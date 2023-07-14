Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal circumstances, the Large Cap Growth Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large companies. The Fund will primarily seek to purchase securities believed to have attractive growth and appreciation potential. For purposes of this Fund, a large company is a company with a market capitalization in the
range of companies in the Russell 1000 Growth Index (between $435 million and $2.92 trillion as of December 31, 2021) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 1000 Growth Index are subject to change. The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in common and preferred stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying primarily on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies and strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, SIMC or each Sub-Adviser may apply a variety of quantitative and/or fundamental investment styles. A quantitative investment style generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors. A fundamental investment style generally involves selecting investments through research and analysis of financial statements, relevant industry and economic data, or other characteristics.
The Fund implements the investment recommendations of SIMC and the Sub-Advisers through the use of an overlay manager appointed by SIMC. Each Sub-Adviser and SIMC provides a model portfolio to the overlay manager on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub-Adviser's or SIMC's recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager then constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the Sub-Advisers and SIMC, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by SIMC.
Pursuant to direction from SIMC, the overlay manager has limited authority to vary from the models. For example, SIMC may direct the overlay manager to adjust the portfolio to implement SIMC's forward looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics or factors, or for risk management purposes. The overlay manager may also vary the portfolio implementation to seek trading cost efficiencies, loss harvesting, portfolio rebalancing or other portfolio construction objectives as directed by SIMC.
|Period
|SPGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|48.52%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|61.48%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|55.68%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|51.55%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|52.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|52.38%
|2021
|4.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|45.36%
|2020
|6.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|65.32%
|2019
|5.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|44.97%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|64.38%
|Period
|SPGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|SPGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.43 B
|189 K
|222 B
|46.08%
|Number of Holdings
|161
|2
|3509
|14.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|574 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|53.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.72%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|79.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.32%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|53.28%
|Cash
|1.68%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|44.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|22.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|27.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|17.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|16.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPGIX % Rank
|Technology
|37.39%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|42.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.54%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|42.54%
|Financial Services
|10.26%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|40.25%
|Healthcare
|10.15%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|74.43%
|Communication Services
|7.55%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|75.90%
|Industrials
|6.98%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|41.15%
|Consumer Defense
|5.38%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|24.26%
|Basic Materials
|2.99%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|16.97%
|Energy
|1.54%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|30.08%
|Real Estate
|1.16%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|49.43%
|Utilities
|0.06%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|27.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPGIX % Rank
|US
|96.70%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|34.92%
|Non US
|1.62%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|66.89%
|SPGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|29.47%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|13.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|94.85%
|SPGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|98.53%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|84.77%
|SPGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|15.01%
|SPGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SPGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.49%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|63.40%
|SPGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$2.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2019
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2014
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2011
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2010
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2010
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2009
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2009
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2008
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2008
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2007
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2007
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2003
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2015
6.88
6.9%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Andrew Chan, MSc, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Andrew Chan is a member of the Global Equity team and is assistant portfolio manager for the U.S., International and Global Equity strategies. Prior experiences include Senior analyst positions for U.S. and global equities at leading investment management firms.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Nadim Rizk, CFA, Senior Vice President and Lead Portfolio Manager. Joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Bachelor of Business Administration, American University of Beirut and Master of Business Administration, McGill University. Prior experiences include Head of Global Equities, Lead manager for U.S. and Global equity portfolios, as well as Senior Global Research Analyst positions at some of Canada’s leading investment management firms.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Forrest Badgley joined McKinley Capital’s Quantitative Research Team in 2004 and worked on maintenance and enhancements to the firm’s investment models. In 2006, he was promoted to Portfolio Manager, participating in portfolio construction, qualitative review and security selection across a variety of strategies. In 2020, Forrest was promoted to Director of Public Investments, Portfolio Manager and works closely with CIO Rob Gillam to lead the Portfolio Management team in all aspects of model implementation across all firm strategies. Forrest has over 25 years of investment industry experience which includes work on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, and proprietary currency and commodities futures trading desks. Prior to joining McKinley Capital, Forrest worked on the proprietary futures trading desk for Aspire Trading and as a Quantitative Risk Management Analyst for Bank One. Forrest lives in the Chicago area.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Robert (Rob) A. Gillam serves as McKinley Management, LLC's Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Rob is responsible for developing the firm's strategic objectives, establishing the firm's mission and values, communicating with stakeholders including staff and clients, and maintaining the firm's fiscal health. He is supported by a robust executive management team and a governing Board of Directors. As CEO, Rob oversees all McKinley businesses including McKinley Capital Management, LLC, McKinley Alaska Private Investment, LLC, and McKinley Research Group, LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Martino Boffa joined McKinley Capital in 2009 as Director of Alternative Investments, Portfolio Manager. Martino has nearly 30 years of investment industry experience on both the buy and sell sides. As a member of McKinley’s Portfolio Management team, Martino works closely with CIO Rob Gillam on the design, construction, and implementation of investment strategies. In 2022, Martino was appointed Director of Sustainability/Portfolio Manager. In the new role at McKinley, Martino will provide education, lead implementation, and oversee the firm’s environmental, social and governance offerings (ESG). Boffa holds a CFA UK Level 4 Certificate in ESG and is personally passionate about the subject. Prior to joining McKinley, Martino was Senior Director of Arbitrage Strategies with Credit Suisse and managed a market neutral investment portfolio. Before this, he worked at Société Générale where he was Managing Director of Hedge Fund Sales specializing in European equities. Born and raised in Milan, Italy, Martino resides in Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 04, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Dr. Ankur Crawford is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity, and Alger Spectra strategies. She joined Alger in September 2004 and has 17 years of investment experience. Ankur began her career at Alger as a Research Associate and successfully completed Alger’s in-house analyst training program. Over the next several years, Ankur was promoted to Associate Analyst, Analyst, and, ultimately, Senior Analyst. She was named portfolio manager of the Alger Mid Cap Growth strategies in 2010 and promoted to Head of the Technology sector team in January 2013 (until April 2016). In 2015, Ankur was added as a portfolio manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity and Alger Spectra strategies. Ankur is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in InvestmentNews, Investor’s Business Daily and Fortune. In 2020, Ankur was recognized as a “Top Women in Asset Management” honoree by Money Management Executive. Ankur was elected to the board of The Knowledge House, a Bronx-based charity with the mission of teaching underprivileged communities a skill set in technology that enables them to enter the “gig” economy. Ankur earned a B.S. in both Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and also received an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University. Ankur was awarded a fellowship from the prestigious Intel PhD Fellowship Program and worked as an engineer with Intel. She was also awarded a fellowship from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. In addition, Ankur holds several U.S. patents.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
