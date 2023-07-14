Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Large Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
SPGIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$40.86 +0.09 +0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (SELCX) Primary Inst (SPGIX) Inst (SLRYX)
SPGIX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$40.86 +0.09 +0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (SELCX) Primary Inst (SPGIX) Inst (SLRYX)
SPGIX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$40.86 +0.09 +0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (SELCX) Primary Inst (SPGIX) Inst (SLRYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Large Cap Growth Fund

SPGIX | Fund

$40.86

$1.43 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.3%

1 yr return

13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$1.43 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Large Cap Growth Fund

SPGIX | Fund

$40.86

$1.43 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.22%

SPGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Managed Trust Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Aug 06, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    56463
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Bouchey

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Large Cap Growth Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large companies. The Fund will primarily seek to purchase securities believed to have attractive growth and appreciation potential. For purposes of this Fund, a large company is a company with a market capitalization in the

range of companies in the Russell 1000 Growth Index (between $435 million and $2.92 trillion as of December 31, 2021) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 1000 Growth Index are subject to change. The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in common and preferred stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying primarily on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies and strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, SIMC or each Sub-Adviser may apply a variety of quantitative and/or fundamental investment styles. A quantitative investment style generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors. A fundamental investment style generally involves selecting investments through research and analysis of financial statements, relevant industry and economic data, or other characteristics.

The Fund implements the investment recommendations of SIMC and the Sub-Advisers through the use of an overlay manager appointed by SIMC. Each Sub-Adviser and SIMC provides a model portfolio to the overlay manager on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub-Adviser's or SIMC's recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager then constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the Sub-Advisers and SIMC, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by SIMC.

Pursuant to direction from SIMC, the overlay manager has limited authority to vary from the models. For example, SIMC may direct the overlay manager to adjust the portfolio to implement SIMC's forward looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics or factors, or for risk management purposes. The overlay manager may also vary the portfolio implementation to seek trading cost efficiencies, loss harvesting, portfolio rebalancing or other portfolio construction objectives as directed by SIMC.

Read More

SPGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.3% -41.7% 64.0% 48.52%
1 Yr 13.6% -46.2% 77.9% 61.48%
3 Yr -0.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 55.68%
5 Yr 1.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 51.55%
10 Yr 3.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 52.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -85.9% 81.6% 52.38%
2021 4.8% -31.0% 26.7% 45.36%
2020 6.8% -13.0% 34.8% 65.32%
2019 5.8% -6.0% 10.6% 44.97%
2018 -2.8% -15.9% 2.0% 64.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.3% -41.7% 64.0% 46.39%
1 Yr 13.6% -46.2% 77.9% 57.46%
3 Yr -0.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 55.19%
5 Yr 1.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 56.69%
10 Yr 3.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 79.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -85.9% 81.6% 52.46%
2021 4.8% -31.0% 26.7% 45.36%
2020 6.8% -13.0% 34.8% 65.32%
2019 5.8% -6.0% 10.6% 45.15%
2018 -2.8% -15.9% 3.1% 77.05%

NAV & Total Return History

SPGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPGIX Category Low Category High SPGIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.43 B 189 K 222 B 46.08%
Number of Holdings 161 2 3509 14.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 574 M -1.37 M 104 B 53.11%
Weighting of Top 10 39.72% 11.4% 116.5% 79.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.56%
  2. Apple Inc 7.49%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.38%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.57%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.99%
  6. Adobe Inc 2.73%
  7. Facebook Inc Class A 2.71%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.67%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.67%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPGIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.32% 50.26% 104.50% 53.28%
Cash 		1.68% -10.83% 49.73% 44.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 22.05%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 27.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 17.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 16.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPGIX % Rank
Technology 		37.39% 0.00% 65.70% 42.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.54% 0.00% 62.57% 42.54%
Financial Services 		10.26% 0.00% 43.06% 40.25%
Healthcare 		10.15% 0.00% 39.76% 74.43%
Communication Services 		7.55% 0.00% 66.40% 75.90%
Industrials 		6.98% 0.00% 30.65% 41.15%
Consumer Defense 		5.38% 0.00% 25.50% 24.26%
Basic Materials 		2.99% 0.00% 18.91% 16.97%
Energy 		1.54% 0.00% 41.09% 30.08%
Real Estate 		1.16% 0.00% 16.05% 49.43%
Utilities 		0.06% 0.00% 16.07% 27.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPGIX % Rank
US 		96.70% 34.69% 100.00% 34.92%
Non US 		1.62% 0.00% 54.22% 66.89%

SPGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.01% 20.29% 29.47%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.50% 13.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.02% 94.85%

Sales Fees

SPGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 98.53%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 84.77%

SPGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPGIX Category Low Category High SPGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 15.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPGIX Category Low Category High SPGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.49% -6.13% 1.75% 63.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2015

6.88

6.9%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Stephen Dolce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo

Andrew Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Andrew Chan, MSc, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Andrew Chan is a member of the Global Equity team and is assistant portfolio manager for the U.S., International and Global Equity strategies. Prior experiences include Senior analyst positions for U.S. and global equities at leading investment management firms.

