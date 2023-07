Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in income-producing floating-rate loans and other floating-rate debt securities, which may include bonds, notes and debentures issued by corporations, and debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund invests primarily in senior floating-rate loans (“Floating Rate Loans”) which are made by banks and other large financial institutions to various domestic and foreign companies and are senior in the borrowing companies’ capital structures. Floating Rate Loans typically are of below investment grade quality (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds) and have below investment grade credit ratings, high risk or speculative characteristics or may be unrated but deemed by the sub-advisor to be of equivalent quality. A significant portion of the Fund’s investments are unregistered and trade in decentralized markets and thus may be restricted as to their resale. Certain Floating Rate Loan holdings in the Fund may be considered “covenant-lite” based on the types of lender protections and borrower obligations in the loan agreements.

The sub-advisor utilizes a bottom-up, fundamental, research-intensive approach to achieve the Fund’s objective by identifying fundamentally attractive Floating Rate Loans or variable-rate investments, which it considers undervalued, which pay interest at variable-rates based on a lending rate, such as ICE LIBOR (“LIBOR”) or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”), with or without a floor plus a fixed spread and other investments, including senior secured and unsecured bonds, and by creating a portfolio with an optimal blend of these securities. The sub-advisor’s investment process incorporates the sub-advisor’s environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) analysis as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio investments. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the sub-advisor. In addition, the sub-advisor does not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. In managing the Fund, the sub-advisor seeks to invest in a portfolio of Floating Rate Loans that it believes will be less volatile over time than the general loan market. The sub-advisor considers preservation of capital when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund invests in securities without regard to maturity or duration and may invest in obligations of companies of all sizes, although the Fund typically will invest in small and mid-capitalization companies. The sub-advisor focuses on relative value across industries, within industries and within individual capital structures. Given the focus on relative value, the Fund has a target investment life cycle of 3 to 12 months and does not employ a “buy-and-hold” strategy. The sub-advisor generally sells a security when it believes its projected future return becomes unattractive relative to the rest of the portfolio or the investable universe.

The interest rates payable on Floating Rate Loans and other floating-rate debt securities are not fixed and may fluctuate based upon changes in market rates. The Floating Rate Loans in which the Fund invests typically have multiple reset periods during the year. As short-term interest rates decline, interest payable to the Fund typically decreases. Alternatively, during periods of increasing interest rates, changes in the interest rates of floating-rate securities may lag behind changes in market rates or may have limits on the maximum increases in interest rates. The amount of time that will pass before the Fund experiences the effects of changing short-term interest rates will depend on the dollar-weighted-average time until the next interest rate adjustment on the Fund’s portfolio of loans. Loans typically have mandatory and optional prepayment provisions. Because of prepayments, the actual remaining maturity of a loan may be considerably less than its stated maturity. If a loan is prepaid, the Fund will have to reinvest the proceeds in other loans or securities, which may have a lower spread over its base rate. In such a case, the amount of interest paid to the Fund would likely decrease.