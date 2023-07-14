The Fund is a diversified multi-strategy fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by implementing factor styles that the Fund’s investment adviser, Symmetry Partners, LLC (“Symmetry” or the “Adviser”), believes have the potential to produce positive returns before fees over time. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies. The Fund may invest in securities and other instruments either directly or by investing in shares of registered, open-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Fund will invest in the equity securities of U.S. companies, foreign companies in developed markets and/or companies located in emerging markets. In addition to Underlying Funds and securities that are principally invested in companies located in the United States, the Fund also will generally be invested in Underlying Funds who are principally invested in, or directly in securities of, at least three foreign countries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest significantly (at least 40% of its net assets unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case the Fund will invest at least 30% of its net assets), either directly or indirectly, in companies organized, located or doing a substantial amount of business in three or more countries outside the United States. The Fund generally will invest in stocks and other equity securities directly or through sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts. The Fund does not target a specific market capitalization and may invest across different segments of the equity markets, including large (“large-cap “), mid (“mid-cap”), small (“small-cap”) and micro-capitalization (“micro-cap”) equity securities that the Adviser believes offer the prospect of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund may also invest in U.S. and foreign real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Although the Adviser focuses on the broad market in terms of market capitalization, the Fund’s investments may be overweight to mid-cap, small-cap and micro-cap securities relative to their market weight. These companies generally are considered by the Adviser to be those whose market capitalizations are within the lower 25% of market capitalization of the MSCI ACWI IMI Index. The Underlying Funds also may invest in the financial sector. Certain Underlying Funds also may engage in strategies that require heightened turnover, and the Adviser may not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.

The Fund currently intends to invest its assets primarily in Underlying Funds and directly in the common stocks, preferred stocks or securities convertible into stocks of U.S. and foreign companies in both developed countries and emerging market countries, either directly by the Adviser or pursuant to investment sub-advisory agreements with investment managers selected by the Adviser. The Fund generally will purchase the stocks and other equity securities directly or through depositary receipts.

The Adviser seeks to manage a multi-factor Fund that provides exposure to different managers that in the Adviser’s view are best able to deliver certain factor exposures as identified by the Adviser. The Adviser will generally access these investment managers either through Underlying Funds, or through a direct sub-advisory relationship with an investment manager. The Adviser will make a determination for each investment manager as to which type of access it believes is most advantageous to the Fund, and will make changes at its discretion. The Adviser looks for Underlying Funds or sub-advisory mandates that will feature characteristics associated with investment style factors that have been identified in certain academic research papers and that, although there is no guarantee of future results, the Adviser has identified as having historically shown the potential to deliver greater returns over time. Such factors may include market, value, momentum, quality, and size of the equity securities. Liquidity, volatility, and other factors that, in the opinion of the Adviser, are appropriate for achieving the Fund’s investment objective may also be considered. The Fund will diversify its investments by investing in Underlying Funds and securities that focus on different factors in the foreign equity markets, including emerging markets, as well as domestic equity markets.

There is no limit in the number of Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest, and the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in one Underlying Fund.

The Adviser sets an overall asset allocation based on long-term strategic considerations and monitors the portfolio on an ongoing basis. The Adviser will periodically rebalance the portfolio and may change managers and/or exposures over time based on its evolving investment views amid changing market and economic conditions. Periodically, the Adviser will review certain factors in each Underlying Fund and may add or remove Underlying Funds without notice to shareholders. The Adviser may also temporarily over or under-weight certain exposures for the purpose of managing distributions, which may include selling Fund investments to offset gains. To the extent that this activity causes the Fund to deviate from its typical factor exposures, it may not meet its investment objective. The Adviser may also temporarily alter its investments if market, economic or other signals warrant doing so in the view of the Adviser.

With respect to the sub-advised portion of the Fund’s assets, the Fund utilizes a “multi-manager” approach whereby the Fund’s assets are allocated to one or more Sub-Advisers, in percentages determined at the discretion of the Adviser. Each Sub-Adviser acts independently from the others and utilizes its own distinct investment style. However, each Sub-Adviser must operate within the constraints of the Fund’s investment objective, strategies and restrictions. The Trust and the Adviser were granted an exemptive order from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that permits Symmetry, subject to certain conditions, and without the approval of shareholders, to hire and fire Sub-Advisers. At this time, AQR Capital Management, LLC (“AQR”) and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (“DFA”) are each a Sub-Adviser to the Fund. The Adviser may add additional Sub-Advisers at its discretion.

