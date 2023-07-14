The Fund is a diversified multi-strategy fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by implementing a market-based factor approach to fixed income that the Fund’s investment adviser, Symmetry Partners, LLC (“Symmetry” or the “Adviser”), believes has the potential to produce positive returns before fees over time. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in securities and other instruments either directly or by investing in shares of registered, open-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Fund will invest in U.S. and foreign fixed income securities. The Fund invests in Underlying Funds that generally seek to hedge currency risk against the U.S. dollar. The Underlying Funds in which the Fund will invest include index funds and index-based ETFs. In addition to being invested in Underlying Funds or securities that invest in U.S. fixed income securities, the Fund will generally be invested in Underlying Funds who are principally invested in, or directly in securities of, at least three other countries outside of the United States. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest significantly (at least 40% of its net assets unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case the Fund will invest at least 30% of its net assets), either directly or indirectly, in companies organized, located or doing a substantial amount of business in three or more countries outside the United States. Certain Underlying Funds also may engage in strategies that require heightened turnover, and the Adviser may not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.

The Adviser seeks to manage a multi-factor Fund that provides exposure to different managers that in the Adviser’s view are best able to deliver certain factor exposures as identified by the Adviser. The Adviser will generally access these investment managers either through Underlying Funds, or through a direct sub-advisory relationship with an investment manager. The Adviser will make a determination for each investment manager as to which type of access it believes is most advantageous to the Fund, and will make changes at its discretion. The Adviser looks for Underlying Funds or sub-advisory mandates that will feature characteristics associated with investment style factors that have been identified in certain academic research papers and that, although there is no guarantee of future results, the Adviser has identified as having historically shown the potential to deliver greater returns over time. The Underlying Funds generally will invest in the universe of global public, taxable fixed income securities, including U.S. government obligations, U.S. government agency obligations, dollar-denominated obligations of foreign issuers issued in the U.S., foreign government and agency obligations, bank obligations, including the obligations of U.S. subsidiaries and branches of foreign banks, corporate debt obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, obligations of supranational organizations such as the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank and other debt obligations of domestic and foreign issuers, including of emerging markets. The Fund may invest in fixed income instruments with fixed or adjustable (floating) rates. The Fund does not seek to maintain any particular weighted average maturity, duration, or quality, and may invest in Underlying Funds that hold fixed income instruments of any maturity, duration, or quality, including bonds that are below investment grade (also known as “junk bonds”). Because certain investments of the Underlying Funds will be denominated in foreign currencies, the Underlying Funds may also enter into forward foreign currency contracts to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates, to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another.

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser expects to primarily invest in the securities of Underlying Funds selected based on having characteristics associated with factors targeted by the Fund’s Adviser. Such factors may include consideration to sector diversification, credit risk, interest rate risk, and other factors that, in the opinion of the Adviser, are appropriate for achieving the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund will diversify its investments by investing in Underlying Funds that focus on different factors in the fixed income securities market. The Adviser manages the allocation with a goal of prudently capturing market-based fixed income returns, which the Adviser expects will have low sensitivity to returns of the U.S. stock market.

There is no limit in the number of Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest, and the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in one Underlying Fund.

The Adviser sets an overall asset allocation based on long-term strategic considerations and monitors the portfolio on an ongoing basis. The Adviser will periodically rebalance the portfolio and may change managers and/or exposures over time based on its evolving investment views amid changing market and economic conditions. Periodically, the Fund’s Adviser will review certain factors in each Underlying Fund and may add or remove Underlying Funds without notice to shareholders. The Adviser may also temporarily over or under-weight certain exposures for the purpose of managing distributions, which may include selling Fund investments to offset gains. To the extent that this activity causes the Fund to deviate from its typical exposures, it may not meet its investment objective. The Adviser may also temporarily alter its investments if market, economic or other signals warrant doing so in the view of the Adviser.

The Trust and the Adviser were granted an exemptive order from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that permits Symmetry, subject to certain conditions, and without the approval of shareholders, to hire and fire Sub-Advisers. At this time, there are no sub-advisers to the Fund. The Adviser may add sub-advisers at its discretion. With respect to any portion of assets managed directly by a sub-adviser, the Fund utilizes a “multi-manager” approach whereby the Fund’s assets will be allocated to one or more sub-advisers, in percentages determined at the discretion of the Fund’s Adviser. Each sub-adviser acts independently from the others and utilizes its own distinct investment style in investing in selecting securities. However, each sub-adviser must operate within the constraints of the Fund’s investment objective, strategies and restrictions.

The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests may also use a variety of derivative instruments, including futures and option contracts, forward foreign currency contracts, and swaps, including total return swaps. Underlying index-based ETFs may use derivatives, including futures contracts, options on futures contracts, options and swaps to help the ETF track its underlying index. In addition, the Fund also may invest directly in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to adjust market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Fund, or to hedge currency risk.