Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
33.2%
1 yr return
7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$31 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.7%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|above-average annual growth rates;
|•
|appropriate capital structures;
|•
|leadership in their respective industries; and/or
|•
|high quality management focused on generating shareholder value.
|Period
|SPGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|23.56%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|82.70%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|71.31%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|70.75%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|77.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|74.15%
|2021
|1.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|66.36%
|2020
|6.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|64.79%
|2019
|5.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|65.56%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|80.19%
|Period
|SPGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|22.25%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|78.36%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|70.93%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|75.40%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|92.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|74.15%
|2021
|1.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|66.36%
|2020
|6.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|64.79%
|2019
|5.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|65.56%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|87.14%
|SPGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|31 M
|189 K
|222 B
|94.77%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|2
|3509
|78.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.2 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|94.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.71%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|17.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.70%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|65.82%
|Cash
|2.30%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|31.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|21.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|27.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|16.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|16.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPGSX % Rank
|Technology
|41.75%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|20.49%
|Financial Services
|14.05%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|16.07%
|Communication Services
|13.86%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|16.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.07%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|66.64%
|Healthcare
|8.98%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|84.10%
|Industrials
|4.90%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|63.77%
|Real Estate
|2.02%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|28.03%
|Consumer Defense
|1.35%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|78.61%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|40.82%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|60.57%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|76.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPGSX % Rank
|US
|97.70%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|25.33%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|88.03%
|SPGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|56.34%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|55.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|SPGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|46.99%
|SPGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|26.75%
|SPGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SPGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.32%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|50.17%
|SPGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.482
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.534
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.577
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.581
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.773
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2017
4.75
4.8%
William Sandow is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Fundamental U.S. Equity Group. Prior to this role, since 2012, Mr. Sandow was a senior research analyst on the Fundamental Equity Research team covering biotechnology and pharmaceutical securities globally. He joined SSGA through its acquisition of GEAM in July 2016. Prior to joining GEAM in 2012, Mr. Sandow spent seven years at Alliance Global Investors in various research and portfolio management roles. He started his investing career in 2000 at RCM Capital Management. Mr. Sandow has over sixteen years of investment industry experience and has portfolio management and research responsibilities for the Large and Mid Cap Growth teams. Prior to joining AGI Capital via a predecessor affiliate in 2005, he was a senior health care analyst and portfolio manager for Exis Capital and an analyst and co-manager of a health care-focused mutual fund at RCM Capital Management. Mr. Sandow earned his M.B.A. from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a B.S. from Boston College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...