AQR generally invests its allocated portion of the Fund in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including non-U.S. companies in both developed and emerging markets. AQR’s investments in U.S. companies will generally be in large-cap companies, which for U.S. companies AQR generally considers to be those companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of purchase. The Index is designed to measure the performance of large capitalization stocks in the United States. The size of companies in the Russell 1000 Index may change with market conditions or due to changes in the composition of the Index. AQR’s investments in non-U.S. developed markets will generally be in large-cap companies, which for non-U.S. developed market companies AQR generally considers to be those companies with market capitalizations within the range of the MSCI World ex-U.S. Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies in the MSCI World ex-U.S. Index ranged from $254.9 million to $348.1 billion. The size of companies in the MSCI World ex-U.S. Index may change with market conditions or due to changes in the composition of the Index. AQR’s investments in emerging markets will generally be in equity securities of large-cap and mid-cap companies, which for emerging market companies AQR generally considers to be those companies with market capitalizations within the range of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index ranged from $70.5 million to $512.8 billion. The size of companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index may change with market conditions or due to changes in the composition of the Index. Although AQR does not limit its investments to any one country, AQR may invest in any one country without limit. AQR may also invest directly in equity index futures, forward foreign currency contracts, foreign currencies, ETFs, REITs and depositary receipts. AQR also may invest in the financial sector.

AQR’s strategy combines multiple investment styles, including value, momentum and quality, using an integrated approach. In managing its allocated portion of the Fund, AQR seeks to invest in attractively valued companies with positive momentum characteristics, and stable business operations and practices. A company may be considered to be a value investment if it appears inexpensive based on multiple fundamental measures, which may include price-to-book or price-to-earnings ratios relative to other securities in its investment universe. In assessing momentum,AQR generally favors securities with positive performance relative to other securities within the investment universe. AQR also generally favors companies exhibiting consistent business health and stability, and may include those with strong profitability or stable earnings. These characteristics are generally evaluated at time of purchase, and may change throughout the holding period. AQR may add to or modify the economic factors employed in selecting securities.

AQR determines the weight of each security in its allocated portion of the Fund using a combination of the liquidity of the security, AQR’s assessment of attractiveness of the security based on factors described above, or using additional criteria that form part of AQR’s security selection process. AQR utilizes portfolio optimization techniques, which incorporate anticipated transaction costs, to determine portfolio composition and trading activity.

DFA, with respect to its allocated portion of the Fund, purchases a broad and diverse group of readily marketable securities of U.S. companies that DFA determines to be large capitalization companies within the U.S. Universe. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. DFA generally defines the U.S. Universe as a market capitalization weighted set (e.g., the larger the company, the greater the proportion of the U.S. Universe it represents) of U.S. operating companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States that is deemed appropriate by DFA. As of the date of this Prospectus, for purposes of its allocated portion of the Fund, DFA considers large cap companies to be companies whose market capitalizations are generally in the highest 90% of total market capitalization within the U.S. Universe or companies whose market capitalizations are larger than or equal to the 1,000th largest U.S. company within the U.S. Universe, whichever results in the higher market capitalization break. Total market capitalization is based on the market capitalization of eligible operating companies within the U.S. Universe. Under DFA’s market capitalization guidelines described above, based on market capitalization data as of November 30, 2021, the market capitalization of a large cap company would be $9.630 billion or above. This threshold will change due to market conditions.

In addition, DFA may consider a company’s size, relative price, and/or profitability relative to other eligible companies when making investment decisions for its allocated portion of the Fund. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, DFA may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. In assessing profitability, DFA considers different ratios, such as that of earnings or profits from operations relative to book value or assets. The criteria DFA uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time. DFA may also adjust the representation in its allocated portion of the Fund of an eligible company, or exclude a company, after considering such factors as free float, momentum, trading strategies, liquidity, size, relative price, profitability, and other factors that DFA determines to be appropriate.

DFA, with respect to its allocated portion of the Fund, may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from its allocated portion of the Fund.

The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests and the Fund itself also may use a variety of derivative instruments including futures and option contracts, forward contracts for equity securities and indices, forward foreign currency contracts, and swaps, including equity index and total return swaps.