mostly common stocks). The Fund's investment results are expected to correspond to the aggregate price and dividend performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index) before the fees and expenses of the Fund. The

Fund's investment performance will depend on the Fund's tracking of the Index and the performance of the Index. The Fund's ability to replicate the performance of the Index will depend to some extent on the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, as well as on the level of the Fund's expenses. The Fund may use futures contracts to obtain exposure to the equity market during high volume periods of investment into the Fund.

The Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), but the Sub-Adviser makes no attempt to "manage" the Fund in the traditional sense (i.e., by using economic, market or financial analyses). Instead, the Sub-Adviser generally will attempt to invest in securities composing the Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index. It may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities composing the Index or to hold them in the same weightings as they are represented in the Index. In those cases, the Sub-Adviser may employ a sampling or optimization technique to replicate the Index. In seeking to replicate the performance of the Index, the Fund may also invest in futures contracts, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of companies located in developed foreign countries and securities of small capitalization companies. The Sub-Adviser may, but is not required to, sell an investment if the merit of the investment has been substantially impaired by extraordinary events, such as fraud or a material adverse change in an issuer, or adverse financial conditions. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Index's market capitalization range and the composition of the Index are subject to change.

SPINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -14.3% 35.6% 33.61%
1 Yr 8.2% -55.6% 38.6% 64.91%
3 Yr 6.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 44.21%
5 Yr 5.9%* -30.5% 97.0% 24.83%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -64.5% 28.9% 77.69%
2021 9.8% -20.5% 152.6% 35.35%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 38.26%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 26.29%
2018 -1.8% -13.5% 12.6% 23.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -20.5% 35.6% 29.71%
1 Yr 8.2% -55.6% 40.3% 55.86%
3 Yr 6.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 43.75%
5 Yr 5.9%* -29.9% 97.0% 30.73%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -64.5% 28.9% 77.77%
2021 9.8% -20.5% 152.6% 35.81%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 38.18%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 26.80%
2018 -1.8% -10.9% 12.6% 50.09%

NAV & Total Return History

SPINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPINX Category Low Category High SPINX % Rank
Net Assets 5.13 B 177 K 1.21 T 25.30%
Number of Holdings 509 2 4154 12.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.36 B 288 K 270 B 27.83%
Weighting of Top 10 26.15% 1.8% 106.2% 80.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.71%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.95%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPINX % Rank
Stocks 		98.91% 0.00% 130.24% 51.54%
Cash 		1.09% -102.29% 100.00% 46.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 20.93%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 21.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 15.84%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 17.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPINX % Rank
Technology 		24.44% 0.00% 48.94% 48.17%
Healthcare 		14.47% 0.00% 60.70% 46.50%
Financial Services 		13.41% 0.00% 55.59% 50.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.76% 0.00% 30.33% 47.18%
Communication Services 		8.81% 0.00% 27.94% 39.19%
Industrials 		8.19% 0.00% 29.90% 72.98%
Consumer Defense 		6.90% 0.00% 47.71% 47.56%
Energy 		4.80% 0.00% 41.64% 31.13%
Utilities 		2.98% 0.00% 20.91% 27.17%
Real Estate 		2.77% 0.00% 31.91% 48.40%
Basic Materials 		2.47% 0.00% 25.70% 53.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPINX % Rank
US 		97.82% 0.00% 127.77% 34.66%
Non US 		1.09% 0.00% 32.38% 64.89%

SPINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.11% 0.01% 49.27% 94.10%
Management Fee 0.03% 0.00% 2.00% 3.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.85% 19.07%

Sales Fees

SPINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 54.98%

SPINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPINX Category Low Category High SPINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.43% 0.00% 24.20% 25.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPINX Category Low Category High SPINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.51% -54.00% 6.06% 4.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SPINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Mark Krivitsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Mr. Krivitsky is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group (GEBS) and Tax-Efficient Market Capture Group. He joined the firm in 1996. His previous experience at SSGA includes affiliation with the firm's U.S. Structured Products Operations Group. Mr. Krivitsky began his tenure at State Street Corporation in the Mutual Funds Division in 1992. He has been working in the investment management field since 1991. Mr. Krivitsky holds a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities/Social Sciences from the University of Massachusetts and a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Stephen Dolce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo

David Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

