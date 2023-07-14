Home
Trending ETFs

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth Fund

mutual fund
SPFAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.67 +0.06 +0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (SPFZX) Primary C (SPFCX) A (SPFAX) Retirement (PSGQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth Fund

SPFAX | Fund

$18.67

$1.41 B

0.00%

1.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

40.1%

1 yr return

28.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$1.41 B

Holdings in Top 10

58.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SPFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 40.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Focused Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kathleen McCarragher

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investments whose price will increase over the long term. The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies that the subadviser believes have strong capital appreciation potential. These companies are generally medium- to large-capitalization companies.In deciding which equities to buy, the subadviser uses what is known as a growth investment style to select approximately 20 to 50 issuers. The subadviser considers selling or reducing an equity position when, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the stock has experienced a fundamental disappointment in earnings; it has reached an intermediate-term price objective and its outlook no longer seems sufficiently promising; a relatively more attractive stock emerges; or the stock has experienced adverse price movement. A stock's price decline does not necessarily mean that the subadviser will sell the stock at that time.The equity and equity-related securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stocks, non-convertible preferred stocks and convertible securities. The Fund participates in the initial public offering (“IPO”) market. The Fund also may invest in foreign securities.The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” fund.
Read More

SPFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.1% -41.7% 64.0% 7.64%
1 Yr 28.8% -46.2% 77.9% 5.57%
3 Yr -3.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 67.98%
5 Yr 3.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 39.49%
10 Yr 5.3%* -16.9% 19.6% 35.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.7% -85.9% 81.6% 80.82%
2021 -4.3% -31.0% 26.7% 86.42%
2020 15.2% -13.0% 34.8% 7.37%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 46.91%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 2.0% 31.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.1% -41.7% 64.0% 7.14%
1 Yr 28.8% -46.2% 77.9% 4.84%
3 Yr -3.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 67.56%
5 Yr 3.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 44.34%
10 Yr 5.3%* -16.9% 19.6% 66.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.7% -85.9% 81.6% 80.82%
2021 -4.3% -31.0% 26.7% 86.42%
2020 15.2% -13.0% 34.8% 7.37%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 47.09%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 3.1% 55.52%

NAV & Total Return History

SPFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPFAX Category Low Category High SPFAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.41 B 189 K 222 B 46.41%
Number of Holdings 33 2 3509 90.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 820 M -1.37 M 104 B 43.20%
Weighting of Top 10 58.43% 11.4% 116.5% 8.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.29%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 9.38%
  3. Apple Inc 7.96%
  4. Tesla Inc 7.94%
  5. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  6. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  7. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  8. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  9. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%
  10. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPFAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.17% 50.26% 104.50% 81.72%
Cash 		3.83% -10.83% 49.73% 13.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 79.67%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 79.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 79.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 78.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPFAX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		32.64% 0.00% 62.57% 1.07%
Technology 		31.57% 0.00% 65.70% 67.21%
Healthcare 		16.39% 0.00% 39.76% 19.18%
Communication Services 		6.38% 0.00% 66.40% 82.54%
Consumer Defense 		6.29% 0.00% 25.50% 15.82%
Financial Services 		4.73% 0.00% 43.06% 87.54%
Real Estate 		2.01% 0.00% 16.05% 28.36%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 85.16%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 98.44%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 90.57%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 93.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPFAX % Rank
US 		81.93% 34.69% 100.00% 94.59%
Non US 		14.24% 0.00% 54.22% 5.16%

SPFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.01% 20.29% 34.81%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.50% 62.42%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 62.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

SPFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.25% 8.50% 58.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 0.00% 316.74% 77.94%

SPFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPFAX Category Low Category High SPFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 82.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPFAX Category Low Category High SPFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.86% -6.13% 1.75% 82.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kathleen McCarragher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2000

22.01

22.0%

Kathleen A. McCarragher is a managing director, the head of growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. She joined Jennison Associates in May 1998. Prior to Jennison, Kathleen spent six years with Weiss, Peck & Greer, where she was a managing director and the director of large cap growth equities. In addition, Kathleen spent 10 years with State Street Research & Management, initially as a research analyst responsible for health care, transports, and financials and then as a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee. She received a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summa cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. McCarragher began her investment career in 1982.

Spiros “Sig” Segalas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2000

22.01

22.0%

Spiros “Sig” Segalas was one of the original founders of Jennison in 1969. He is currently President, Chief Investment Officer and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. Mr. Segalas began his investment career as a research analyst with Bankers Trust Company in 1960 and was responsible for technology, aerospace, and conglomerate securities. In 1963, he was appointed group head of the technology group; in 1967, he was asked to manage a newly introduced commingled emerging growth fund for the bank's institutional clients. He was also appointed to the bank's investment policy group. Mr. Segalas earned a BA from Princeton University, after which he served as an officer in the US Navy.

Natasha Kuhlkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Natasha Kuhlkin, CFA, is a managing director and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison Associates in May 2004. Prior to Jennison, Natasha was an equity research analyst at Palisade Capital Management, covering the consumer staples and cyclicals sectors. From 1998 to 2003, Natasha was with Evergreen Investment Management, where she was an analyst for the Evergreen Small Cap Value Fund. She received a BS, magna cum laude, in accounting from Binghamton University.

Rebecca Irwin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Rebecca Irwin, Managing Director Rebecca is a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, she worked as a health care analyst at Viking Global Investors. In the decade before Viking, she was with UBS and Salomon Smith Barney. Before that, she was a corporate associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Rebecca received a BA in economics from Queen’s University at Kingston, an LLB from the University of Toronto, and an LLM from Harvard Law School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

