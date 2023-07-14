Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.1%
1 yr return
16.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.3%
Net Assets
$2.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.8%
Expense Ratio 0.54%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SPIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|24.19%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|17.73%
|3 Yr
|11.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|12.36%
|5 Yr
|9.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|11.06%
|10 Yr
|10.2%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|5.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.4%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|29.29%
|2021
|12.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|13.72%
|2020
|5.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|26.88%
|2019
|6.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|21.89%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|17.31%
|Period
|SPIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|20.97%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|12.09%
|3 Yr
|11.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|13.62%
|5 Yr
|9.3%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|13.19%
|10 Yr
|10.2%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|12.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.4%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|29.36%
|2021
|12.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|14.26%
|2020
|5.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|27.28%
|2019
|6.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|21.89%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|41.25%
|SPIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.1 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|39.60%
|Number of Holdings
|509
|2
|4154
|12.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|587 M
|288 K
|270 B
|43.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.77%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|68.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPIAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.98%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|11.18%
|Cash
|0.02%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|87.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|20.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|21.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|15.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|17.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPIAX % Rank
|Technology
|24.69%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|38.89%
|Healthcare
|14.29%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|53.35%
|Financial Services
|13.17%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|62.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.21%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|34.55%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|44.90%
|Industrials
|8.27%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|65.68%
|Consumer Defense
|7.33%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|33.64%
|Energy
|4.18%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|44.67%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|40.64%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|37.52%
|Basic Materials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|58.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPIAX % Rank
|US
|98.92%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|13.20%
|Non US
|1.06%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|67.07%
|SPIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.54%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|72.26%
|Management Fee
|0.12%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|11.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|34.89%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SPIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|49.04%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|11.55%
|SPIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.91%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|12.98%
|SPIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SPIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.93%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|35.63%
|SPIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.433
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2020
1.88
1.9%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2020
1.88
1.9%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2020
1.88
1.9%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
