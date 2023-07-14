Home
Trending ETFs

State Street Premier Growth Equity V.I.S. Fund

mutual fund
SPGSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$102.61 +0.26 +0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (SPGSX) Primary Other (GEPGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Street Premier Growth Equity V.I.S. Fund

SPGSX | Fund

$102.61

$31 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

33.2%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$31 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$102.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Street Premier Growth Equity V.I.S. Fund

SPGSX | Fund

$102.61

$31 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.88%

SPGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 33.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street Premier Growth Equity V.I.S. Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Sandow

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) under normal circumstances in equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks.
The Fund invests primarily in a limited number of large and medium sized companies (meaning companies with market capitalizations of $2 billion or more) that SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the Fund's investment adviser, believes have above-average growth histories and/or growth potential. The Adviser selects equity securities from a number of industries based on the merits of individual companies, although at times the Fund's investments may be focused in one or more market sectors, such as information technology. In seeking to achieve the Fund's investment objective with respect to future income, the Adviser also may consider companies that currently pay dividends or that have the potential to pay dividends in the future. 
The Adviser seeks to identify securities of companies that they believe have desirable characteristics for the Fund such as: 
above-average annual growth rates;
appropriate capital structures;
leadership in their respective industries; and/or
high quality management focused on generating shareholder value. 
The Adviser may consider selling a security when one of these characteristics no longer applies, when the Adviser believes that the valuation has become excessive, or when more attractive alternatives are identified. 
The Fund also may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities and up to 20% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities. The Adviser may also use various types of derivative instruments (such as futures contracts, options and forward contracts) to gain or hedge exposure to certain types of securities as an alternative to investing directly in or selling such securities. The Fund is a non-diversified investment company. 
Read More

SPGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.2% -41.7% 64.0% 23.56%
1 Yr 7.8% -46.2% 77.9% 82.70%
3 Yr -3.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 71.31%
5 Yr -1.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 70.75%
10 Yr 0.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 77.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.2% -85.9% 81.6% 74.15%
2021 1.5% -31.0% 26.7% 66.36%
2020 6.8% -13.0% 34.8% 64.79%
2019 5.2% -6.0% 10.6% 65.56%
2018 -3.6% -15.9% 2.0% 80.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.2% -41.7% 64.0% 22.25%
1 Yr 7.8% -46.2% 77.9% 78.36%
3 Yr -3.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 70.93%
5 Yr -1.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 75.40%
10 Yr 0.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 92.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.2% -85.9% 81.6% 74.15%
2021 1.5% -31.0% 26.7% 66.36%
2020 6.8% -13.0% 34.8% 64.79%
2019 5.2% -6.0% 10.6% 65.56%
2018 -3.6% -15.9% 3.1% 87.14%

NAV & Total Return History

SPGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPGSX Category Low Category High SPGSX % Rank
Net Assets 31 M 189 K 222 B 94.77%
Number of Holdings 41 2 3509 78.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.2 M -1.37 M 104 B 94.43%
Weighting of Top 10 54.71% 11.4% 116.5% 17.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.61%
  2. Apple Inc 10.25%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.93%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.95%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 4.59%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.91%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.66%
  8. Qualcomm Inc 3.35%
  9. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.26%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPGSX % Rank
Stocks 		97.70% 50.26% 104.50% 65.82%
Cash 		2.30% -10.83% 49.73% 31.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 21.97%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 27.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 16.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 16.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPGSX % Rank
Technology 		41.75% 0.00% 65.70% 20.49%
Financial Services 		14.05% 0.00% 43.06% 16.07%
Communication Services 		13.86% 0.00% 66.40% 16.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.07% 0.00% 62.57% 66.64%
Healthcare 		8.98% 0.00% 39.76% 84.10%
Industrials 		4.90% 0.00% 30.65% 63.77%
Real Estate 		2.02% 0.00% 16.05% 28.03%
Consumer Defense 		1.35% 0.00% 25.50% 78.61%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 40.82%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 60.57%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 76.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPGSX % Rank
US 		97.70% 34.69% 100.00% 25.33%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 88.03%

SPGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 20.29% 56.34%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 55.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

SPGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 316.74% 46.99%

SPGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPGSX Category Low Category High SPGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 26.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPGSX Category Low Category High SPGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.32% -6.13% 1.75% 50.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Sandow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2017

4.75

4.8%

William Sandow is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Fundamental U.S. Equity Group. Prior to this role, since 2012, Mr. Sandow was a senior research analyst on the Fundamental Equity Research team covering biotechnology and pharmaceutical securities globally. He joined SSGA through its acquisition of GEAM in July 2016. Prior to joining GEAM in 2012, Mr. Sandow spent seven years at Alliance Global Investors in various research and portfolio management roles. He started his investing career in 2000 at RCM Capital Management. Mr. Sandow has over sixteen years of investment industry experience and has portfolio management and research responsibilities for the Large and Mid Cap Growth teams. Prior to joining AGI Capital via a predecessor affiliate in 2005, he was a senior health care analyst and portfolio manager for Exis Capital and an analyst and co-manager of a health care-focused mutual fund at RCM Capital Management. Mr. Sandow earned his M.B.A. from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a B.S. from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

×