Nadim Rizk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Nadim Rizk, CFA, Senior Vice President and Lead Portfolio Manager. Joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Bachelor of Business Administration, American University of Beirut and Master of Business Administration, McGill University. Prior experiences include Head of Global Equities, Lead manager for U.S. and Global equity portfolios, as well as Senior Global Research Analyst positions at some of Canada’s leading investment management firms.

Eugene Barbaneagra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.

David Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.

M. Forrest Badgley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Forrest Badgley joined McKinley Capital’s Quantitative Research Team in 2004 and worked on maintenance and enhancements to the firm’s investment models. In 2006, he was promoted to Portfolio Manager, participating in portfolio construction, qualitative review and security selection across a variety of strategies. In 2020, Forrest was promoted to Director of Public Investments, Portfolio Manager and works closely with CIO Rob Gillam to lead the Portfolio Management team in all aspects of model implementation across all firm strategies. Forrest has over 25 years of investment industry experience which includes work on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, and proprietary currency and commodities futures trading desks. Prior to joining McKinley Capital, Forrest worked on the proprietary futures trading desk for Aspire Trading and as a Quantitative Risk Management Analyst for Bank One. Forrest lives in the Chicago area.

Robert Gillam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Robert (Rob) A. Gillam serves as McKinley Management, LLC's Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Rob is responsible for developing the firm's strategic objectives, establishing the firm's mission and values, communicating with stakeholders including staff and clients, and maintaining the firm's fiscal health. He is supported by a robust executive management team and a governing Board of Directors. As CEO, Rob oversees all McKinley businesses including McKinley Capital Management, LLC, McKinley Alaska Private Investment, LLC, and McKinley Research Group, LLC.

Martino Boffa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Martino Boffa joined McKinley Capital in 2009 as Director of Alternative Investments, Portfolio Manager. Martino has nearly 30 years of investment industry experience on both the buy and sell sides. As a member of McKinley’s Portfolio Management team, Martino works closely with CIO Rob Gillam on the design, construction, and implementation of investment strategies. In 2022, Martino was appointed Director of Sustainability/Portfolio Manager. In the new role at McKinley, Martino will provide education, lead implementation, and oversee the firm’s environmental, social and governance offerings (ESG). Boffa holds a CFA UK Level 4 Certificate in ESG and is personally passionate about the subject. Prior to joining McKinley, Martino was Senior Director of Arbitrage Strategies with Credit Suisse and managed a market neutral investment portfolio. Before this, he worked at Société Générale where he was Managing Director of Hedge Fund Sales specializing in European equities. Born and raised in Milan, Italy, Martino resides in Chicago.

Ankur Crawford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 04, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Dr. Ankur Crawford is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity, and Alger Spectra strategies. She joined Alger in September 2004 and has 17 years of investment experience. Ankur began her career at Alger as a Research Associate and successfully completed Alger’s in-house analyst training program. Over the next several years, Ankur was promoted to Associate Analyst, Analyst, and, ultimately, Senior Analyst. She was named portfolio manager of the Alger Mid Cap Growth strategies in 2010 and promoted to Head of the Technology sector team in January 2013 (until April 2016). In 2015, Ankur was added as a portfolio manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity and Alger Spectra strategies. Ankur is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in InvestmentNews, Investor’s Business Daily and Fortune. In 2020, Ankur was recognized as a “Top Women in Asset Management” honoree by Money Management Executive. Ankur was elected to the board of The Knowledge House, a Bronx-based charity with the mission of teaching underprivileged communities a skill set in technology that enables them to enter the “gig” economy. Ankur earned a B.S. in both Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and also received an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University. Ankur was awarded a fellowship from the prestigious Intel PhD Fellowship Program and worked as an engineer with Intel. She was also awarded a fellowship from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. In addition, Ankur holds several U.S. patents.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×