Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.3%
1 yr return
16.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.01 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.8%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SPFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|7.01%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|22.39%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|45.30%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|SPFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|5.66%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|16.59%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|45.37%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|SPFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPFFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.01 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|99.93%
|Number of Holdings
|449
|2
|4154
|22.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|288 K
|288 K
|270 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.78%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|58.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPFFX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.33%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|94.15%
|Cash
|5.66%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|5.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|77.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|77.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|75.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|75.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPFFX % Rank
|Technology
|28.91%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|7.38%
|Healthcare
|15.04%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|34.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.19%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|10.35%
|Financial Services
|12.39%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|75.19%
|Communication Services
|9.93%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|19.18%
|Industrials
|8.16%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|74.58%
|Consumer Defense
|6.91%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|46.58%
|Real Estate
|3.32%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|28.16%
|Basic Materials
|2.05%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|76.26%
|Utilities
|0.09%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|83.41%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|96.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPFFX % Rank
|US
|94.09%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|66.77%
|Non US
|0.24%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|88.15%
|SPFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|49.27%
|93.14%
|Management Fee
|0.07%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|7.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SPFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|SPFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPFFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.61%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|20.06%
|SPFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SPFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPFFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|SPFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Jason T. Britton, Chief Executive Officer of Reflection Asset Management, LLC, also serves as the portfolio manager. Mr. Britton has served as the CEO and head portfolio manager of Reflection Asset Management since its inception in 2019. Prior to his role at Reflection Asset Management, Mr. Britton served as Managing Director and Head Portfolio Manager for thematic/ESG equities for U.S. Trust, a division of Bank of America. Additionally, Mr. Britton is a Professor of Impact Investing in the business school of the College of Charleston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...