|Period
|SPFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|39.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|8.54%
|1 Yr
|28.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|7.21%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|81.64%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|57.50%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|59.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|82.24%
|2021
|-7.2%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|92.24%
|2020
|13.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|9.39%
|2019
|5.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|66.48%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|45.05%
|SPFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPFCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.41 B
|189 K
|222 B
|46.24%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|3509
|88.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|820 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|43.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.43%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|8.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPFCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.17%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|81.56%
|Cash
|3.83%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|13.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|41.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|45.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|37.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|37.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPFCX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|32.64%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|0.90%
|Technology
|31.57%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|66.89%
|Healthcare
|16.39%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|19.02%
|Communication Services
|6.38%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|82.38%
|Consumer Defense
|6.29%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|15.66%
|Financial Services
|4.73%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|87.38%
|Real Estate
|2.01%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|28.20%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|55.98%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|95.82%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|70.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|81.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPFCX % Rank
|US
|81.93%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|94.43%
|Non US
|14.24%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|5.00%
|SPFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.82%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|9.60%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|62.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.60%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|SPFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|36.76%
|SPFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|77.48%
|SPFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPFCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|45.76%
|SPFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SPFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPFCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.61%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|97.91%
|SPFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2000
22.01
22.0%
Spiros “Sig” Segalas was one of the original founders of Jennison in 1969. He is currently President, Chief Investment Officer and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. Mr. Segalas began his investment career as a research analyst with Bankers Trust Company in 1960 and was responsible for technology, aerospace, and conglomerate securities. In 1963, he was appointed group head of the technology group; in 1967, he was asked to manage a newly introduced commingled emerging growth fund for the bank's institutional clients. He was also appointed to the bank's investment policy group. Mr. Segalas earned a BA from Princeton University, after which he served as an officer in the US Navy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2000
22.01
22.0%
Kathleen A. McCarragher is a managing director, the head of growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. She joined Jennison Associates in May 1998. Prior to Jennison, Kathleen spent six years with Weiss, Peck & Greer, where she was a managing director and the director of large cap growth equities. In addition, Kathleen spent 10 years with State Street Research & Management, initially as a research analyst responsible for health care, transports, and financials and then as a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee. She received a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summa cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. McCarragher began her investment career in 1982.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2017
5.1
5.1%
Natasha Kuhlkin, CFA, is a managing director and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison Associates in May 2004. Prior to Jennison, Natasha was an equity research analyst at Palisade Capital Management, covering the consumer staples and cyclicals sectors. From 1998 to 2003, Natasha was with Evergreen Investment Management, where she was an analyst for the Evergreen Small Cap Value Fund. She received a BS, magna cum laude, in accounting from Binghamton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2017
5.1
5.1%
Rebecca Irwin, Managing Director Rebecca is a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, she worked as a health care analyst at Viking Global Investors. In the decade before Viking, she was with UBS and Salomon Smith Barney. Before that, she was a corporate associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Rebecca received a BA in economics from Queen’s University at Kingston, an LLB from the University of Toronto, and an LLM from Harvard Law School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
