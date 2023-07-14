Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SEI Institutional Managed Trust S&P 500 Index Fund

mutual fund
SPIIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$83.78 -0.09 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SSPIX) Primary Inst (SPIIX)
SPIIX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Institutional Managed Trust S&P 500 Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$83.78 -0.09 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SSPIX) Primary Inst (SPIIX)
SPIIX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Institutional Managed Trust S&P 500 Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$83.78 -0.09 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SSPIX) Primary Inst (SPIIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust S&P 500 Index Fund

SPIIX | Fund

$83.78

$884 M

0.80%

$0.67

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

Net Assets

$884 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$83.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust S&P 500 Index Fund

SPIIX | Fund

$83.78

$884 M

0.80%

$0.67

0.79%

SPIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Managed Trust S&P 500 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    67374
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

The Fund invests substantially all of its assets (at least 80%) in securities listed in the Standard & Poor's 500 Composite Stock Price Index (S&P 500 Index), which is composed of approximately 500 leading U.S. publicly traded companies from a broad range of industries (mostly common stocks). The Fund's investment results are expected to correspond to the aggregate price and dividend performance of the

S&P 500 Index before the fees and expenses of the Fund. The Fund generally gives the same weight to a given stock as the S&P 500 Index does.

In seeking to replicate the performance of the S&P 500 Index, the Fund may also invest in futures contracts, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of companies located in developed foreign countries and securities of small capitalization companies. The Fund's ability to replicate the performance of the S&P 500 Index will depend to some extent on the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, as well as on the level of the Fund's expenses. The Fund may use futures contracts to obtain exposure to the equity market during high volume periods of investment into the Fund. The Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of the Fund's adviser, SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), but the Sub-Adviser makes no attempt to "manage" the Fund in the traditional sense (i.e., by using economic, market or financial analyses). Instead, the Sub-Adviser purchases a basket of securities that includes most of the companies in the S&P 500 Index. However, the Sub-Adviser may sell an investment if the merit of the investment has been substantially impaired by extraordinary events or adverse financial conditions.

Read More

SPIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -14.3% 35.6% 33.46%
1 Yr 7.0% -55.6% 38.6% 73.70%
3 Yr 4.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 57.20%
5 Yr 4.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 32.10%
10 Yr 6.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 24.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -64.5% 28.9% 81.49%
2021 9.2% -20.5% 152.6% 39.69%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 55.77%
2019 5.8% -8.3% 8.9% 36.69%
2018 -1.7% -13.5% 12.6% 22.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -20.5% 35.6% 29.56%
1 Yr 7.0% -55.6% 40.3% 64.56%
3 Yr 4.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 57.21%
5 Yr 4.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 42.19%
10 Yr 6.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 57.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -64.5% 28.9% 81.56%
2021 9.2% -20.5% 152.6% 40.16%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 55.69%
2019 5.8% -8.3% 8.9% 37.19%
2018 -1.7% -10.9% 12.6% 48.41%

NAV & Total Return History

SPIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPIIX Category Low Category High SPIIX % Rank
Net Assets 884 M 177 K 1.21 T 54.64%
Number of Holdings 507 2 4154 18.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 235 M 288 K 270 B 57.69%
Weighting of Top 10 26.54% 1.8% 106.2% 77.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.56%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.79%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.99%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.39%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.39%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.39%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.39%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.39%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.39%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 2.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPIIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.73% 0.00% 130.24% 22.88%
Cash 		0.27% -102.29% 100.00% 75.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 77.49%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 77.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 75.53%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 75.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPIIX % Rank
Technology 		24.44% 0.00% 48.94% 48.78%
Healthcare 		14.47% 0.00% 60.70% 48.10%
Financial Services 		13.41% 0.00% 55.59% 51.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.77% 0.00% 30.33% 47.11%
Communication Services 		8.82% 0.00% 27.94% 38.74%
Industrials 		8.19% 0.00% 29.90% 73.67%
Consumer Defense 		6.89% 0.00% 47.71% 50.38%
Energy 		4.79% 0.00% 41.64% 33.18%
Utilities 		2.98% 0.00% 20.91% 28.54%
Real Estate 		2.78% 0.00% 31.91% 47.64%
Basic Materials 		2.47% 0.00% 25.70% 55.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPIIX % Rank
US 		98.63% 0.00% 127.77% 20.41%
Non US 		1.10% 0.00% 32.38% 63.69%

SPIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 49.27% 51.72%
Management Fee 0.03% 0.00% 2.00% 3.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.22% 0.00% 0.85% 80.41%

Sales Fees

SPIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 99.28%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 22.77%

SPIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPIIX Category Low Category High SPIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.80% 0.00% 24.20% 36.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPIIX Category Low Category High SPIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.80% -54.00% 6.06% 43.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Stephen Dolce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo

Eugene Barbaneagra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.

Mark Krivitsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Mr. Krivitsky is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group (GEBS) and Tax-Efficient Market Capture Group. He joined the firm in 1996. His previous experience at SSGA includes affiliation with the firm's U.S. Structured Products Operations Group. Mr. Krivitsky began his tenure at State Street Corporation in the Mutual Funds Division in 1992. He has been working in the investment management field since 1991. Mr. Krivitsky holds a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities/Social Sciences from the University of Massachusetts and a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University.

David Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×