The Fund is a diversified multi-strategy fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by implementing factor styles that the Fund’s investment adviser, Symmetry Partners, LLC (“Symmetry” or the “Adviser”), believes have the potential to produce positive returns before fees over time. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. and foreign equity securities. The Fund may invest in securities and other instruments either directly or by investing in shares of registered, open-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Fund will invest in the equity securities of U.S. companies, foreign companies in developed markets and/or companies located in emerging markets. In addition to Underlying Funds and securities that are principally invested in companies located in the United States, the Fund also will generally be invested in Underlying Funds who are principally invested in, or directly in securities of, at least three foreign countries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest significantly (at least 40% of its net assets unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case the Fund will invest at least 30% of its net assets), either directly or indirectly, in companies organized, located or doing a substantial amount of business in three or more countries outside the United States. The Fund does not target a specific market capitalization and may invest across different segments of the equity markets, including large (“large-cap “), mid (“mid-cap”), small (“small-cap”) and micro-capitalization (“micro-cap”) equity securities that the Adviser believes offer the prospect of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund may also invest in U.S. and foreign real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and REIT-like investments. The Fund will invest, to the extent possible while maintaining the overall investment strategy, in Underlying Funds that utilize tax management strategies to reduce the impact of federal income tax on shareholders’ investment returns. The Fund will also invest in Underlying Funds that do not utilize such strategies. Although the Adviser focuses on the broad market in terms of market capitalization, the Fund’s investments may be overweight to mid-cap, small-cap and micro-cap securities relative to their market weight. These companies generally are considered by the Adviser to be those whose market capitalizations are within the lower 25% of market capitalization of the MSCI ACWI IMI Index. The Underlying Funds also may invest in the financial sector. Certain Underlying Funds also may engage in strategies that require heightened turnover, and the Adviser may not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.

The Fund currently intends to invest its assets primarily in Underlying Funds and directly in the common stocks, preferred stocks or securities convertible into stocks, of U.S. and foreign companies in both developed countries and emerging market countries, as well as equity index futures, forward foreign currency contracts, foreign currencies, ETFs and depositary receipts, pursuant to investment sub-advisory agreements with investment managers selected by the Adviser (“Sub-Advisers”).

The Adviser seeks to manage a multi-factor Fund that provides exposure to different managers that in the Adviser’s view are best able to deliver certain factor exposures as identified by the Adviser. The Adviser will generally access these investment managers either through Underlying Funds, or through a direct sub-advisory relationship with an investment manager. The Adviser will make a determination for each investment manager as to which type of access it believes is most advantageous to the Fund, and will make changes at its discretion. The Adviser looks for Underlying Funds or sub-advisory mandates that will feature characteristics associated with investment style factors that have been identified in certain academic research papers and that, although there is no guarantee of future results, the Adviser has identified as having historically shown the potential to deliver greater returns over time. Such factors may include market, value, momentum, quality, and size of the equity securities. Liquidity, volatility, and other factors that, in the opinion of the Adviser, are appropriate for achieving the Fund’s investment objective may also be considered. The Fund will diversify its investments by investing in Underlying Funds or securities that focus on different factors in the foreign equity markets, including emerging markets, as well as domestic equity markets.

There is no limit in the number of Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest, and the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in one Underlying Fund.

The Adviser sets an overall asset allocation based on long-term strategic considerations and monitors the portfolio on an ongoing basis. The Adviser will periodically rebalance the portfolio and may change managers and/or exposures over time based on its evolving investment views amid changing market and economic conditions. Periodically, the Adviser will review certain factors in each Underlying Fund and may add or remove Underlying Funds without notice to shareholders. The Adviser may also temporarily over or under-weight certain exposures for the purpose of managing distributions, which may include selling Fund investments to offset gains. To the extent that this activity causes the Fund to deviate from its typical factor exposures, it may not meet its investment objective. The Adviser may also temporarily alter its investments if market, economic or other signals warrant doing so in the view of the Adviser.

The Trust and the Adviser were granted an exemptive order from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that permits Symmetry, subject to certain conditions, and without the approval of shareholders, to hire and fire Sub-Advisers. At this time, there are no sub-advisers to the Fund. The Adviser may add sub-advisers at its discretion. With respect to any portion of assets managed directly by a sub-adviser, the Fund utilizes a “multi-manager” approach whereby the Fund’s assets will be allocated to one or more sub-advisers, in percentages determined at the discretion of the Fund’s Adviser. Each sub-adviser acts independently from the others and utilizes its own distinct investment style in investing and selecting securities. However, each sub-adviser must operate within the constraints of the Fund’s investment objective, strategies and restrictions.

The Fund and some of its Underlying Funds will be invested in a way that takes into account the taxes payable by shareholders in connection with distributions of investment income and net realized gains to the extent possible within the confines of its investment strategy. Such portions of the Fund and Underlying Funds seek to reduce income distributions and distributions of realized short-term gains that are taxed as ordinary income, as well as distributions of realized long-term gains (taxed as long-term capital gains) while maintaining the overall strategy. This tax management strategy is generally designed so investors receive lower distributions of realized capital gains than funds that do not take tax consequences into account. Investors should not expect that there will be no capital gain distributions by the Fund, however, as the Fund and the Underlying Funds generally will balance investment considerations with tax consequences in making investment decisions.

The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests and the Fund itself also may use a variety of derivative instruments including futures and option contracts, forward contracts for equity securities and indices, forward foreign currency contracts, and swaps, including total return swaps.